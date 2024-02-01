Commencal Muc Off Team Signs the Alran Brothers

Feb 1, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  
COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Muc-Off Team

2024 is looking fresh for the entire COMMENCAL MUC-OFF Team! Not only do they have SRAM and Burgtec on board, but also, the team is thrilled to welcome back two of the biggest names in DH after recovering from injuries. Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron will now share the pits with Dylan Maples. The Californian young gun showcased his best at the end of last season as a last-minute addition to the team, and he confirmed his great potential on our SUPREME DH V5.

However, the latest news isn't just about one name, but two. The Alran brothers, Till and Max, who have been close to the brand since they were 11 years old, are now officially part of the COMMENCAL MUC-OFF structure and will compete in the Junior category throughout the 2024 season.

Alran Brothers for COMMENCAL

Till and Max Alran are the perfect example of our strategy. Supported by us since they were 11 years old and integrated into one of our development teams, X1 Racing, this year they are entering the big leagues (World Cups) within the COMMENCAL Muc-Off structure.

Alran Brothers for COMMENCAL
Alran Brothers for COMMENCAL

It’s a sense of pride, a true sense of pride, seeing our decisions and our behind-the-scenes work paying off. Far from a simple act of communication, many years ago we decided to focus on finding, and then training the riders of tomorrow.

bigquotesI am so happy to be part of the team for the next two years. Lots to learn from my team mates and the team in general. Excited to see how this season will go with them!Max Alran

COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM
Max Alran - French and European U17 DH 2023 Champion in his new kit.

If the twins' track record is anything to go by, with titles at French Cups, French Championships, European Championships and the International Rookies Cup, it's just the beginning of a new chapter in this story.

COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM
COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM

bigquotesI am extremely happy to join this family for the next year and I can't wait for the World Cup season to start with the team. I am very excited to race!Till Alran

COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM
Till Alran - the winner of multiple races during the 2023 season

Alran Brothers for COMMENCAL

Just like Erice Van Leuven last year, it is now time to show the Downhill world their talent, and how far Till and Max have already come.

Yes, we are proud, proud of you guys!

COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM

COMMENCAL MUC OFF TEAM
COMMENCAL MUC OFF

Photos: Nicolas Brizin

7 Comments
  • 19 0
 If you look really closely… everyone on the team looks like a different character from Ratatouille.
  • 2 0
 Be afraid juniors, be very afraid. These boys are rapid
  • 1 3
 Rabid?
  • 2 0
 Love these guys. Tied to the dropper post. Favorite song
  • 2 0
 They certainly are makin a livin and doing the best they can.
  • 1 0
 Thought they only played music man
  • 2 2
 Junk press release..psh. im eating a cheeseburger btw!







