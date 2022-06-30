Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition

Press Release: Commencal
Why did we make a CLASH Park Edition
?
Much like Max Alran
, some people spend all summer long riding bike park
. And for people like Max, we think that the CLASH
is the perfect bike for shredding
, with no enduro accessories necessary!
This Park Edition
has a 7-speed drivetrain, 165mm cranks, no telescopic seat post, stronger tyres, a stronger SDG Kevlar saddle and Title cockpit. It’s a simple, robust and high performance bike. It’s a CLASH
made for people who just love throwing those bike park shapes and lapping lift accessed playgrounds all day!Rider
: Max AlranVideo
: Gaetan ClaryPhotos
: Nico BrizinLocation
: Les Gets Bike Park
88 Comments
I honestly don't know who started the "Commencals are bulletproof, bro"-claim, but he was totally wrong. The bikes are very undeserving of that nimbus.
This is also exactly why independant long-term reviews from people like Paul Aston, who ride super hard are so important.
Have a few friends with Clashes with no issues, but they hardly ever use them so probably not representative.
JP
In reality, if you’re spending $5k+ on a “park bike” you’re not gaining much of anything over just buying a $5k DH bike. More travel and a dual crown fork = more forgiving and better suited to park use. Bonus: your dual crown fork is much, much less likely to creak after a couple days of riding than whatever overbuilt, overweight single crown fork your “park” bike came with out of the box.
For this bike, i say slap a dh fork on it and call it a Furious. Because this spec takes it's only advantage away.
DH drivetrain
"Pedal it up"
"Popping the seat post up to ride back to the lift"
What was meant by this?
The MTB supply chain of 2022.
I do give them points for making still making lemonade out of the bits they can get their hands on.
Retail on this should be closer to 4300 or else might as well build a purpose driven DH bike for that range.
Kinda hard to justify that price for a rig to only get used 3 months out of the year and back in the shed she goes...
Come to think of it this is a terrible idea hahahaha
Furious: supreme clash
Supreme: furious clash
We don’t live in the Alps or Rocky Mountains, so for our local rolling hills it works really well. But the reality is that there are so many 11 or 12 speed options for the same price that I’m not sure I’d bother again.
It it was held captive We’d never see it