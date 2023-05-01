Vidoe: The Commencal Les Orres Team Visits Madeira

May 1, 2023
by Ravanel-MTB  

For the past several years we have been invited by Visit Madeira to finish the season with our friends of Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting, a great event in beautiful Madeira Island. We are totally in love with the place but also with the incredible mountain bike trails and scenery! Exploring the best trails of the island, having some surfing session and being immersed in this culture with super nice people around, such a good way to start the off-season. 

We are proud to present here our pre-holiday video from our last trip there in October, supported by Madeira Island, Madeira Ocean & Trails, Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting and Commencal Bikes, a partner of the event. 

As the season just started, let’s just remember the good times watching our pre-holiday movie!  

And be sure to save the date of 2023 Mountain Bike Madeira Meeting



Film & Edit : Pango Visual
 Riders : Cécile & Cédric RAVANEL, Antoine VIDAL, Jack PIERCY
 Special guests : Alex RUDEAU, Mountain Biking Madeira Meeting


"Madeira Trip" special riding kit


Bosses, Cécile & Cédric RAVANEL




Scenery is just incredible here



In love with small markets


We did some surfing...

[PI=24611813And of course a lot of riding[/PI]



Local businesses visit...
and taste...

It was a great one... we can not wait for next October!


