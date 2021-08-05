Video: Party Laps With All of Commencal's NZ Riders in Queenstown

Aug 5, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
What better way to say thank you to our NZ Team riders than to take them to Queenstown to enjoy one last trip for the season. Sometimes April weather in the mountains doesn’t play the game, but the rain and snow couldn’t dampen the spirits or stop the stoke! Staying at Coronet Peak made the commute into town even more fun with a 700m descent to start your day and not a bad view.

Skyline laps and progression sessions at Wynyard provided something for everyone. Racer, Freerider, Young, Old, Girls and Boys all together for one epic weekend!


Riders :
-Remy Morton
-Billy Meaclem
-Bryn Dickerson
-Gareth Burges
-Conor McFarlane
-Ashley Bond
-Erice Van Leuven
-Dylan Fox
-Louis Hamilton


Film & Edit :
-Andrew Costain
-Blazetech Media
-@blaze_tech_media

