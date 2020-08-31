Commencal Announces New Meta Power With Shimano EP8 Motor

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal
The appearance of the power in our range has shaken things up. When we decided to create electric versions of the Meta, the first point was clear - stick to the Commencal DNA. In short, create a fun comfortable and efficient uphill and downhill bike.
When we say power we mean motor, battery and electronic controls. This year again we trust Shimano. We continue to collaborate with the Japanese brand because of their technical advantages and the reliability of their engines.
The reliability of our bikes has always been our priority and Shimano's reputation for that is well established. The numerous service centres all over the world are also an asset for a well-controlled after-sales service.
Compactness, engine management and shape are the main advantages of these Shimano engines. A compact engine allows us to make a mountain bike as we understand it at Commencal, with geometry and kinematics that are not compromised by the size of the engine.
Therefore we offer the following:
- A 27.5" model, the Power SX, which is the 'edgy' Power of the lineup. A bike made to lap as many runs as possible, with the rider being able to push through turns, jumps and try the steepest sections every time.
-A 29" model, the Power 29, which represents pure performance. A monster on technical climbs with an uncompromising ability on downhill sections. Definitely a friend of those who go up what they go down. It helps the rider through difficult sections and allows them to find flow where they wouldn't think it was possible.
For 2021 we're using the new EP8 motor. It now features a higher torque (85 N.m) whilst the power output curves are improved.
The result is a smoother bike with better control of grip and more reactive to pedal strokes. Not only does it gain in performance, this new motor is also intended to be much quieter and more discreet than the older generations.
The new 630Wh battery hugely increase its capacities, and that's not all. The positioning of the motor has allowed lowering of the battery which helps to improve weight distribution. A new motor mount combined with a new generation motor guard both keep the unit neat in size and reduce the risk of impact with the ground.
Finally, with the seat tube angle straightened by one degree, the Meta Power is more responsive, more acute. Combined with the performance and quality of the EP8 motor management, this bike can go anywhere!
The look of this new bike has also evolved in depth. It's very simple, everything's new. The sharper lines clearly underline the improved performance.GEOMETRY
