Commencal Launches 2021 Soft Goods Collection

Press Release: Commencal
This year we went to Barcelona with JB, our favourite photographer, to get a different side from his art and not just the usual jumps, berms and bike tricks.
We talked fashion & design, sewing, fabric, details, quality, light, shadow.
And we loved it! Dust and mud are for sport. Our new textile collection is for everything else.
Normal life, natural, every day.
A normal yet committed life. Organic materials plus manufacturing processes respectful of people and the environment. Always. More than ever, "Bicycle d’opinion!”
Follow the new @commencallifestyle
account !SEE THE COLLECTION
