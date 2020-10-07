Commencal Reveals World Champs Bikes for Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Greg Williamson, & More

Every year we like to work on special artwork for the frames of our riders selected to race the DH World Champs. For Leogang 2020, we have gone with understated and classy designs.
For this ‘special' year we also wanted to add a message. A message of tolerance and unity. COVID 19 has sowed doubt in many minds, distanced us from each other and with far more profound consequences than we imagine.
Now is the time to be more united, solid, closer and caring. We wanted to pass on this message, more utopian than political, because it represents us and what's on our minds. In addition, it embodies the values of our sport. And that's a way to get the message out again, as widely as possible. Let’s never stop having this conversation!
55 Comments
Love
No justice no peace
Racism is a pandemic
Unity
Be strong speak out
Respect
Stand up for change
not saying we don't have the same problem, but I think I can say it's less pronounced and not as socially acceptable here as it is in the US
Does that make sense? I really wish we could all be more tolerant of each other honestly. The concept of freedom is not possible without tolerance for one another's differences.
What sucks is that starkly contrasting op-eds get more clicks on the internet then stories about people getting along...
