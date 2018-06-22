Video: From The Factory To The Podium - Commencal's Meta AM 29

The META AM 29 could be mistaken for the META AM V4 but almost everything has changed to enhance the 29'' platform.
We used all of our experiences from the SUPREME 29 development to find the right recipe to make an equally impressive 29'' enduro bike. META AM 29 TEAMFork:
ROCKSHOX Lyrik rc2, 170mm, 15mm axle, High / Low speed compression, rebound, boostShock:
ROCKSHOX Super DeLuxe rct Coil, 230x60mm, 2 positions, compression, reboundBrakes:
SRAM Guide re, 200mm/200mmTransmission:
SRAM GX eagle 1x12spWheels:
SPANK OOZY 350 Wheelset, 32 holes, 30mm inner widthSeatpost:
KS Lev integra, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy leverPrice:
3,899USD / 3.899EUR / 4,899CAD / 5,599AUS More Infos
2 Comments
Post a Comment