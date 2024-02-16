Commencal Schwalbe Announces 2024 Team

The Commencal Schwalbe has officially announced its rider lineup for the 2024 race season with the new addition of Oliver Davis.
Oliver Davis joins Commencal Schwalbe after departing from the Union team last year and securing multiple top-15 finishes during his first year as an elite World Cup racer. The newest member of the team will be racing alongside Pau Menoyo and Austin Dooley in the upcoming race season.
|2024 is looking fresher than ever for the entire Commencal Schwalbe Team!
Featuring the addition of the new Australian youth member, Oliver Davis. This young talent will join Pau Menoyo (ESP) and Austin Dooley (USA). Together, they merge to form a global team with a well-defined direction, unified effort, and a highly motivated squad.—Commencal Schwalbe
|Very grateful to be riding for Commencal Schwalbe for the next two years!
I have already spent some time with the team and I can say it is full of great people who all share the same goals. We have the best brands supporting us and I’m super excited for this coming season!—Oliver Davis.
|I’m so excited for 2024 and to have Ollie joining the team is gonna be a fun addition. The bikes are looking insane and the teams been working hard so I can’t wait to get the season started. Fired up!—Austin Dooley.
|New year and new team member that perfectly match the philosophy of the team. Happy to have Ollie and to continue working one more year with this young and motivated group of people!—Pau Menoyo.
|Oliver Davis reflects perfectly the philosophy of this team: young, fast and fearless!
We are so proud to have Ollie together with Pau and Austin. The trio between Europe, USA and Oceania couldn’t be better with these 3 easy guys. Behind them there is an amazing group of people working really hard to give them all the tools to continue growing up.—Jordi Simó, Team manager.
