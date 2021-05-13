Commencal Launches 2021 Soft Goods Collection

May 13, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal


This year we went to Barcelona with JB, our favourite photographer, to get a different side from his art and not just the usual jumps, berms and bike tricks.

We talked fashion & design, sewing, fabric, details, quality, light, shadow.
And we loved it! Dust and mud are for sport. Our new textile collection is for everything else.
Normal life, natural, every day.

A normal yet committed life. Organic materials plus manufacturing processes respectful of people and the environment. Always. More than ever, "Bicycle d’opinion!”

Follow the new @commencallifestyle account !

SEE THE COLLECTION










Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Commencal


  • 1 0
 Why is it that models can do weird things and still look good?

