Must Watch: Kilian Bron Continues His World Tour in 'Cross Countries'

In his new edit "Cross Countries” Kilian goes on another tour, this time on some of the most beautiful North American trails. From the roots of mountain biking in the USA, to the dense Canadian forests and rock slabs of British Columbia, the best spots are all on show. Behind the handlebars of his T.E.M.P.O. our brand new ultra efficient and super reactive trail bike, he just goes on and on!
The steep chutes of Sedona, Squamish Jurassic Five, bike-life in NYC, the Pemberton train gap, slick rock in Moab or a Honolulu ridge line… Kilian boarder hops (Cross Countries) in the most beautiful way, as he moves towards a new chapter in his riding life with redesigned video format ideas, so that you are evermore immersed in his extraordinary adventures in the future..
|For years now, I have based my vision of mountain biking around unusual and visually impressive places, mainly far from bike parks and trail centres. All these places fascinate me, the encounters along the way too, without forgetting the production work that runs alongside a film like this.—Kilian Bron
Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Kilian Bron
& Pierre Henni
Filming & editing: Pierre Henni
Drone FPV: Cinematic Flow
Photography: JB Liautard
Many thanks to COMMENCAL USA
and COMMENCAL Canada
who thoroughly played the game to help make this project a reality.
