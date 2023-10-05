Commencal Release Ramones Kids Bike Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bikes
Big kids (like us) and little ones alike will be excited by our new and updated Ramones Kids range. Not only do we have new colours but also totally redesigned frames for the 20 and 24-inch models. Made to fit their small size and body shape, the aim is to provide them with the best early learning experience possible in the world of mountain biking.
Thanks to our knowledge and experience making bikes for adults we took to the drawing board and designed the Ramones to meet the requirements and different skill levels of the youngest riders. Taking everything into consideration and to cover all bases we ended up with a total of 6 bikes in the range, all varying not only by wheel size, but also standover height.
The Ramones range starts with the lightest (4.5kg) 12 and 14-inch push bikes, which are perfect to work on balance and build confidence. They are followed by 14 and 16-inch first ‘real’ mountain bikes, equipped with beefy tires and an ergonomic cockpit. Once they have mastered their balance, these larger bikes will make the pedalling learning process easier and will enable them to discover their first real trails, the pump track and jumps in total safety.
For taller and more experienced kids we offer the Ramones 20 and Ramones 24-inch, both with totally redesigned frames for more manoeuvrability and a fresh look. With a view to progressing, these models feature a 15mm thru-axle fork, wide tires for comfort and more stability, disc brakes with smaller levers, and a 7-gear drivetrain.
Yeah, i spent almost as much on the brake setup as I did on the bike itself, but my little dude can actually stop. It would be hard to reduce the total lever throw on a hydraulic brake, but the BB7 has the ability to turn in both brake pads individually to get them super close to the rotor, which reduces total lever throw.
When he’s on a bigger bike with a front brake, I’ll do the same thing on the front, but then change where the cable is clamped at the caliper to reduce the leverage ratio, which will prevent the ability to lock the front wheel completely while he’s still learning. There really isn’t anyone making tiny-hand specific brakes, so for anyone wondering what to do, here you go.
For anyone who says “there’s no market for fancy kids bike stuff” or “it’s stupid to make a carbon strider for $1k”, you need to remember that there are plenty of people who will shell out for that stuff. My kid loves his bike, and riding with him and seeing that pure joy has no dollar value.