Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres Announces 2025 Roster

For a decade, the COMMENCAL / SCHWALBE by LES ORRES team has carved its path with determination. In 2025, we’re not slowing down. We’re stepping up



Our Goals? To perform, progress and dominate.



The energy comes from the youth and raw talent of:

▫️Lisa Baumann – European and Swiss Champion, and a shining example of inspiring consistency.

▫️Jack Piercy – 15th at the World Cup in Les Gets, ready to climb the ranks.

▫️Antoine Pierron – French Vice-Champion, looking to make it worldwide.

▫️Austin Dooley – 13th at the World Championships, U.S. National Champion.

▫️Matilda Melton – U.S. Junior National Champion.

▫️Bode Burke – Bronze Medalist at the Junior World Championships.



Every track is a new opportunity, every obstacle a chance to improve. We move forward with determination, driven by hard work and the constant desire to improve.



Thank you to all our partners who have made this possible and to those who will help us keep pushing forward



See you soon on track. — THE COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES TEAM