Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX

Commencal has added a mixed-wheel option into their Meta lineup with the next generation of the SX model. They're quick to point out that they're not just jumping on the bandwagon, since they've had mixed wheel DH bikes on race tracks for the last three years.



Like the Meta AM, the SX has 160mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork, but the geometry has been altered to accommodate the 27.5” rear wheel. Those changes include a 10mm shorter reach and 10mm longer chainstays – a size large now has a 485mm reach and 447mm chainstays. The head angle remains a relatively slack 63.6-degrees, and the seat tube angle is a steep 78.5-degrees.





Meta SX Details



• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 160mm / 170mm fork

• 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear

• 63.6-degree head angle

• 447mm chainstays

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $2,999 - $5,999 USD

• commencal.com

