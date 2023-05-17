Must Watch: Kilian Bron Continues His World Tour in 'Cross Countries'

May 17, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

In his new edit "Cross Countries” Kilian goes on another tour, this time on some of the most beautiful North American trails. From the roots of mountain biking in the USA, to the dense Canadian forests and rock slabs of British Columbia, the best spots are all on show. Behind the handlebars of his T.E.M.P.O. our brand new ultra efficient and super reactive trail bike, he just goes on and on!

The steep chutes of Sedona, Squamish Jurassic Five, bike-life in NYC, the Pemberton train gap, slick rock in Moab or a Honolulu ridge line… Kilian boarder hops (Cross Countries) in the most beautiful way, as he moves towards a new chapter in his riding life with redesigned video format ideas, so that you are evermore immersed in his extraordinary adventures in the future..

bigquotesFor years now, I have based my vision of mountain biking around unusual and visually impressive places, mainly far from bike parks and trail centres. All these places fascinate me, the encounters along the way too, without forgetting the production work that runs alongside a film like this.Kilian Bron

Manhattan- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron

Grand Junction- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron
Sedona- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron

Manhattan- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron

Squamish- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron
North Van- Cross Countries by Kilian Bron

Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Kilian Bron & Pierre Henni
Filming & editing: Pierre Henni
Drone FPV: Cinematic Flow
Photography: JB Liautard

Many thanks to COMMENCAL USA and COMMENCAL Canada who thoroughly played the game to help make this project a reality.

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Commencal Kilian Bron


Must Read This Week
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
65680 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
52502 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
48632 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
46317 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
43734 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
40194 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
40126 views
Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes
36386 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Stunning cinematography! Amazing work by the whole team on this one.
  • 2 0
 Always stoked when a Killian Bron video is released- especially when it has shots from home!
  • 1 3
 certainly not a must watch, though
  • 2 0
 Those kids killing it in NYC!!!
  • 1 0
 Wow! Stunning. Clever shots. Amazing scenery and riding. We are spoiled as viewers.
  • 1 0
 This is what it feels like when I go for a ride. Smile
  • 1 0
 Video is not available?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025718
Mobile Version of Website