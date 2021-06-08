Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike

Photos: Nico Brizin

Press Release: Commencal



We are proud to present our new Commencal Supreme!



It's a prototype, a lab bike that means we can try many new concepts under the most testing and extreme conditions.



In order to work with a minimum of unknowns, we use a lot of tubes from our current bikes and this allows us to ensure perfect management of stiffness as well as limiting the risks in terms of resistance. This Supreme features a brand new kinematic with a Virtual High Pivot. Through this system, we're always looking for more performance and liveliness, without compromising the capacity of our now renowned High Pivot Point.



There is no commercialisation on the cards yet, however it’s sure that this is the dawn of a new era for the future of Commenca lDH.



You will be able to enjoy Amaury, Myriam, Thibault and Angel behind the handlebars for the whole season!



Amaury Pierron's Supreme DH

Adjustable chainstays point to this being a prototype bike that will be dialled in over the season.

It looks like further adjustments can be made on the rocker link. Note that the idler is now attached to the front triangle not the swingarm.

The routing has been changed so that the cables now come out the top of the toptube/ seat tube area, drop through the new linkage and re-enter into the chainstays.

The upper and lower link are connected by this solid piece.

Angel Suarez's Supreme DH