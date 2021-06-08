Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike

Jun 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Nico Brizin

Commencal has unveiled its new race bike for the 2021 season.

We've spotted this bike at a few events this year and it seems our suspicions were correct about a new suspension design. Most of the frame tubing is apparently lifted from the current Supreme but it now uses a "Virtual High Pivot" system, a pretty substantial departure from the high single pivot that the brand has used to so much success in the past few years.

Also interesting is that this may be a racer-only bike for the foreseeable future as Commencal says there is "no commercialisation on the cards yet".

Press Release: Commencal

We are proud to present our new Commencal Supreme!

It's a prototype, a lab bike that means we can try many new concepts under the most testing and extreme conditions.

In order to work with a minimum of unknowns, we use a lot of tubes from our current bikes and this allows us to ensure perfect management of stiffness as well as limiting the risks in terms of resistance. This Supreme features a brand new kinematic with a Virtual High Pivot. Through this system, we're always looking for more performance and liveliness, without compromising the capacity of our now renowned High Pivot Point.

There is no commercialisation on the cards yet, however it’s sure that this is the dawn of a new era for the future of Commenca lDH.

You will be able to enjoy Amaury, Myriam, Thibault and Angel behind the handlebars for the whole season!

That's all the info we have for now but enjoy these photos of the team's race bikes ahead of the season opener this weekend.

Amaury Pierron's Supreme DH


Adjustable chainstays point to this being a prototype bike that will be dialled in over the season.

It looks like further adjustments can be made on the rocker link. Note that the idler is now attached to the front triangle not the swingarm.

The routing has been changed so that the cables now come out the top of the toptube/ seat tube area, drop through the new linkage and re-enter into the chainstays.

The upper and lower link are connected by this solid piece.

Angel Suarez's Supreme DH



View a full gallery of both bikes, here.

More Follows

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme Amaury Pierron Angel Suarez Myriam Nicole DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
71035 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
69862 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
48846 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
47843 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
45329 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
41373 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
40791 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
39463 views

57 Comments

  • 19 1
 After looking through the pictures at least 5 times, I still cant get my head around how the hell this works... One thing I do know though, is that bike looks fast AF
  • 2 0
 I wanna see the huck to flat
  • 3 0
 Google Felt Equilink. It seems to be similar, but with the lower link also driving the shock.
  • 3 0
 Looks like it may be something similar to the old equilink suspension that Felt and maybe others used years ago. Connecting the lower and upper link with a rigid bar. Interesting indeed, would like to see NDS photos as well!
  • 1 0
 @southoftheborder: Yeah, I was thinking that it looked a little similar to the old Felt Compulsion, a mate had one a few years ago...
  • 2 0
 Needz Moar Boltz
  • 2 0
 Agreed. High pivot is suppose to make the bike longer while shock is compressed if I´we understood right. I'm ignorant regarding this, but cant see why that would happen here...?
  • 1 0
 @southoftheborder: I was remebering this one but I forgot the name, so thank you, At the first, this kind of stuff reminds me the Tantrum.
  • 1 0
 @Endurip: I think the lower link is basically vertical at rest. When suspension compresses it's pulled upward by the link-link connector such that it swings from vertical toward horizontal, i.e. rear axle gets pushed farther from BB.

Would love to see a video of the suspension cycling though, this is definitely a confusing one!
  • 12 2
 "no commercialisation on the cards yet" - Simply because they can't guarantee production and don't want the headache.
  • 3 0
 So this is the blanket bike? What are the three bolts on the link just behind the idler? Just a fender mount? And what's that link for anyways? It's hard to tell what's going on there. I wish there was a non drive side photo.
  • 1 0
 There's some adjustability in the junction of that plate with the rocker link. I imagine that has something to do with the shape of the rear triangle under compression, maybe targeting the rear axle path?
  • 1 0
 @TylerJamesHall: Yeah I saw that, so it's short link, like a vpp or dw, and the pivot near the rear axle is only for changing the geo of the rear fixed triangle? A lot going on there. The idler is mounted to the front triangle now, but I wonder if those three bolts are for an idler mount, so it's position changes slightly thru travel, would give more tuning options.
  • 1 0
 I bet the link allows idler to move, and such have a suspension with more controlled chain growth. I bet this is to further disconnect transmission from linkage, because you see, those links dont affect conventional anti-rise, progression or anything else.
  • 1 0
 @speedy-fox2: Yeah it's really hard to tell if the chain stays pivot on the main frame (i.e. horst with some extraneous links) or if there is a short link between them, like vpp or dw link bikes. I'd guess horst with that linkage for idler positioning. But in the photos, the idler is mounted to the main frame, I mean front triangle. Might alter it for different courses?
  • 1 0
 I love Commencals bikes so much, I just wish they would rethink their decals they put on their bike. I don’t know what it is, but I find them very ugly. Especially on bikes like the clash, the clash decal on the seat stay uses the ugliest font and just looks so out of place. I wonder if I’m the only one.. they look amazing otherwise
  • 8 4
 Makes fastest bike in the world.... promptly changes it into a session
  • 3 1
 Don't UCI rules stipulate that a bike has to go into production within a certain specific time frame in order to be raced at World Cups? In other words, no FRO bikes?
  • 6 0
 If that was the case Intense would be F'd
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/round-up-9-prototype-dh-bikes-that-never-made-it-to-production-dh-bike-week.html
  • 1 0
 Ooh this looks tasty. I’ve been waiting for commencal to go Horst. They showed a hint of it with the split pivot clash last year. The reasonable seat angle is promising too for those of us who have to pedal to the top.
  • 3 0
 Insert complaint comment [here]
  • 2 1
 Insert “looks like a _____” comment here
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: sessh speess..
  • 2 0
 it is definitely a beautiful bike, I would say one of the hottest at the moment.
  • 1 0
 Easily!!
  • 2 0
 Knoly: "We claim we build the bikes with the most complicated suspension system out there".

Commencal: "Hold my baguette".
  • 2 1
 So maybe trek was onto something with their high pivot dh bike having only a few mm of rearward axle path?
  • 2 0
 The thing that bothers me is, we’re usually at some amount of sag unless we’re mid jump. If we’re charging towards rocks or roots, aren’t we already “sagged” past that reward axle path point? It seems like a gimmick, but then my brain also says “high pivot makes suspension work more better without chain interfering it” (my inner voice is a child) so maybe that’s the reason reviewers like how they ride?
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: Interesting point about being sagged in while riding... That's a great question and I have no idea...... Wink
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: You see, when you are sagged, you are at an equilibrium, right?, So if you hit a rock, suspension compresses, but if you hit a hole, suspension extends. It will maintain more traction, if the wheel will be going more forward in this case. Another thing, compare axle path after rearmost position of an axle (when rearward movement stops), on a lot of bikes that segment is much more vertical than on comparable conventional linkage layouts.
  • 2 0
 Man that rear end is going to be like a magic carpet
  • 1 0
 That's what she said!
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Horst-link with idler giving it an adjustable anti-squat as it goes thru it's travel ?
  • 1 0
 That dog bone link must really push on the rocker to make that chain stay length grow that much!
  • 1 0
 So... looks to me like the idler is now more like a bolt on chain guide rather than part of the frames pivot...?
  • 1 0
 Can’t have any privateers showing up on a commencal and beating the team guys can we!
  • 1 0
 But... I haven't seen the most important detail here in the comments... So didn't looks like a session??
  • 2 0
 can't take a non driveside photo so we can see what's going on there ffs
  • 1 0
 Got two wheels: Check

Looks like a bike: Check
  • 1 0
 Has drivetrain parts: Check
  • 2 0
 Therefore, looks like a session.
  • 2 0
 High pivot fever
  • 2 1
 Good grief!!! These guys make beautiful bikes.
  • 2 0
 Holy want, Batman
  • 1 0
 We all know what it looks like
  • 1 0
 New Trend: Doesn't look like a session.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to stack my fantasy dh team with French riders on this bike
  • 1 0
 Looks like a supreme demo session
  • 2 0
 Yo Sick Fury
  • 1 0
 Preorder open in one week!!! ............... disponibility in mai 2026
  • 1 0
 This is how spy shots should look.
  • 1 0
 the high pivot became a high guide
  • 1 0
 Holy shit that is amazing!
  • 1 0
 Looks like
  • 1 0
 Clean.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010669
Mobile Version of Website