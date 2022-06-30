Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition

Jun 30, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal

Why did we make a CLASH Park Edition?

Much like Max Alran, some people spend all summer long riding bike park. And for people like Max, we think that the CLASH is the perfect bike for shredding, with no enduro accessories necessary!

This Park Edition has a 7-speed drivetrain, 165mm cranks, no telescopic seat post, stronger tyres, a stronger SDG Kevlar saddle and Title cockpit. It’s a simple, robust and high performance bike. It’s a CLASH made for people who just love throwing those bike park shapes and lapping lift accessed playgrounds all day!

Rider: Max Alran
Video: Gaetan Clary
Photos: Nico Brizin
Location: Les Gets Bike Park






88 Comments

  • 115 5
 "removes dropper post",,,instant park edition
  • 4 0
 and water bottle mounts..(woops, guess it didn't have them to begin with)
  • 53 7
 Looks nice, but does it crack as well as a Supreme?
  • 8 6
 worrying about cracks , you only live once man you may as well do it on the ragged edge
  • 5 33
flag fullendurbro (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Cracked Commencal? Lol, nice try dude.
  • 14 1
 @fullendurbro: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X0s95RbZR0
  • 20 0
 @fullendurbro: Paul Aston alone got sent pictures of over 70 cracked Supremes related to his video about cracking commencals. Pretty shit to be fair
  • 15 0
 @fullendurbro: more like, “commencal supreme with no cracks? lol, nice try dude”
  • 3 2
 @jaydawg69: Damn, that's wild. I legit thought OP was joking because these things were bombproof.
  • 2 8
flag freeridejerk888 (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 70? He said 7 on his story a few days ago. @bashhard:
  • 10 0
 @fullendurbro: I have personally cracked 2 of them. The last-gen Meta TR frame was known among owners for cracking very easily. They had a design flaw that would make them always crack at the same weld above the BB.

I honestly don't know who started the "Commencals are bulletproof, bro"-claim, but he was totally wrong. The bikes are very undeserving of that nimbus.

This is also exactly why independant long-term reviews from people like Paul Aston, who ride super hard are so important.
  • 9 0
 @freeridejerk888: Nope. Yesterday's post on instagram: "Still no reply from @commencalbikes after two weeks about my last YouTube video. And I’m also disappointed in the 15x top websites in the world who couldn’t be bothered to reply to my email about the rider safety video about these bikes - seems to be clear what’s more important to them…. I’m at 70x reports of failures now, my reach is tiny so there must be some more unsafe frames out there: CHECK YOUR SUPREME before you ride it again."
  • 2 0
 Idk how is 2022 Clash but cracked my 2020 Clash on headtube Thx to commencal, warranted new 2021 Clash frame right away
  • 3 0
 @bashhard: We should all write to Brian Parks inbox until he gets someone to look into cases like this. And while they are at it, they can also investigate the tons of Specialized Enduros that have cracked at the headtube. Because that is another bike that got an absolutely raving review from PB, but ended up having serious issues.
  • 2 0
 Yep - my friend Ant’s Supreme cracked at the head tube after less than a year. He’s not had the same problem with his older Enduro or Mondraker Summun.

Have a few friends with Clashes with no issues, but they hardly ever use them so probably not representative.
JP
  • 2 1
 Wow that got out of hand fast as can be. Well cheep brands usually make cheep frames so it should be this surprising @bashhard:
  • 1 1
 @fullendurbro: commensnap
  • 1 0
 @Muscovir: I have heard from multiple sources that there was a running change in the carbon layup in response to headtube cracking issues on the current Enduro
  • 32 1
 Throwing those bike park shapes is hella Lit, but what about laying down those excel spreadsheet shapes all day yo?
  • 25 4
 a dropper post and full range cassette with a dual crown would have been cooler
  • 19 1
 Okay, for someone who's only ridden a bit in the park over the years, what are the advantages of this over a DH bike?
  • 158 4
 The fork is gonna start creaking on this one a lot faster.
  • 37 0
 double-tailwhips obviously
  • 5 0
 flickability? honestly, idk.
  • 10 4
 Maneuverability & agility. But if you want to explore your limits with a bigger safety margin for error, you're better off on a DH 29er.
  • 8 5
 Popping the seat post up to ride back to the lift after lunch break at the truck?
  • 6 5
 In theory, it’s a decent compromise. A significant proportion of riders with the disposable income needed for a bike dedicated to riding park can’t really handle the added weight of spec choices like DH casing tires, a dual crown fork, etc and will get more tired faster while riding a real DH bike. Plus this is close enough to a “trail bike” that justifying it to your significant other should be a bit easier. And if Commencal’s product manager did their job properly, the parts spec should be up to the abuse that repeated laps in a bike park will put a bike through.

In reality, if you’re spending $5k+ on a “park bike” you’re not gaining much of anything over just buying a $5k DH bike. More travel and a dual crown fork = more forgiving and better suited to park use. Bonus: your dual crown fork is much, much less likely to creak after a couple days of riding than whatever overbuilt, overweight single crown fork your “park” bike came with out of the box.
  • 5 0
 Steep switchbacks, some parks still have them
  • 7 0
 I have the regular clash. It's badass and I'd say the "advantage" is being able to pedal it up. Obviously it's got the disadvantage of the fork.

For this bike, i say slap a dh fork on it and call it a Furious. Because this spec takes it's only advantage away.
  • 2 0
 If you've got the gravity/gradient nothing beats a dh bike. But, many newer parks are more flow so dh bike will take more work.
  • 4 0
 No dropper post

DH drivetrain

"Pedal it up"

"Popping the seat post up to ride back to the lift"

What was meant by this?
  • 3 0
 at 165mm of rear travel, not much. Just some bad marketing tactics here. Take the clash to 175/180mm rear and you have a decent mix, really being a proper freeride machine.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: it was written by someone (myself) who clearly wasn’t paying attention to the pictures.
  • 5 0
 zero
  • 1 0
 @pedroll: DH 27.5 more fun in the park
  • 2 1
 Literally zero. But then again, they don't sell you a sensible bike here. They sell you a lifestyle. This is very much a bike for the hardcore freeride bros who unironically throw the horns.
  • 1 0
 This compared to the Supreme is going to be more fun / less work to jump but perhaps slightly more work to straightline through those rock gardens. I have a furious that kind of sits in the middle between the two. Typically it would also pedal better, but not with a 7 spd, no adjustable seatpost and no water bottle mount, so probably not in this case. Ultimately it's a niche label for a bike in a category you probably don't have covered, so can be used to justify the purchase to your wife or S.O.
  • 18 2
 Commencal are a bunch of cowards. They should have made it a single speed and tossed a couple extra, other size cogs in the box.
  • 10 0
 This model is proudly presented by:
The MTB supply chain of 2022.

I do give them points for making still making lemonade out of the bits they can get their hands on.
  • 13 2
 Another cracking bike from Commencal
  • 6 0
 I want the inverse of this; a Clash with a 40, a wide range cassette and a dropper, then you can ride park but also you know, go mountain biking too
  • 7 0
 Hasn't this been out for awhile now?
  • 6 0
 great for Les gets Is there a need for a southpark edition for those in southern canada
  • 4 1
 Oh man, too funny. That single crown doesn't stand a chance. Creaaaaak! Throw a dual crown on there and this makes sense. Time for one of big dogs to make a 170-180mm DC. E-bikers would also buy it, so the market is now big enough. Mezzer DC would be siiiiick!
  • 1 0
 you can get an ohlins dh38 in 180
  • 1 0
 The boxxer comes in 180, 190 & 200mm.
  • 6 0
 Guide brakes for a “park bike” I think it needs saints, maguras or something of that class to be called a park bike
  • 1 0
 At the very least some codes would have looked better on paper than the guides :/
  • 5 0
 So, dual crown enduro bikes didn't take off, so let's try single crown downhill bikes?
  • 1 0
 Honestly its not a bad concept for a average park rat, but I agree with everyone here in the lack of brakes and lesser dropper/drivetrain department while paying trhat price tag bites....
Retail on this should be closer to 4300 or else might as well build a purpose driven DH bike for that range.
Kinda hard to justify that price for a rig to only get used 3 months out of the year and back in the shed she goes...

Come to think of it this is a terrible idea hahahaha
  • 5 2
 Clash Park: supremely furious
Furious: supreme clash
Supreme: furious clash
  • 4 1
 Just buy a furious, this bike will start creaking so much faster than something that's purpose built for park/DH.
  • 1 0
 10,000 upvotes
  • 1 0
 Literally, a water bottle is the most relevant piece in the bike park, you can refill it btw laps and drink it on the chairlift, no need for stupid funny packs/backpacks or so, especially if riding in body armor
  • 5 3
 use-case be damned...geeez can Commencal put out a bike that doesn't look incredible?
  • 7 3
 but will it crack?
  • 1 1
 in ireland will it be a good craic
  • 1 1
 Not sure, but it'll definitely creak.
  • 8 6
 I don't think anyone in these comments has ever ridden a park lap in their life
  • 1 1
 Dumb question, but is it possible to pedal the 7 speed uphill? I'm not talking full on climbs, more of lift accessed cross country.
  • 28 1
 No. The wheel locks up if it detects an upward gradient.
  • 2 0
 I’ve got a bike with a 7 speed box DT and paired it up with a small 28 tooth chainring.
We don’t live in the Alps or Rocky Mountains, so for our local rolling hills it works really well. But the reality is that there are so many 11 or 12 speed options for the same price that I’m not sure I’d bother again.
  • 1 0
 Yes, it's possible. If you absolutely hate yourself, that is.
  • 1 0
 @hhaaiirryy: comment of the article
  • 1 0
 The shock bob on these bikes makes any pedalling so inefficient you won't bother trying regardless of 7 spd or if you could get a 12 speed. Sincerely, a Furious owner
  • 2 2
 Wish they would focus on releasing the new Supreme! I'd buy that in a second. But this "park edition" is like Taco Bell rearranging ingredients and calling it new.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully they have sorted out the cracking issue
  • 2 0
 So, it’s pretty much a DH bike, but with a single crown fork?
  • 7 0
 nope. It's a Enduro bike with a DH groupset. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @alexBiker95: LOL!
  • 1 0
 Us slightly older folk call this a freeride bike.
  • 1 0
 Ok nice, but whatever happened to Andreu’s 26” furious park bike edition?
  • 2 0
 Does the frame crack easily, like on the Supreme DH?
  • 1 0
 Great bike, it should come set up to do bar spins.
  • 1 1
 Just in time for the Commencal team to ride at the next World Cup…sorry to ignite that conversation again
  • 1 0
 Park edition?? It's not even single speed......
  • 3 0
 It is if you don't change gears.
  • 1 0
 must be nice to be close to a bike park where you don't have to pedal lol
  • 1 1
 I can’t see any reason not to just get the furious, there really isnt much difference
  • 1 1
 It’s a total relief that it was released !!!
It it was held captive We’d never see it
  • 1 0
 Nice color
  • 1 1
 Looks like a cracking good bike
  • 1 3
 27.5?
  • 3 0
 Half a number higher than 27. And half a number less than 28. Some say it's a hidden page in the bible, Harry Potter.
Below threshold threads are hidden





