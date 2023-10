Commencal Release Ramones Kids Bike Collection

The Ramones range consists of 6 bikes with different wheel size

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bikes

Big kids (like us) and little ones alike will be excited by our new and updated Ramones Kids range. Not only do we have new colours but also totally redesigned frames for the 20 and 24-inch models. Made to fit their small size and body shape, the aim is to provide them with the best early learning experience possible in the world of mountain biking.Thanks to our knowledge and experience making bikes for adults we took to the drawing board and designed the Ramones to meet the requirements and different skill levels of the youngest riders. Taking everything into consideration and to cover all bases we ended up with a total of 6 bikes in the range, all varying not only by wheel size, but also standover height.The Ramones range starts with the lightest (4.5kg) 12 and 14-inch push bikes, which are perfect to work on balance and build confidence. They are followed by 14 and 16-inch first ‘real’ mountain bikes, equipped with beefy tires and an ergonomic cockpit. Once they have mastered their balance, these larger bikes will make the pedalling learning process easier and will enable them to discover their first real trails, the pump track and jumps in total safety.For taller and more experienced kids we offer the Ramones 20 and Ramones 24-inch, both with totally redesigned frames for more manoeuvrability and a fresh look. With a view to progressing, these models feature a 15mm thru-axle fork, wide tires for comfort and more stability, disc brakes with smaller levers, and a 7-gear drivetrain.Check out more HERE