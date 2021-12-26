Commencal Shares Its Riders' Top Videos of 2021

In 2021 we published 44 videos on our YouTube channel. 28 of them were made in-house by our media team (22 in Europe and 6 in the USA) and the rest came from partnerships with our riders. All put together, that’s a total of about 3.5 million views and 140,000 hours of viewing!
Thank you Pinkbike readers, you have made up a big chunk of those views! And to think that the haters never come to watch our videos, your comments are normally so positive!
We asked our staff to choose their 5 favourites from this pot. Now it's up to you to vote for the one that will be crowned our Video of the Year in 2021.
Head over to our channel - COMMENCAL Bicycles & Skis
- to see our complete collection and subscribe to be the first to watch the premieres and be notified when there’s something new.
1 - Colors Of Mexico - Kilian BronRider
: Kilian Bron Directed by
: Pierre Henni Film
: Pierre Henni Drone FPV
: Cinematic Flow Edit
: Pierre Henni Music & Sound Edit
: Leo Lunel
2 - COMMENCAL Segment - Thomas EstaqueRider
: Thomas EstaqueDirected by
: Leon PerrinFilm
: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre DupontEdit
: Leon PerrinMusic & Sound Edit
: Leo LunelColors
: Alex NaureilsGraphic Designer
: Roxanne LoewertDiggers
: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier, Thomas Estaque
3 - Addicted To E - Theo ErlangsenRider
: Theo ErlangsenEdit
: Thomas Sandell
4 - INBOUND - Brendan Howey x Rupert WalkerRider
: Brendan HoweyDirected by
: Rupert WalkerFilm
: Rupert Walker
5 - Follow The Light - Kilian BronRider
: Kilian BronDirected by
: Pierre HenniFilm
: Pierre HenniDrone FPV
: Cinematic FlowEdit
: Pierre HenniMusic & Sound Edit
: Leo Lunel
7 Comments
Post a Comment