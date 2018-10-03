Video: Live the Dream as the Ultimate Grom Riding for Commencal

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Today, they are aged between 10 and 16 years old and will undoubtedly be the champions of tomorrow! Our Commencal Junior Cartel Program aims, in all four corners of the world, to give the possibility to these young people to ride, learn and progress.Here’s a short video of the US Cartel starring Kyle Strait, Luca Cometti and Dillon Lemarr as coaches! We would have loved to have this opportunity at their age.Want to join us?Are you young, fearless and in love with riding bikes? Want to be part of a team? Do you live in Europe, America, Canada or Oceania? Send us a catchy video application and your best trail slaying clips to team@commencal.com and you could be a member of the Commencal Junior Cartel.