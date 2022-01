Commencal Signs Pro BMX Racer Sylvain André

Press Release: Commencal

- Max

The opportunity was too good.When we offered Sylvain to race the 4X World Championships in Val di Sole in 2021 aboard a Commencal, his response and his motivation should have alerted us about his personality. We could have understood that this meeting could not be a coincidence.How to say no to such an opportunity, associate Sylvain André and Commencal! Much more than an announcement effect, this project is motivated by what has always driven us forward, the quest for performance and victories.For those who like to understand, this project can easily be summarized by:-Provide the necessary support to Sylvain André.-The arrival of Commencal in this Olympic sport.Through this project, we also want to participate in the evolution of BMX while remaining faithful to our principles, the use of aluminum and respect for the environment.