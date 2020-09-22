The most common route for young riders getting into dirt jumping would be to start on a BMX and then graduate up to 26" wheels when they're strong enough to handle the extra weight and size. Now, riders can get used to the feeling of a mountain bike quicker thanks to Commencal's Absolut 24" - a kids' bike that's aimed specifically at dirt jumping. We'd already spotted 11-year-old FMB competitor Finley Davies
riding on a prototype version of this bike and now Commencal is releasing it to the general public.
This is a new frame from Commencal and not just a standard Absolut with smaller wheels swapped in for little riders. While it has been shrunk, it still keeps a lot of the dirt jump features of a regular Absolut including tabs for a gyro headset, a chain tensioner and a bottom bracket that slows the rotation of the cranks. There's a 100mm Manitou fork on the front to deal with the big hits and a kids' sized cockpit from SDG to help with control for smaller hands.
Commencal's trail offerings for kids are split in two with the 24" range catering for children between 125cm and 150cm in height and its Junior range for 145cm to 160cm. This Absolut sits between those ranges and Commencal says it is suitable for kids across that range, from 125cm to 160cm.
The Absolut will be priced €999 / $1,099. Skis and Snowboard
Commencal has also updated its ski and snowboard range for the upcoming winter season with updated geometry and construction. It has also introduced a range of kids' skis and its first-ever snowboard for this year.
More info on the entire Commencal snow range can be found, here
.
13 Comments
I don't mean this as a criticism, just genuinely curious. I took an interest in snowboarding a few years before i [relatively recently] got interested in MTB. It is only recently through MTB i had heard of Commencal.
I even did a snowboard holiday in Andorra and can't recall ever seeing the brand name.
This is the first year production
If your boards go as fast as people say your bikes do, you should be on to a winner!
Also, i loved Andorra. Would love to go again.
If you want as back for 24" model, you should
do something with excessive weight of your kid's bikes. I would rather pay more (like I did with 20") than force my kids to ride an ulta heavy bike
Post a Comment