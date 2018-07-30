PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon

Jul 30, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
REVIEW
Commencal
Supreme DH 29

Words: Paul Aston
Action Photos: Kike Abelleira


Commencal's Supreme platform has been around for a number of years, but 2018 saw it gain more length, bigger wheels, and three World Cup wins in a row. The Andorran race vessel was also the first complete production-ready big-wheeled downhill bike - and it sold out two production runs.

Commencal initially offered the frame kit including a Fox 49 fork, DHX2 shock, and an e*thirteen wheelset for $4,599 USD, and as a complete bike with a high performance / low-cost component selection for only $5,399. That inventory sold out almost overnight, but the 2019 range has just been released with new color options, including a RockShox-equipped team replica that can be had as a complete build for $4,599.

Supreme DH 29 Details

Intended use: downhill
Travel: 205mm rear / 203mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Aluminium 6066-alloy, triple butted
Suspension Design High-pivot swingarm with idler wheel
Suspension: Fox 49 fork, DHX2 shock
Sizes: M, L, XL
Weight: 16.99kg / 37.08lbs (actual, tubeless, w/o pedals, XL)
Price: $5,299 USD / €5,399
More info: commencal-store.com

bigquotesCharging into rough rock gardens and braking bumps is unreal - I tried a section in Pila faster and faster, and the Supreme was the first bike I have ever ridden that genuinely became easier to handle the harder I pushed it. It never even came close to flinching. Paul Aston

Contents

Construction and Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Build
Specifications
Test Bike Setup
Riding
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Riding


Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review -


Construction & Features

The Supreme is an all aluminum frame, that is constructed using a hydroformed, triple-butted tubeset, and a number of forged and machined linkage parts. All the details have been taken care of, including a non-tapered ZS56 head tube that provides the maximum range for reach and angle-adjustable headset cups. There are fork bumpers that double as internal housing ports, a rear mudguard, chain-slap protection on the rear stays, and a chunk of moto-foam to keep the dirt out from under the forward shock mount. The dropouts are replaceable (in case you trash a derailleur hanger) and finally, there is a wide downtube guard to stop incoming debris from harming the linkage system.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - factory fitted mudguard
A factory fitted mudguard comes as standard.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - removable dropouts
Replaceable dropouts. The chain runs close to the rubber protection, giving it nowhere to go and very quiet ride.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - used and abused fork bumpers
The fork bumpers did their job and were used and abused more than once.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - factory fitted moto-foam
A chunk of factory fitted moto-foam under the front shock mount.


Geometry & Sizing

Commencal were late to the longer frame club, but came back to prove a point on this big wheeled version. The smallest option is the medium size, with a 445mm reach, with 470mm for the large, and a whopping, 495mm for the XL. I believe that if those numbers are too big for you, that you shouldn't be trying to buy a 29er DH bike anyway (the 27.5" version offers smaller sizes). The rest of the geometry is standard downhill fare, with a 63.5º head angle, a 439mm chainstay, and a -15mm bottom bracket drop (not a huge drop compared to some 29" wheeled DH and enduro bikes).



Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - non-driveside swingarm


Suspension Design

Commencal's now-famous DH suspension employs a stiff, triangulated single-pivot swingarm that hinges high above the chainring, but the arm tapers down towards the rear axle to allow flex at the wheel. An idler sprocket wheel that is placed slightly lower than the swingarm's pivot so the chain runs directly through the pivot point, eliminates chain growth (between the top of the chainring and cassette) and any negative effects that the chain may have on the rear suspension.

The high swingarm pivot location gives 76mm of rearward axle travel (and a 515mm effective chainstay length) at full bottom-out. At 28% sag, the chainstay grows from 439mm, to 468mm. My bike's wheelbase measured longer than the stated 1307mm (it was 1320mm with the shock fully extended and the fork stanchions at the top of the crowns). With the front and rear suspension
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - idler wheel
The idler wheel is tightly sandwiched in the swingarm and secured with a large bolt, as there is a huge amount of force being put through it when pedaling.
bottomed out, the wheelbase was 1256mm. Essentially, the Supreme DH 29's 63.5º head tube angle and high-pivot rear suspension move the rider's center of gravity forward between the axles as the suspension compresses.

That pivot location also means the suspension squats into the travel when braking while striking bumps, in addition to swinging back as the rear wheel is being impacted. When pedaling, the system has no effect on suspension bob, and no pedal kickback (the cranks don't try to rotate backward as the suspension compresses).

Keeping the weight low in the frame, the swingarm activates the suspension by pulling a yoke that compresses the downtube-mounted shock through a two-stage linkage. The configuration gives Commencal's designers ample opportunities to tweak leverage ratios to their liking by altering pivot locations and linkage lengths.

Commencal Supreme

by paulaston
Views: 484    Faves: 2    Comments: 0
This video shows the suspension action with no brakes...
Commencal Supreme

by paulaston
Views: 292    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
...and this video shows the suspension action with the rear brake applied.


The Build

At $5,399 USD, the Supreme DH featured here is a bargain build, especially considering Commencal were way ahead of the curve in offering a complete bike, in stock, and for sale, when many other brands were panic-building prototypes and trying to play catch-up with ordering parts – hats off to Commencal who suffered a few rough years with their standard dealer/distributor model, and are now one of the leaders of the direct-sales pack.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Alpha cockpit
The bike is spec'd with Commencal's house-brand Alpha parts, including bar, stem, grips, saddle and seatpost.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - worlds biggest brake mount
SRAM Code brakes. The Supreme might win the award for the world's biggest brake mount.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - LG1 rear hub
The e*thirteen LG1 rear hub is one of my favorite 150mm downhill hubs, as it uses the center of the hub to gain strength and stiffness, instead of creating a waste of space. The miniature 7-speed cassette is also from e*thirteen.


Components
Specifications
Release Date Spring '18
Price $5299
Rear Shock FOX Factory DHX2, 250 x 75mm
Fork FOX Factory 49 FLOAT RC2
Headset Ride Alpha, semi integrated,
Cassette E*13, 7 speed, 9–21T
Crankarms E*13 LG1, 34T, 165 mm, 24 mm axle
Chainguide E*13 LG1+ WideGuide
Bottom Bracket E*13 Pressfit BB 92
Chain KMC X11-EL BPBP
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX DH, 7 speed
Shifter Pods SRAM GX DH, 7 speed
Handlebar Ride Alpha, Alloy 7075, double butted, 30 mm rise, 780 mm, Ø31.8 mm
Stem Ride Alpha DH Direct Mount, 50 mm, 31.8 mm
Grips Ride Alpha, Alloy one lock, super soft compound
Brakes SRAM Code R, 200mm / 200mm
Wheelset E*13 LG1, 30mm, with integrated cassette
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR 29 x 2.5 WT, 3C/TR DH Casing
Seat WTB High Tail Pro
Seatpost Ride Alpha DH, 31.6 mm
Compare to other DH Bikes



Commencal Supreme DH 29



Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Riding
RIDING THE
Supreme 29



Test Bike Setup

The Supreme was ready to ride out of the box, I changed down a spring weight on the Fox DHX2 shock from 450lb to 400lb, pumped up the fork to 76psi, opened up most of the compression front and rear, and set the rebound on the fast side with a couple of extra clicks on the shock's HSR to for a little more control under big hits.

Tire pressures were set at 22/24psi and that was it. I kept the fork stanchions at full extension and the bar as high as possible - this was the ideal height for me, but taller riders may want something more than the 20mm rise Ride Alpha bar.

Testing took place on a variety of trails, from Finale Ligure, Pila, Les Gets, and some of Piemonte's best kept secret bike parks.

bigquotesIt was my first ride on a downhill bike for a while, and first time ever on a 29" model.Paul Aston

Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
KM's ridden: n/a. used in Finale Ligure, Portes du Soleil, Pila, and Piemonte bike parks.


Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Riding


Riding

There were a number of things about the Supreme that were welcome surprises from the start. It was my first ride on a downhill bike for a while, and first time ever on a 29" model. Despite the sheer size of the bike (it barely fits in my van or garage, and it likes to fall off shuttle trailers and chairlifts), it takes off swiftly on the pedals, and from the first run, I felt like I could do nothing wrong.

Well, almost. I instantly found myself over the working speed limit of my mind and eyes on my everyday trails (normally hitting the bikes hitting the limit comes first). I was riding faster than ever, but well below the bike's limit. Strava isn't the most accurate way to time runs, but four PR's out of four on my regular trails, starting from the very first run? That was impressive.

From the outset, the Commencal was as close to silent as possible, with no need to add tape here and rubber there to keep things quiet. It was also so smooth on the initial strike of each bump that it eliminated small trail feedback, and even when landing small jumps and hops I could barely, if at all, feel the rear wheel coming back in to contact with the ground.

After the first couple of rides, I had to wait patiently for some more big wheel DH bikes to turn up before I could to make some back-to back comparisons. Was the Supreme that good or was it just big wheels combined with a DH-sled that surprised me?

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Riding

More testing ensued, and things only got better. Charging into rough rock gardens and braking bumps is unreal - I tried a section in Pila faster and faster, and the Supreme was the first bike I have ever ridden that got easier to handle the harder I pushed it. It never even came close to flinching. As mentioned in other reviews, for me, the high pivot system is the holy grail for a flat pedal rider who wants his feet planted on the pedals at the worst of times. The increasing chainstay length gives more confidence as it extends through the travel. The stiff but not harsh front end, combined with a fairly flexible swingarm, allows enough give at the rear wheel for fantastic tracking and line-holding through rough and off camber sections, without springiness found with some carbon bikes.

Rider-forward handling: What else to say about the Supreme? Despite its massive 495mm reach number, it didn't feel as big some similarly sized bikes I've tested. I put this down to the long chainstay and rearward axle path, which helps my center of gravity move forward between the axles as the suspension compresses, and keeps me more centralized on the bike. The front end rarely felt like it was getting away from me, and I never needed to lean back over the saddle when things got steep and gnarly.

That forward stance may be a sticking point for riders who are used to parking off the back of the saddle when things get gnarly, as the Supreme will feel horribly out of control. A change of technique is required to stay forward, and more upper body and arm strength will be required to stay in the middle of the bike and keep charging on.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - Riding

Cornering: Anything without a berm for support, with camber and rough is a traction treat, the small bump sensitivity is fantastic and the flex in the rear wheel and triangle seem to glue the bike to the dirt, while still having plenty of support to push against. The bike feels big in the berms, but the not-so-low bottom bracket height makes it easy to flick between opposing corners.

Braking: Under braking, due to the high-pivot location, the bike squats into the travel, but I am a fan of this. This bike should be ridden down steep and gnarly downhill tracks, and you should not be braking on flat ground over bumps. You are, however, going to be hard on the brakes on steep sections into corners. The suspension will become slightly less sensitive, but I believe you will always have more grip on the rear wheel, a feeling I prefer compared to having a bike that pitches forwards and un-weights the rear wheel, despite their suspension being more active under braking.



How does it compare?

Compared to the pro-level carbon-framed Norco Aurum HSP-1 you'd get at your local retailer, the consumer-direct aluminum Commencal really does kick ass by being $2,700 cheaper (disclosure: the second-tier Norco Aurum is only $5,500 USD). Plus, the Supreme 29 has a smoother ride and has a much bigger XL for taller riders like me. Yes, Commencal's Supreme 29 is not carbon, and not sold with dealer support, but that's still a serious amount of money.

Compared to other more traditional four-bar linkage bikes on test, the Supreme has better tracking across rough terrain and camber, as well as a more forgiving and easy ride, especially for flat pedal pilots.



Norco Aurum HSP Review - hero shot


Technical Report

LG1 crankset: I managed to bend one of the aluminum e*13 crankarms while testing. Nothing serious, and the wobbly feeling of a bent aluminum crank is nothing compared to the possibility of a snapped carbon crank, but I think a bent crank is par for the course when smashing downhill runs day after day.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - miniature E13 cassette
Commencal Supreme DH 29 review

Integrated e*13 cassette: The miniature integrated 7-speed cassette from e*thirteen worked without issue, and the 9-21 tooth range means you can use a smaller chainring for more clearance. This is a downhill racer of course, but if you take it on a trip to the Alps, you might want some lower gearing to get between lifts and tracks.


Pros

+ Unbeatable bump and high-speed performance
+ Ready to go racing out of the box
+ Great price and specification
Cons

- Requires some adaptation to get the best out of the bike
- Falls off chairlifts and shuttle trailers and might not fit in your car or garage
- May make you ride too fast for your own safety


Is this the bike for you?

If you want a bike that is going to truck through anything that is in the way, then the Supreme 29 is for you. It has near endless grip and composure on gnarly terrain, if you want something more 'poppy' or 'playful' or 'fun' then look elsewhere. I think going as fast as you can everywhere is the most fun part anyhow.



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesCommencal really have covered all the bases with the Supreme DH 29, and I genuinely do not know what would make me like it more. Maybe an all black version?Paul Aston





Must Read This Week
6 Things We Learned at EWS La Thuile
53273 views
Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France
52848 views
Destination Showcase: Colorado
45245 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
39684 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
38860 views
Kona Announces All New 2019 Kona Big Honzo
37521 views
First Ride: 2019 Orbea Oiz
37432 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
35960 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 I really dig the new V4 platform (+ the new Supreme SX).
Would love to trow a foot over it as Ive never ridden a 29er before.

Commencal is doing a lot of things right - hats off!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041033
Mobile Version of Website