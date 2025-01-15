Powered by Outside

Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres Announces 2025 Roster

Jan 15, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres announced their 2025 rider roster today on social media as they gear up for their 10th year of competition. The team features four young riders from around the world who will be competing in the Elite category, Switzerland's Lisa Baumann, the UK's Jack Piercy, France's Antoine Pierron and the USA's Austin Dooley, as well as two American Juniors, Bode Burke and Matilda Melton. The riders will be trained by Cécile Ravanel and managed by Cédric Ravanel.

Their goals for the season? To "perform, progress, and dominate"—bold aspirations straight from the team themselves. We’re excited to see what this talented lineup will achieve in the coming season.

bigquotesFor a decade, the COMMENCAL / SCHWALBE by LES ORRES team has carved its path with determination. In 2025, we’re not slowing down. We’re stepping up

Our Goals? To perform, progress and dominate.

The energy comes from the youth and raw talent of:
▫️Lisa Baumann – European and Swiss Champion, and a shining example of inspiring consistency.
▫️Jack Piercy – 15th at the World Cup in Les Gets, ready to climb the ranks.
▫️Antoine Pierron – French Vice-Champion, looking to make it worldwide.
▫️Austin Dooley – 13th at the World Championships, U.S. National Champion.
▫️Matilda Melton – U.S. Junior National Champion.
▫️Bode Burke – Bronze Medalist at the Junior World Championships.

Every track is a new opportunity, every obstacle a chance to improve. We move forward with determination, driven by hard work and the constant desire to improve.

Thank you to all our partners who have made this possible and to those who will help us keep pushing forward

See you soon on track.THE COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES TEAM


The 2025 roster:

Elite:
photo
Lisa Baumann - Switzerland - 24
photo
Jack Piercy - United Kingdom - 21
photo
Antoine Pierron - France - 25
photo
Austin Dooley - United States - 23

Junior:
photo
Bode Burke - United States - 18
photo
Matilda Melton - United States - 18


14 Comments
  • 388
 Did Mike Tyson get a hold of Austin?
  • 100
 Additions to the team USA roster, best of luck!
  • 100
 Bodacious burke
  • 114
 Whoever photoshopped Dooley obviously got bored of doing the same thing over and over took half his ear off. Or, that is some serious dedication to weight saving.
  • 80
 Didn't realise Vincent Van Gough was riding for them now.
  • 60
 Good luck Team!
  • 30
 Bode!
  • 20
 I wonder what happened with Antoine Vidal, he seemed to be a legit rider.
  • 32
 The team is obviously saving money in the graphics art department to put toward those UCI fees 👂
  • 30
 Stoked for Bode Burke!
  • 10
 Homegrown ripper. So rad
  • 21
 That team name rolls right off the tongue.
  • 31
 DIESEL DOOLEY!
  • 10
 The name sounds more like a fragrance, or a fashion line than an MTB team!







