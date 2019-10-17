First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly

Oct 17, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
2020 Commencal Furious

With Rampage on the horizon, it's that time of year when freeride bikes get to shine. Commencal have updated the Furious for the occasion, refining the bike's geometry and frame stiffness to ensure it remains an attractive option for all the bike park riders and big mountain senders out there. Don't worry, it still has 200mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, the frame is still aluminum, and the prices are still reasonable.

There are three models in the lineup, with prices ranging from $2,999 USD to $4,799 USD.
Commencal Furious Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• 6069 aluminum frame
• Travel: 200mm
• 435mm chainstays
• 64-degree head angle
• Price: $2,999 - $4,799 USD
commencal.com




2020 Commencal Furious
A brace has been added between the seatstays to increase the frame stiffness.

What's Different About the Frame?

The least visible change to the Furious' frame has to do with the aluminum itself – the bike is now constructed from 6069 aluminum, which Commencal says has a longer life expectancy than the 6061 alloy that was used before. A brace has been added between the seatstays in order to bump up the rear end stiffness, since too much rear end flex isn't a desirable attribute on a bike that's almost guaranteed to experience its fair share of sideways landings.

Commencal have also added the ability to change the mounting point of the rocker link. There are two positions, sensitive and responsive, that can be used to adapt the bike to an air or coil shock, or to suit a rider's preference. No, the sensitive setting won't help you get in touch with all those feelings you've been ignoring; instead, it's designed to provide more grip and traction for DH-style riding. The responsive setting is designed for the bike park, with more support for popping off the lip of jumps and stomping landings.

2020 Commencal Furious
The Furious' leverage curve can be changed by moving the rocker link into a different position.

The internal cable routing found on the previous version remains, but the entry ports now serve double duty, thanks to the addition of silicon memory foam fork bumpers that keep the fork from smacking into the frame. Keeping the bike quiet was high on Commencal's priority list, and they've included the ribbed chainstay protector that was first used on their downhill bikes. Downtube protection is also in place to prevent frame damage from flying debris or aggressive shuttling.


2020 Commencal Furious
A downtube protector has been added to prevent shuttle scuffs.
2020 Commencal Furious
The Furious is air- or coil-shock compatible


Geometry
2020 Commencal Furious

The Furious' reach numbers have increased dramatically – a size large now has reach measurement of 490mm, compared to 455mm on the previous version. The numbers run from 440mm on a size small up to 510mm on the XL, which should accommodate a wide range of rider heights.

In addition to increasing the front center lengths, Commencal lopped 5mm off the chainstays, which now measure 435mm.



Build Kits

2020 Commencal Furious
Commencal Furious Race

Furious Race: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, Code RSC brakes, X01 / GX drivetrain, Schwalbe Magic Mary tires. $4,799 USD.


2020 Commencal Furious
Commencal Furious Essential

Furious Essential: Fox 40 Performance Elite fork, Float X2 Performance shock, SRAM Code R brakes, GX drivetrain, Maxxis Assegai tires. $3,899 USD.

2020 Commencal Furious
Commencal Furious Ride

Furious Ride: RockShox Boxxer Select fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, SRAM Guide RE brakes, GX drivetrain, Maxxis Highroller II tires. $2,999 USD.


Furious frame only: Shock sold separately. $1,299 USD.

2020 Commencal Furious
DJ Brandt, looking right at home on the new Furious.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Furious


34 Comments

  • 10 0
 I'm lost at what size bike I should be riding now.
  • 1 0
 yeah mate! agree
rich is so loooong. Large - 490, Medium - 465...it's a longer than my Tues L size (450)
  • 9 0
 It's weird that I just went from an XL to a Medium.
  • 4 0
 As an owner of a first gen, I'm absolutly furious about these new aesthetics
  • 1 1
 It's ok, I still have a mk1 :/
  • 1 0
 On the US Commencal site you cannot get the frame-only in all the colors that are available on the EU Commencal site. The Black n Gold looks pretty cool in a JPS kind of way.
  • 4 0
 Doesn't really look like a Tues...
  • 2 0
 Has the new aluminium fixed the top tube and head tube cracking problem, as they would crack within the year if you rode them regularly?
  • 3 0
 Nowadays 490mm reach for a size large is a playful bike HAHAH
  • 5 0
 A barge is more playful
  • 1 0
 Good point, the Float X2 already looks furious...

(Is that a special version? it looks out of scale here!)
  • 2 0
 that blue with the fox suspension is....WOW
  • 2 0
 Constructed from 6069 alu.... Nice
  • 1 0
 I'm no engineer but the way that rear brake mounts looks to me like it would be a weak spot or poss flex.
  • 1 0
 Have they fixed the cracking problem in the headtube after every few months of park riding
  • 1 0
 Love seeing Guide RE brakes on builds these days. They are truly an amazing brake!
  • 1 0
 @rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle trade yours in for this one!
  • 1 0
 ooooh. maybe! prices are decent
  • 1 0
 490mm reach on a large is insane.
  • 4 4
 Got excited looking at the prices.... realized its USD...
  • 2 2
 The render of that X2 on the Essential build is making my eyes hurt
  • 1 1
 A BB height of -7 mm is gonna cause some problems...
  • 3 0
 Great for ploughing fields.
  • 1 0
 150MM cranks are the new deal.
  • 1 1
 Hope it is not too heavy. Any numbers about that?
  • 1 0
 Frame only option ?
  • 1 0
 Oval wheels, really?
  • 6 7
 No space for water bottle while I'm slapping park laps? paaassss
  • 5 6
 Looks like a YT...
  • 2 0
 I have a Capra and a Tues - there is definitely a resemblance. I love it.
  • 5 6
 Looks like a Tues
  • 2 4
 Cracking bike but probably pressfit bb? Im out.
  • 5 5
 and no space for the bottle cage... *face palm*
  • 3 0
 Have a press fit on my supreme V3 for 3 years now, nothing wrong with it

Post a Comment



