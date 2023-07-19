Video: One Minute of Amaury Pierron Ripping in 'Augmented Reality'

Words: Commencal
The bike doubles up as a perfect recovery rig as Amaury Pierron showed us on his long way back to World Cup racing. Making the most of the bike and having loads of fun on local trails in Andorra, Amaury made it back to the pits hungry for racing and more motivated than ever. Due to his unfortunate crash in Lenzerheide where he fractured his C5 vertebrae, Amaury is out again, but the Meta Power is ready and waiting for the second round of recovery rides. The Commencal Meta Power Bosch was first presented mid May and is now available worldwide. Check the full specification of the bikes here
and our write up here
on Pinkbike.
Meta Power SX Essential on the left and Meta Power TR Ohlins Edition on the right
Amaury's custom Meta Power Bosch SX equipped with Muc-Off Team partners' components: TRP brakes, Schwalbe tires, ENVE components, Fox Suspension.