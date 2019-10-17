First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly

With Rampage on the horizon, it's that time of year when freeride bikes get to shine. Commencal have updated the Furious for the occasion, refining the bike's geometry and frame stiffness to ensure it remains an attractive option for all the bike park riders and big mountain senders out there. Don't worry, it still has 200mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, the frame is still aluminum, and the prices are still reasonable.



There are three models in the lineup, with prices ranging from $2,999 USD to $4,799 USD.

Commencal Furious Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• 6069 aluminum frame

• Travel: 200mm

• 435mm chainstays

• 64-degree head angle

• Price: $2,999 - $4,799 USD

• commencal.com • Wheelsize: 27.5"• 6069 aluminum frame• Travel: 200mm• 435mm chainstays• 64-degree head angle• Price: $2,999 - $4,799 USD



A brace has been added between the seatstays to increase the frame stiffness.

What's Different About the Frame?

The Furious' leverage curve can be changed by moving the rocker link into a different position.

A downtube protector has been added to prevent shuttle scuffs. The Furious is air- or coil-shock compatible

Geometry

Build Kits

Commencal Furious Race

Furious Race:

Commencal Furious Essential

Furious Essential:

Commencal Furious Ride

Furious Ride:

Furious frame only:

DJ Brandt, looking right at home on the new Furious.

The least visible change to the Furious' frame has to do with the aluminum itself – the bike is now constructed from 6069 aluminum, which Commencal says has a longer life expectancy than the 6061 alloy that was used before. A brace has been added between the seatstays in order to bump up the rear end stiffness, since too much rear end flex isn't a desirable attribute on a bike that's almost guaranteed to experience its fair share of sideways landings.Commencal have also added the ability to change the mounting point of the rocker link. There are two positions, sensitive and responsive, that can be used to adapt the bike to an air or coil shock, or to suit a rider's preference. No, the sensitive setting won't help you get in touch with all those feelings you've been ignoring; instead, it's designed to provide more grip and traction for DH-style riding. The responsive setting is designed for the bike park, with more support for popping off the lip of jumps and stomping landings.The internal cable routing found on the previous version remains, but the entry ports now serve double duty, thanks to the addition of silicon memory foam fork bumpers that keep the fork from smacking into the frame. Keeping the bike quiet was high on Commencal's priority list, and they've included the ribbed chainstay protector that was first used on their downhill bikes. Downtube protection is also in place to prevent frame damage from flying debris or aggressive shuttling.The Furious' reach numbers have increased dramatically – a size large now has reach measurement of 490mm, compared to 455mm on the previous version. The numbers run from 440mm on a size small up to 510mm on the XL, which should accommodate a wide range of rider heights.In addition to increasing the front center lengths, Commencal lopped 5mm off the chainstays, which now measure 435mm.RockShox Boxxer Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, Code RSC brakes, X01 / GX drivetrain, Schwalbe Magic Mary tires. $4,799 USD.Fox 40 Performance Elite fork, Float X2 Performance shock, SRAM Code R brakes, GX drivetrain, Maxxis Assegai tires. $3,899 USD.RockShox Boxxer Select fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, SRAM Guide RE brakes, GX drivetrain, Maxxis Highroller II tires. $2,999 USD.Shock sold separately. $1,299 USD.