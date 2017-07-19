Commencal Supreme SX - First Look

|In a world where performance and competition often take over, at Commencal we still believe in fun!
We love climbing on our bikes but what we really want is to send it big on the way down. We’re not talking about race lines here, we’re talking about big lines, the ones that require "balls" as we like to say!
For those who want to ride harder and also for those who think that having fun is more important than a fast time, the Supreme SX is for you, it is for us."—Yoann Barelli
HPP System
The first prototypes with a high pivot point (HPP) were developed on an enduro platform with 160mm of travel. There are numerous advantages to such a system such as optimized wheel path, reduced kickback, and anti-squat for better pedaling.
Let’s start with wheel path. When the bike is not moving it’s difficult to differentiate how the HPP will affect the suspension but in action, it’s a different story. The rear wheel moves backward and what better tool is there to absorb hits?
This rearward axle path extends the chainstay length, bringing more stability and grip. It’s simple and effective. To counter the influence of the chain, there is an idler positioned near the main pivot, which eliminates harmful kickback. The suspension is then not affected by the chain at all.
Geometry
The Range
It's like freeride bikes are back but now that we care how they pedal we cal them super enduros which is a bit silly.
Oh, & don't forget Devinci: Spartan had DH-like handling & 165mm of travel before any of those bikes were available in their current configuration. & there's a new one coming out in the next couple months. All the team riders are already on it.
I'm not saying it *doesn't* pedal well, I'm saying you need more information to know whether it does or not. They need to give you the AS graphs.
I'm suprised no one got sad because of the lack of bottle mounts. This is PB, right?
Seriously though bike looks pretty sweet.
On my DH 4.2 I had to make a chain out of 2 old chains (1 wasn't long enough, although it was most that long enough on the previous DH bike)
one other thing is really unreal on this kind of release, there is no weight of the bike what? no one wants to know the weight of the bike??? I head more than 15 kilos. so you really think you are going up somewhere with a 180mm front and rear, 32x42gear and around 15kilos or more??? just because it has a different chain position? for me it is a shuttle bike and only idiots will think this bike is better to go up than any other bike
