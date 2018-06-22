Video: From The Factory To The Podium - Commencal's Meta AM 29

META AM 29 TEAM

The META AM 29 could be mistaken for the META AM V4 but almost everything has changed to enhance the 29'' platform.We used all of our experiences from the SUPREME 29 development to find the right recipe to make an equally impressive 29'' enduro bike.ROCKSHOX Lyrik rc2, 170mm, 15mm axle, High / Low speed compression, rebound, boostROCKSHOX Super DeLuxe rct Coil, 230x60mm, 2 positions, compression, reboundSRAM Guide re, 200mm/200mmSRAM GX eagle 1x12spSPANK OOZY 350 Wheelset, 32 holes, 30mm inner widthKS Lev integra, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy lever3,899USD / 3.899EUR / 4,899CAD / 5,599AUS