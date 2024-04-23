Commencal Les Orres Shows Off 2024 Team Kit & Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Les Orres

The excitement is palpable as the 2024 UCI World Cup season approaches.Fort William we are coming and new 2024 team colours are out!Our 2024 racing machine is ready for the upcoming season!We are stoked about this customBIKES SUPREME DH fully equipped with the bestparts,tires,cockpit,wheels,components,pedals.New bike perfectly match with newracekit!still supports us with their best products and this season,are giving extra support on our lifestyle apparel to be the most stylish out-of-the tracks!One more year, we are grateful havingfor keeping our heads safe!We are ready to be fast!Erice Van Leuven, Omri Danon our new junior, Lisa Baumann, Leo Abella, Jack Piercy, Antoine Vidal and staff will be reunited soon.Rendez-vous at Fort William, Scotland, next week for the first World Cup of the season!