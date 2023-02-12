Commencal Launches Photo Book Based on Kilian Bron's 'Fuego' Edit

Feb 12, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal

After their "must watch video - Fuego" released earlier this week, Kilian Bron and his team are back with a book about their latest adventure.

Fuego, named after the volcano of the same name, is a two-month trip through South America, from Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia. The perfect opportunity to make new memories, bring back so many breathtaking images, and meet the Inca, Mayan and Quechua people.

Kilian and his Meta SX take you on a journey up to see erupting volcanoes, high-altitude Ausangate mountains with their red and white contrast, and back down the vertiginous dunes of Cerro Blanco.

This book follows our video "Fuego" and features many photos taken by Jb Liautard and anecdotes of filming by Kilian Bron.

All descriptions in this book are in French and English.



The Journal Vol. 6 - Fuego available here





Rider: Kilian Bron

Photography: Jb Liautard

Graphic designer: Seb Caldas

But that's not all, this book isn't the final part of the project as a Full-length documentary is coming soon!

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard


In case you missed it before, here is one more opportunity to watch "Fuego"!




