Video: Live the Dream as the Ultimate Grom Riding for Commencal

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal
Today, they are aged between 10 and 16 years old and will undoubtedly be the champions of tomorrow! Our Commencal Junior Cartel Program aims, in all four corners of the world, to give the possibility to these young people to ride, learn and progress.
Here’s a short video of the US Cartel starring Kyle Strait, Luca Cometti and Dillon Lemarr as coaches! We would have loved to have this opportunity at their age.
Want to join us?
Are you young, fearless and in love with riding bikes? Want to be part of a team? Do you live in Europe, America, Canada or Oceania? Send us a catchy video application and your best trail slaying clips to team@commencal.com and you could be a member of the Commencal Junior Cartel.Dillon FLINDERS - Samantha SORIANO - Dante SILVA - Ella ERICKSON - Matthew STERLINGSamantha SORIANO - Ella ERICKSONDante SILVA - Matthew STERLINGDillon FLINDERS - Ben RICHTER
5 Comments
Also I LOVE that there are no coil forks like Spesh has done with the garbage Riprock that is a tank with poor components etc. It's anti-kid just a trick to get them to get "suspension" that doesn't even work and weighs 5lbs. Cheers to that. Love your color schemes and looking forward to potentially picking up the new 24" Clash assuming it's got more than 100mm of travel and isn't a tank. Any more details on that and specs will help.
How about 'middle-aged, scared by gaps i can't reach across and in love with riding bikes'?
