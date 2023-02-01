Commencal Les Orres Team Welcome Erice Van Leuven & Leo Abella

Press Release: Commencal Les Orres Team

Looks like a dream but the 2023 Commencal Les Orres Team is real.We are super excited to add 2 family members this year: Erice Van Leuven, a first-year Junior, from New Zealand and Leo Abella, from La Reunion Island, current DH JR national champion, second year in the Junior category.They will both benefit from the experience of their teammates: Lisa Baumann - our favorite Swiss lady, Enduro National Champion, Jack Piercy - the most French of the English rider of the paddock and last, Antoine Vidal, 2022 French National DH Champion.Managed and coached by Cédric and Cécile Ravanel respectively, the team will race the major part of the Downhill World Series calendar and as much Enduro as possible. At their sides for mechanical support, Cédric Martin and Jules Auroux will be at races and team camp for training and testing.Massive thanks for those without anything would be possible, the sponsors, supporting the team one more year providing the best products and some extra motivation.COMMENCAL BicyclesLes Orres Bike ParkSram / RockShoxNorthwaveSchwalbe TiresDuke Racing WheelsLeatt MtbRenthal CyclingBell Helmet bikeSDG ComponentsEffetto MariposaCrankbrothersE-Thirteen componentsFidlock BikeY-twoAcrosIce toolsFasap TrainingAfter good times to know each other and skiing our COMMENCAL Skis in Les Orres, the first team camp of the year took place between La Grand Combe, Ravanel’s HQ and Italy.The whole team will be reunited at the end of March, for 2023 World Series Enduro first round, on the other side of the planet, in Maydena (Tasmania).We can not wait!Photos : Mylène Gamard / Pango VisualVideo : Pango Visual