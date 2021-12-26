close
Commencal Shares Its Riders' Top Videos of 2021

Dec 26, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
In 2021 we published 44 videos on our YouTube channel. 28 of them were made in-house by our media team (22 in Europe and 6 in the USA) and the rest came from partnerships with our riders. All put together, that’s a total of about 3.5 million views and 140,000 hours of viewing!

Thank you Pinkbike readers, you have made up a big chunk of those views! And to think that the haters never come to watch our videos, your comments are normally so positive!

We asked our staff to choose their 5 favourites from this pot. Now it's up to you to vote for the one that will be crowned our Video of the Year in 2021.

What is your favourite 2021 Commencal video?



1 - Colors Of Mexico - Kilian Bron



Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Pierre Henni
Film: Pierre Henni
Drone FPV: Cinematic Flow
Edit: Pierre Henni
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel


2 - COMMENCAL Segment - Thomas Estaque



Rider: Thomas Estaque
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Film: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont
Edit: Leon Perrin
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel
Colors: Alex Naureils
Graphic Designer: Roxanne Loewert
Diggers: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier, Thomas Estaque


3 - Addicted To E - Theo Erlangsen



Rider: Theo Erlangsen
Edit: Thomas Sandell


4 - INBOUND - Brendan Howey x Rupert Walker



Rider: Brendan Howey
Directed by: Rupert Walker
Film: Rupert Walker


5 - Follow The Light - Kilian Bron



Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Pierre Henni
Film: Pierre Henni
Drone FPV: Cinematic Flow
Edit: Pierre Henni
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel

7 Comments

  • 8 0
 Billy Meaclem - Absolutely Furious....
  • 2 0
 It's almost unfair to choose only one. They are soo good, Commencal is killing it!
  • 2 0
 Killian Brown finished 2021 like a boss
  • 1 0
 Follow the light blew me away
  • 1 0
 Best videos in the business!
  • 1 0
 Wow 44 video's, is that one for each team?
  • 1 0
 001 Bron, Kilian Bron

