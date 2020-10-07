Commencal Reveals World Champs Bikes for Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Greg Williamson, & More

Oct 7, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Every year we like to work on special artwork for the frames of our riders selected to race the DH World Champs.
For Leogang 2020, we have gone with understated and classy designs.

For this ‘special' year we also wanted to add a message.
A message of tolerance and unity.
COVID 19 has sowed doubt in many minds, distanced us from each other and with far more profound consequences than we imagine.

Now is the time to be more united, solid, closer and caring.
We wanted to pass on this message, more utopian than political, because it represents us and what's on our minds.
In addition, it embodies the values of our sport.
And that's a way to get the message out again, as widely as possible.
Let’s never stop having this conversation!

-Yannick Commencal.


Myriam NICOLE









Greg WILLIAMSON








Thibaut DAPRELA










Camille BALANCHE







Monika HRASTNIK







Benoit COULANGES






55 Comments

  • 40 0
 Commencal should have given everyone a pair of skis instead with this forecast.
  • 2 0
 Even Flava Flav would be jealous of that gold chain.
  • 30 4
 Beautiful paint jobs and happy to see brands like this put their statement on things out there. Looks like they ran out of creativity when they got to Gregs bike though.
  • 1 0
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^
  • 3 0
 Greg's looks the best to me, must just be me? I'd rather be understated myself.
  • 5 0
 @Trail6: For personal use, yes I agree... but in terms of overall appeal, I think Myriam Nicole's bike is a masterpiece. Every piece is elegant. I want to hang it on my wall!!!
  • 42 15
 I love the message on the bikes. Best paint job ever.
  • 19 6
 Can I get that top tube wrap for my Meta?! Love the message. Peace and love!!!
  • 8 0
 One of my favorite parts of mountain biking is seeing the worlds bikes!
  • 1 0
 Does SRAM have some new rotors coming out or what? Myriam has a different one up front than in the back and Daprela has them front and rear. They need to come up with something better and i hope this could be it
  • 4 1
 Greg Williamson got a bum deal.
  • 3 0
 In contrast to Myriams, which has way too much going on, its a nice contrast. Simple, and shows off the curves of the bike. I think its rad.
  • 3 0
 Oh fk...that headset is taking me for a loop
  • 1 0
 greg's is so clean looking! btw can't believe Bike mag shut down. crazy times.
  • 2 0
 Hey, new Enve DH rims, lower profile, external nipples
  • 3 0
 I love them all!
  • 3 0
 Greens nice
  • 1 0
 Wondering if there will be pics of that bikes when they'll be covered in mud?
  • 1 0
 Love the message of these frames, so sick!!! We all just gun skip over the 10 spd benoit running tho?? Ahah
  • 2 1
 Coolest paint jobs ever !?!?
  • 1 0
 Camilles bike reminds me of my Kuwahara ET. #nevershouldhavesoldit :'(
  • 1 0
 Is that a modified xx1 cassette on the back of Myriam Nicole's bike?
  • 14 17
 Beautiful bikes, as always. Maybe I'm the only one who isn't on board with the BLM fist and the rest of the woke slogans... I understand and appreciate the motivation behind this, but the social justice movement is a runaway train. Let's not NBA-up downhill mountain bike racing.
  • 15 3
 Human rights are always in style, and should be welcomed.
  • 7 1
 @bicyclelifestyle: I certainly agree, 100%. My contention is that some of these "social justice" organizations (BLM) are not guided by the pure principles they claim to espouse. Some are Trojan horses and should be regarded with healthy skepticism so that actual human rights can be defended and celebrated.
  • 1 0
 @bicyclelifestyle: At any rate, we're here because we love downhill racing and, I assume, we also love humans. I think we can agree on that.
  • 2 0
 10000% agree. haven’t watched a single NBA game since all this phony “social justice” nonsense has started.
  • 2 0
 Yeah so is law and order. @bicyclelifestyle:
  • 1 0
 That RedBull lid needs its own photo epic!
  • 1 0
 I wonder why some of the bikes have a chain keeper and some don't?
  • 2 3
 Props to their marketing department. This is how you sell a bike, when the media is saturated with BLM narrative.
  • 2 4
 #canfielddiditfirst
  • 3 1
 hsp that is...
  • 4 0
 Yah but they are not doing it now. Someone needs to fly the metal, rearward wheel path, plow sled flag, and Commencal are doing a fine job.
