Commencal Les Orres Shows Off 2024 Team Kit & Bike

Apr 22, 2024
by Ravanel-MTB  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Les Orres

The excitement is palpable as the 2024 UCI World Cup season approaches.

Fort William we are coming and new 2024 team colours are out! 

photo
photo

Our 2024 racing machine is ready for the upcoming season!

We are stoked about this custom COMMENCAL BIKES SUPREME DH fully equipped with the best SRAM - ROCKSHOX parts, SCHWALBE tires, RENTHAL cockpit, DUKE RACING wheels, SDG components, TIME pedals.

photo

New bike perfectly match with new NORTHWAVE racekit! 

photo
photo

photo

LEATT still supports us with their best products and this season, COMMENCAL LIFESTYLE are giving extra support on our lifestyle apparel to be the most stylish out-of-the tracks!

photo

One more year, we are grateful having BELL HELMETS for keeping our heads safe!
We are ready to be fast!

Erice Van Leuven, Omri Danon our new junior, Lisa Baumann, Leo Abella, Jack Piercy, Antoine Vidal and staff will be reunited soon.

Rendez-vous at Fort William, Scotland, next week for the first World Cup of the season!

photo


1 Comment
  • 2 0
 yeah thats tuff







