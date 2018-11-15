Commencal Launches New Meta & Supreme... Skis?

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles





COMMENCAL META

SIDECUT: 128/104/120 mm, R22m (@183 cm)

SHAPE: 15/370 mm tip rocker, 3 mm camber, 15/360 mm tail rocker

CONSTRUCTION: Poplar/Ash core // Full Strength Sidewall construction // Dual Radius sidecut // Two full layers of Flax fibres // Anti-chip Micro-cap // Gloss high resistence top sheet // Die-cut Ptex 300

SIZES: 170/177/183/190 cm









COMMENCAL SUPREME

SIDECUT: 132/105/121 mm, R21m (@186cm)

SHAPE: 15/370 mm tip rocker, 3 mm camber, 15/300 mm tail rocker

CONSTRUCTION: Fusion Light Paulownia/Poplar core // Dual Span Titanal // Full Strength Sidewall construction // Directional Flat tail // Surf Zones // Scratch resistant Brushed topsheet // Die-cut Ptex 3000

SIZES: 182/186 cm



Before we start, let’s make one thing clear... We are a bike brand through and through!But we also live in the mountains and when we can’t ride bikes all winter because of the snow, we use them for another adrenalin filled sport. What better way to honour this way of life and compliment our range of bikes with a choice of skis! The COMMENCAL x FACTION Friendship is born.FACTION has long been a reputable ski brand who have a similar ethos to ourselves. We love to be out on the hill and in the woods whatever the weather, but we must also be able to rely on our equipment. Now we know that we can spend more time worrying about how steep that couloir is rather than whether our equipment will cope. (Just like Candide Thovex!)Of course, the META and SUPREME play their part! Our META all-mountain ski is designed to go anywhere, carve up anything in its path but also float nicely on those fresh days. The SUPREME is made for ultimate performance in the deep stuff; stiffer, stronger, faster. Hit those drops you’ve been eyeing up for ages…The spirit is totally in-keeping with our bikes and with FACTION we carry that spirit through to these winter playground essentials!