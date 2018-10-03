PRESS RELEASES

Video: Live the Dream as the Ultimate Grom Riding for Commencal

Oct 2, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Today, they are aged between 10 and 16 years old and will undoubtedly be the champions of tomorrow! Our Commencal Junior Cartel Program aims, in all four corners of the world, to give the possibility to these young people to ride, learn and progress.

Here’s a short video of the US Cartel starring Kyle Strait, Luca Cometti and Dillon Lemarr as coaches! We would have loved to have this opportunity at their age.

Want to join us?

Are you young, fearless and in love with riding bikes? Want to be part of a team? Do you live in Europe, America, Canada or Oceania? Send us a catchy video application and your best trail slaying clips to team@commencal.com and you could be a member of the Commencal Junior Cartel.

Dillon FLINDERS - Samantha SORIANO - Dante SILVA - Ella ERICKSON - Matthew STERLING

Samantha SORIANO - Ella ERICKSON

Dante SILVA - Matthew STERLING

Dillon FLINDERS - Ben RICHTER



5 Comments

  • + 2
 Hey Commencal, love that you are into the kids scene! It's time to get serious about your bikes and get ahead of the high-end competition. I'd love to see lighter bikes for the climbs (FS around 27lbs 24", Hardtail around 24lbs 24"). Also the gearing needs to be fixed. 7sp with a 32t chainring just sucks for kids that have to go uphill. It needs to be 10 or 11sp (11sp shimano is cheap now) with 30t chainring. Also a glaring issue in kids bikes is cranklength. 152mm is too common for even higher end stuff and sucks. 140mm or 135mm is what kids on a 24" mtb need. There is no advantage to 150+ and its screwy on their bodies/riding position. Makes it hard for smaller kids to fit on your bikes too. Heck I'm 6-4 and am happy on 170 or 175mm. I'd also ditch the plus tires every time except for really loose riding, rotational weight sucks for me and is rediculously poor for a 60lb kid pedaling uphill who isn't a phenom (phenom can ride anything and look good). We've spent the dusty summer going up and down on 20" 2.2 meaty Spawn tires that weigh like 440g and they are nothing short of awesome. 2.3 light tires is where it's at for kids on 24".

Also I LOVE that there are no coil forks like Spesh has done with the garbage Riprock that is a tank with poor components etc. It's anti-kid just a trick to get them to get "suspension" that doesn't even work and weighs 5lbs. Cheers to that. Love your color schemes and looking forward to potentially picking up the new 24" Clash assuming it's got more than 100mm of travel and isn't a tank. Any more details on that and specs will help.
  • + 3
 "Are you young, fearless and in love with riding bikes?"

How about 'middle-aged, scared by gaps i can't reach across and in love with riding bikes'?
  • + 1
 +1. @COMMENCALbicycles: You open to people older than 16?
  • + 1
 Great video! Good to see companies in the grom programs shaping future shredders!
  • + 1
 Yeah boys this is killer!

