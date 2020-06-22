Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Geometry :

-The new META AM 29 is longer: 495mm reach (size large) vs 460mm on the old META AM 29

-The seat angle is straighter: 78.5° vs 76.5°

- Slacker head angle: 63.6° vs 65.5°

-Short fork offset



Optimised kinematics:

-More vitality

-Less leg fatigue



Travel

-160mm rear

-170mm fork



Finish:

-Better cable routing

-Easier bottle cage installation



Shape:

-Easy assembly and disassembly of the contact system

-Stiffer and more reliable double-row Enduro Bearings

-More of a compact rear triangle for less interference with rider's heels and calves

-Lower seat tube:

1) Makes it possible to mount a telescopic seat post with large travel (34.9mm diameter)

2) Maximum insertion length



Completely renewed look!



All specs & prices on COMMENCAL Websites :

The switch to a 29-inch wheeled META from 2019 onwards has enabled a significant improvement in performance. For 2021, we're taking advantage of the experience and knowledge of our EWS riders and numerous tests, to make it even more effective against the clock!With faster-than-ever speed to deal with, we decided to alter the geometry. Lengthened for stability, equipped with a 40mm stem, a short fork offset (42/44mm) and a slacker head angle. This means handling is not impeded and the bike feels like it has a good sense of direction. The seat angle is straightened and the offset is reduced for optimised uphill positioning regardless of whether in the saddle or on the pedals. The new Meta AM 29 will, therefore, delight riders eager for performance and those who like to give it all regardless of the difficulty of the trail before them!The kinematics have been redesigned to enable a bike that is both more dynamic and more comfortable during suspension travel. This results in less rider-leg fatigue and essentially the ability to ride the bike optimally towards the end of long race stages. Thanks to 170mm travel on the front and 160mm on the back, this Meta AM is an enduro platform designed above all, to go fast for extended periods of time. The stiffness of the frame is always the subject of much attention.The use of double-row Enduro Bearings allows a more homogeneous deformation of the frame without the loss of stiffness via the bearings. Aesthetically, the frame has evolved in depth. It's very simple, everything is new. Notably, the sharper lines highlight improved performance.