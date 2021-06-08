Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike

Commencal has unveiled its new race bike for the 2021 season.
We've spotted this bike at a few events this year
and it seems our suspicions were correct about a new suspension design. Most of the frame tubing is apparently lifted from the current Supreme but it now uses a "Virtual High Pivot" system, a pretty substantial departure from the high single pivot that the brand has used to so much success in the past few years.
Also interesting is that this may be a racer-only bike for the foreseeable future as Commencal says there is "no commercialisation on the cards yet".
Press Release: Commencal
We are proud to present our new Commencal Supreme!
It's a prototype, a lab bike that means we can try many new concepts under the most testing and extreme conditions.
In order to work with a minimum of unknowns, we use a lot of tubes from our current bikes and this allows us to ensure perfect management of stiffness as well as limiting the risks in terms of resistance. This Supreme features a brand new kinematic with a Virtual High Pivot. Through this system, we're always looking for more performance and liveliness, without compromising the capacity of our now renowned High Pivot Point.
There is no commercialisation on the cards yet, however it’s sure that this is the dawn of a new era for the future of Commenca lDH.
You will be able to enjoy Amaury, Myriam, Thibault and Angel behind the handlebars for the whole season!
That's all the info we have for now but enjoy these photos of the team's race bikes ahead of the season opener this weekend.Amaury Pierron's Supreme DH
The routing has been changed so that the cables now come out the top of the toptube/ seat tube area, drop through the new linkage and re-enter into the chainstays.Angel Suarez's Supreme DH View a full gallery of both bikes, here
