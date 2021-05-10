Commencal Launches 3 Photo Books Based on Kilan Bron's Incredible Adventures

May 10, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal


3 MISSIONS - 3 BIKES - 30,041 PHOTOS - 9 PEOPLE - 42 HOTELS - 5102KMS - 3 BOOKS



See his adventures here










5 Comments

  • 6 0
 The real headline here should be 3 photo books filled with the incredible photography of JB Liautard. These will be stunning.
  • 2 0
 Ohh. This guy! The 360 cam and meta guy!
  • 2 0
 I'm not surprised. JB Liautard takes some amazing photos!
  • 1 0
 A book... with paper... why ??!!
  • 1 0
 Yes please!

