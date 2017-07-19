Commencal Supreme SX - First Look

In a world where performance and competition often take over, at Commencal we still believe in fun!



We love climbing on our bikes but what we really want is to send it big on the way down. We’re not talking about race lines here, we’re talking about big lines, the ones that require "balls" as we like to say!



For those who want to ride harder and also for those who think that having fun is more important than a fast time, the Supreme SX is for you, it is for us." — Yoann Barelli