Commencal Supreme SX - First Look

Jul 19, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Commencal Supreme SX

bigquotesIn a world where performance and competition often take over, at Commencal we still believe in fun!

We love climbing on our bikes but what we really want is to send it big on the way down. We’re not talking about race lines here, we’re talking about big lines, the ones that require "balls" as we like to say!

For those who want to ride harder and also for those who think that having fun is more important than a fast time, the Supreme SX is for you, it is for us."Yoann Barelli



HPP System

Commencal Supreme SX

The first prototypes with a high pivot point (HPP) were developed on an enduro platform with 160mm of travel. There are numerous advantages to such a system such as optimized wheel path, reduced kickback, and anti-squat for better pedaling.

Let’s start with wheel path. When the bike is not moving it’s difficult to differentiate how the HPP will affect the suspension but in action, it’s a different story. The rear wheel moves backward and what better tool is there to absorb hits?

This rearward axle path extends the chainstay length, bringing more stability and grip. It’s simple and effective. To counter the influence of the chain, there is an idler positioned near the main pivot, which eliminates harmful kickback. The suspension is then not affected by the chain at all.


Commencal Supreme SX


Geometry

Commencal Supreme SX


Commencal Supreme SX


The Range

Commencal Supreme SX

Commencal Supreme SX
Supreme SX Black
Travel: 180mm
Fork: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 180mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 230 x 65
Crank: SRAM Descendant 32t
Rear Mech: SRAM GX 11-speed
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200mm/200mm

Prices:
Europe – 3,699 €

United States – $3,699

Canada – $4,799



Commencal Supreme SX

Commencal Supreme SX
Supreme SX Orange
Travel: 180mm
Fork: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 180mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 230 x 65
Crank: SRAM Descendant 32t
Rear Mech: SRAM GX 11-speed
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200mm/200mm

Prices:
Europe – 3,699 €

United States – $3,699

Canada – $4,799



MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


  • + 35
 It's official, freeride is back baby! Now we need a shootout between the sx, nomad, firebird, balance, slayer, enduro, foes mixer, spindrift, and whatever else is sitting in the nonsense "superenduro" (aka freeride) 170/180mm travel bracket.

It's like freeride bikes are back but now that we care how they pedal we cal them super enduros which is a bit silly.
  • + 9
 Super Enduro, MegaDuro, AdventureDuro, I just wish I had more trails around me that warranted such a fun bike. My 150mm is too perfect for where I live to upsize, but it would be nice to have a monster truck!
  • + 2
 My first "AM" bike was a Bottlerocket: Me & plenty of other guys I knew used them even for XC trails. Pedaled pretty damn well, though obviously not as good as modern stuff.

Oh, & don't forget Devinci: Spartan had DH-like handling & 165mm of travel before any of those bikes were available in their current configuration. & there's a new one coming out in the next couple months. All the team riders are already on it.
  • + 9
 And the Knolly Delirium, the Radon Swoop 170 and the Whyte G-170 Smile
  • + 4
 I think it's time to bust out the jean shorts and bucket helmets folks! Freeride ain't dead, it just took a break!!
  • + 2
 It's as if the the cycle industry is circular?
  • + 3
 @Lookinforit: Especially at Comencal... They've got this, the Supreme DH, & the Furious... more gravity bikes of this caliber under one roof than any other 5 brands combined, or damn near.
  • + 1
 I knew I was forgetting a few! Thanks. @Christopop:
  • + 3
 Exactly!! People used to pedal anything with a decent suspension platform, dh bike or not. Like those who'd pedal up on heavy 2005 giant faiths, norco shores, and knolly deliriums. And thanks for throwing the spartan into the mix. @groghunter:
  • + 3
 I ride my 160 bike with 180 fork since four rides and... I like it... I also did at least 6000ft climbing in last 3 days, ah yes DH tyres. Trail riding is for pussies!
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I like your style. I've really enjoyed the 180 Lyric and DH oriented setup on my Rune. It isn't the most spry climber but that's not what's fun anyways.
  • + 0
 @HamsterPants: start digging ur trails
  • + 0
 @groghunter: BOTTLEROCKET FTW! I still have mine. I ordered it with a hammerschmidt. I even did the 2013 Big Mountain Enduro Durango race (55miles over both days). It's all in pieces but I've got a coil front and coil rear for it. Basically saving it for my kid.
  • + 1
 @jmd2drsrbtrrthn4: Pretty much the only bike I really regret selling.
  • + 1
 and hey they will probably bring back the 20x110 as superboost standard to go with these new superenduro bikes
  • + 24
 Why do you make me open my wallet like this for every bike you release
  • + 4
 that chain wrap(minimum 60 degrees) is attrocious !
  • + 2
 For when you want your comment to be seen by a lot of people, but it has nothing to do with the original comment.
  • + 10
 so are they saying that this can climb?
  • + 2
 Not necessarily. They're saying it has low pedal kickback. In order to climb well you want it to have high anti-squat throughout travel.

I'm not saying it *doesn't* pedal well, I'm saying you need more information to know whether it does or not. They need to give you the AS graphs.
  • + 6
 Went back to check the seat angle...realised it actually might climb (until you stand up) but mainly that the geometry is mental. Does that say 425mm chainstays!? When everyone is so focussed on 'balanced' geometry and speed this thing apparently says 'f*ck it' in a classic Commencal style. I like it. Let's go bike parking.
  • + 5
 @ThomDawson: once you are at sag the chainstays will be longer than most bikes because of pivot location.
  • - 1
 I don't think it will climb well
  • + 3
 Cane Creek with Climb switch...
  • + 1
 @MmmBones: I did wonder. Any idea how much growth the chainstays have at sag?
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Thay do metric shox now? RS makes Metric coils with "lock-out"
  • + 2
 No it cannot climb if it doesn't have a rider.
  • + 1
 @ThomDawson: I would speculate it "grows" about 20mm
  • + 1
 @MmmBones: I thought closer to 10mm or less. Somebody pls help us out here.
  • + 1
 Just throw a remote lockout on it
  • + 2
 @ThomDawson: When everyone else is saying balance, Commencal is saying WHEELIES! ALL OF THE WHEELIES! I bet it climbs just fine and with the high pivot it'll get a bit longer at sag.
  • + 1
 @ThomDawson: with that HPP the chainstay will be a lot longer when riding at sag
  • + 1
 At least, we already know that the Supreme V4 is 100% anti-squat, so we can expect the same with this one.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: yeah man! And that's pretty much what I'm saying as well. I'm tired of all the 'perfect' geometry stuff, longer and longer bikes...meh. I just wanna spend as much time as possible on the back wheel and trying to fly. A stupid long and slack bike with a BB scraping along the floor won't make me any faster for the 1 or 2 races I do a year, and the rest of the time i don't wanna be glued to the trail. Long live freeride I guess?
  • + 1
 @kleinblake: I need some numbers here. Pls. Could always go full freeride 0% sag I suppose...;-)
  • + 3
 Unless they include a lower chain guide pulley (which shouldn't be too hard as they included ISCG tabs which currrently aren't occupied) the chain should grow quite a lot when the suspension compresses, shouldn't it? Now they have a long cage rear mech that probably makes up for that but as most of these modern rear mechs come with a clutch mechanism, wouldn't that hamper the suspension action? I think that ARBR bike got quite some stick for this.

I'm suprised no one got sad because of the lack of bottle mounts. This is PB, right?
  • + 1
 one thing is crazy about the chain position it only grabs 1/4 of the chairing. weird even with N/W chairing looks like it gonna fall of
  • + 3
 Finally a Commencal with some decent reach and stack in XL. This would make an awesome Freeride 2.0/park bike, especially at that price, leaving some room for a big fork upgrade.
  • + 1
 my thoughts as well. Longest reach Commy yet
  • + 5
 Yes. These are the bikes we need. 180mm+ of travel, single crown, slack, pedalable, burly, customizeable. The one bike.
  • + 1
 The fabled one bike. They are slowly making a comeback. Except this time the bike industry has the experience and the technology to really pull it off.
  • + 1
 @ejopdahl: The 'One Bike' is a myth, Once you've got that 160-180 do it all bike you'll want a hardtail for local tooling about, then a BMX for practicing jumps, the a short travel FS because the other bike makes too many trails feel 'dead', then a DH bike since you're opnly riding the 180mm bike on lift days anyway so may as well have a DH bike, then an...
  • + 4
 Yoann lol, looks more like Gohan from Dragon Ball Z. What? I have kids!
Seriously though bike looks pretty sweet.
  • + 0
 Does anybody know how much energy do you lose in the extra pulley? Or is this meant to be an almost purely dh rig were you dont care about efficiency of he drive. I might be dumb, but I have never noticed anything like pedal kickback (I allways thought it's a kinda hoax for the internet forum bashers) on my bike (150mm). So all in all I don't se much need for a complicated design.
  • + 2
 There needs to be atleast one comment complaining about Commencal still using Pressfit bbs, so here you go. Other than that, bike looks fun.
  • + 1
 Problems with PF BBs seem to mainly arise due to tolerance issues. The SRAM PF BB in my Meta V4 is going strong and creak-free after more than a year of riding, so Commencal must be doing it right.
  • + 1
 If it's anything like my Supreme FR it's basically a slightly shorter travel DH bike you still can't pedal up hill. Better thought of as a DH bike for tight technical trails.
  • + 4
 Parity USD-EUR, europeans get f* once again?
  • + 3
 USD prices usually don't include taxes (which vary from state to state). So you'll probably have to add 15-20% to the USD price.
  • + 6
 @Ploutre: divide that in half.....but yes
  • + 3
 VATs in Europe are around 20%. In US the sales tax is between 5 and 10%. So prices are pretty much the same as the US price does not includes the sales tax.
  • + 2
 @Ploutre: not in tax free New Hampshire
  • + 1
 @Bertleman: Or tax free Oregon Smile Oh wait, already forgot about the $15 new-bike tax :/
  • + 4
 Yoann looks like the Wolverine.Sick bike too.
  • + 8
 And Son Goku
  • + 1
 I feel like the next step is just slapping triple crown forks on bikes like these. We are so close to downhill bikes that can pedal to the top.
  • + 2
 TUTU Tuesday on a Wednesday!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Tutu Tues... wait...
  • + 1
 BALFA !!!! ...now make one without all that Sram crap and I'd be all over it
  • + 1
 No doubt! They already make a Fox edition Meta am V4.2, maybe soon?
  • + 2
 looks like a e-motor will slide right in there... har har
  • + 1
 same exact concept as the new antidote darkmatter??
  • + 1
 I donj't like Commencal. I want this bike.
  • + 1
 safe to say the freeride bike has returned.
  • + 1
 Some bs when describing Hpp.
  • + 1
 straight in my basket
  • + 1
 Looks so good!
  • + 1
 what is this :o !!!!
  • - 1
 a nice aggressive bikes , but comes stock with tires that seem to be made out of paper
  • - 1
 why not just buy a supreme 4.2 ???
  • + 4
 Because it can (barely, but still) climb! It's a good bike for certain places. For example, I live near Cypress Mountain in Vancouver, and a lot of the trails are proper DH trails. However, a lot of people can't get shuttled up, and the climb is too long to be worth it on a DH bike. This is perfect for that because it can make it up the road climb and can rip the trail!
  • + 2
 @AydinR: and Commencal and Barelli are now based in Squamish :-)
