Commencal Launches 3 Photo Books Based on Kilan Bron's Incredible Adventures
May 10, 2021
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Press Release: Commencal
3 MISSIONS - 3 BIKES - 30,041 PHOTOS - 9 PEOPLE - 42 HOTELS - 5102KMS - 3 BOOKS
See his adventures here
5 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
adrock-whistler
(23 mins ago)
The real headline here should be 3 photo books filled with the incredible photography of JB Liautard. These will be stunning.
[Reply]
2
0
noakeabean
(25 mins ago)
Ohh. This guy! The 360 cam and meta guy!
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(15 mins ago)
I'm not surprised. JB Liautard takes some amazing photos!
[Reply]
1
0
chrsei
(5 mins ago)
A book... with paper... why ??!!
[Reply]
1
0
MisspentSummers
(5 mins ago)
Yes please!
[Reply]
