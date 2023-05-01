Vidoe: The Commencal Les Orres Team Visits Madeira

For the past several years we have been invited by Visit Madeira
to finish the season with our friends of Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting, a great event in beautiful Madeira Island. We are totally in love with the place but also with the incredible mountain bike trails and scenery! Exploring the best trails of the island, having some surfing session and being immersed in this culture with super nice people around, such a good way to start the off-season.
We are proud to present here our pre-holiday video from our last trip there in October, supported by Madeira Island, Madeira Ocean & Trails, Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting and Commencal Bikes, a partner of the event.
As the season just started, let’s just remember the good times watching our pre-holiday movie!
And be sure to save the date of 2023 Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting
Film & Edit : Pango Visual
Riders : Cécile & Cédric RAVANEL, Antoine VIDAL, Jack PIERCY
Special guests : Alex RUDEAU, Mountain Biking Madeira Meeting
And of course a lot of riding
