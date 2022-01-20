Commencal Signs Pro BMX Racer Sylvain André

Press Release: Commencal
The opportunity was too good."Before meeting Sylvain, there had never been any question of returning to BMX, but within a few days everything had changed. We chatted, shared our stories, and decided it was on, let’s go! It's not complicated, it's just real life. "One where nothing is ever set in stone, where our job is to dream and make people dream."- Max
When we offered Sylvain to race the 4X World Championships in Val di Sole in 2021 aboard a Commencal, his response and his motivation should have alerted us about his personality. We could have understood that this meeting could not be a coincidence.
How to say no to such an opportunity, associate Sylvain André and Commencal!
Much more than an announcement effect, this project is motivated by what has always driven us forward, the quest for performance and victories.
For those who like to understand, this project can easily be summarized by:
-Provide the necessary support to Sylvain André.
-The arrival of Commencal in this Olympic sport.
Through this project, we also want to participate in the evolution of BMX while remaining faithful to our principles, the use of aluminum and respect for the environment.
6 Comments
- three quote (") characters in Max's quote...
- "We could have understood that this meeting could not be a coincidence.": I have to imagine that "could" was meant to be "should".
-"How to say no to such an opportunity": rather "How could we say no to such an opportunity". as written it sounds like they are wondering what the right way to say no is.
- "Much more than an announcement effect": perhaps "We aren't just doing this to generate headlines"
- "For those who like to understand": not sure what to do with this, it just sounds... unnatural.
Post a Comment