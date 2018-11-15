PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Launches New Meta & Supreme... Skis?

Nov 14, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles

Before we start, let’s make one thing clear... We are a bike brand through and through!

But we also live in the mountains and when we can’t ride bikes all winter because of the snow, we use them for another adrenalin filled sport. What better way to honour this way of life and compliment our range of bikes with a choice of skis! The COMMENCAL x FACTION Friendship is born.


FACTION has long been a reputable ski brand who have a similar ethos to ourselves. We love to be out on the hill and in the woods whatever the weather, but we must also be able to rely on our equipment. Now we know that we can spend more time worrying about how steep that couloir is rather than whether our equipment will cope. (Just like Candide Thovex!)

Of course, the META and SUPREME play their part! Our META all-mountain ski is designed to go anywhere, carve up anything in its path but also float nicely on those fresh days. The SUPREME is made for ultimate performance in the deep stuff; stiffer, stronger, faster. Hit those drops you’ve been eyeing up for ages…

The spirit is totally in-keeping with our bikes and with FACTION we carry that spirit through to these winter playground essentials!




COMMENCAL META
SIDECUT: 128/104/120 mm, R22m (@183 cm)
SHAPE: 15/370 mm tip rocker, 3 mm camber, 15/360 mm tail rocker
CONSTRUCTION: Poplar/Ash core // Full Strength Sidewall construction // Dual Radius sidecut // Two full layers of Flax fibres // Anti-chip Micro-cap // Gloss high resistence top sheet // Die-cut Ptex 300
SIZES: 170/177/183/190 cm





COMMENCAL SUPREME
SIDECUT: 132/105/121 mm, R21m (@186cm)
SHAPE: 15/370 mm tip rocker, 3 mm camber, 15/300 mm tail rocker
CONSTRUCTION: Fusion Light Paulownia/Poplar core // Dual Span Titanal // Full Strength Sidewall construction // Directional Flat tail // Surf Zones // Scratch resistant Brushed topsheet // Die-cut Ptex 3000
SIZES: 182/186 cm

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


14 Comments

  • + 6
 can't wait to see Barelli's videos on those!
  • + 1
 Too bad the ski pricing isn't as good as their bike pricing. At those price points there are other brands that have been around for longer and have a known performance and reliability. I was hoping the ski pricing be more in line with their bikes that are 1/3-1/2 the price of the major brands and make some of the manufacturers step up their game. C'est la vie.
  • + 5
 Where is the snowboard?
  • + 4
 Looks like a ...
  • + 2
 I would buy a commençal snowboard!! Graphics looks great!!!!
  • + 0
 Just bought Sego skis. USA made and look amazing. stoked to try them out. I love the small ski manufacturers more than the big anymore.
  • + 2
 In the proud company of other well respected Ski/Bike brands... like K2!
  • + 2
 Scott is actually reputable in both
  • + 1
 Those do look nice. I could see myself on a pair of those.
  • + 1
 Damn those are cool, shame I literally just got new skis today Razz
  • + 0
 Crap we were just about to announce the new MRP surfboard lineup Big Grin

These skis look good, congrats Commencal!
  • + 0
 But where do I put La Baguette?
  • + 0
 First, the Price.
  • + 1
 Arm, and leg.

