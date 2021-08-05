Video: Party Laps With All of Commencal's NZ Riders in Queenstown

EMBARGO August 5th 9am PST
What better way to say thank you to our NZ Team
riders than to take them to Queenstown
to enjoy one last trip for the season. Sometimes April weather in the mountains doesn’t play the game, but the rain and snow couldn’t dampen the spirits or stop the stoke! Staying at Coronet Peak
made the commute into town even more fun with a 700m descent to start your day and not a bad view.Skyline
laps and progression sessions at Wynyard provided something for everyone. Racer, Freerider, Young, Old, Girls and Boys all together for one epic weekend!Riders
:
-Remy Morton
-Billy Meaclem
-Bryn Dickerson
-Gareth Burges
-Conor McFarlane
-Ashley Bond
-Erice Van Leuven
-Dylan Fox
-Louis HamiltonFilm & Edit
:
-Andrew Costain
-Blazetech Media
-@blaze_tech_media
0 Comments
Post a Comment