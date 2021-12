Commencal Shares Its Riders' Top Videos of 2021

What is your favourite 2021 Commencal video? Colors of Mexico - Kilian Bron

Segment - Thomas Estaque

Addicted to E - Theo Erlangsen

Inbound - Brendan Howey

Follow the Light - Kilian Bron Responses: 1225 Faves: 0 Comments: 1

1 - Colors Of Mexico - Kilian Bron

Rider

Directed by

Film

Drone FPV

Edit

Music & Sound Edit

2 - COMMENCAL Segment - Thomas Estaque

Rider

Directed by

Film

Edit

Music & Sound Edit

Colors

Graphic Designer

Diggers

3 - Addicted To E - Theo Erlangsen

Rider

Edit

4 - INBOUND - Brendan Howey x Rupert Walker

Rider

Directed by

Film

5 - Follow The Light - Kilian Bron

Rider

Directed by

Film

Drone FPV

Edit

Music & Sound Edit

In 2021 we published 44 videos on our YouTube channel. 28 of them were made in-house by our media team (22 in Europe and 6 in the USA) and the rest came from partnerships with our riders. All put together, that’s a total of about 3.5 million views and 140,000 hours of viewing!Thank you Pinkbike readers, you have made up a big chunk of those views! And to think that the haters never come to watch our videos, your comments are normally so positive!We asked our staff to choose their 5 favourites from this pot. Now it's up to you to vote for the one that will be crowned our Video of the Year in 2021.Head over to our channel - COMMENCAL Bicycles & Skis - to see our complete collection and subscribe to be the first to watch the premieres and be notified when there’s something new.: Kilian Bron: Pierre Henni: Pierre Henni: Cinematic Flow: Pierre Henni: Leo Lunel: Thomas Estaque: Leon Perrin: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont: Leon Perrin: Leo Lunel: Alex Naureils: Roxanne Loewert: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier, Thomas Estaque: Theo Erlangsen: Thomas Sandell: Brendan Howey: Rupert Walker: Rupert Walker: Kilian Bron: Pierre Henni: Pierre Henni: Cinematic Flow: Pierre Henni: Leo Lunel