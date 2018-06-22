BRAND STORIES

Video: From The Factory To The Podium - Commencal's Meta AM 29

Jun 21, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

The META AM 29 could be mistaken for the META AM V4 but almost everything has changed to enhance the 29'' platform.

We used all of our experiences from the SUPREME 29 development to find the right recipe to make an equally impressive 29'' enduro bike.











META AM 29 TEAM
Fork:
ROCKSHOX Lyrik rc2, 170mm, 15mm axle, High / Low speed compression, rebound, boost
Shock:
ROCKSHOX Super DeLuxe rct Coil, 230x60mm, 2 positions, compression, rebound
Brakes:
SRAM Guide re, 200mm/200mm
Transmission:
SRAM GX eagle 1x12sp
Wheels:
SPANK OOZY 350 Wheelset, 32 holes, 30mm inner width
Seatpost:
KS Lev integra, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy lever
Price:
3,899USD / 3.899EUR / 4,899CAD / 5,599AUS

More Infos

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Commencal have got it dialled!
  • + 1
 Those prices will smash everything. So awesome.

