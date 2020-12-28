Commencal Releases Update on Prices & Timelines Impacted by COVID

Dec 28, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
EWS Finale 2020


PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles


This famous year of 2020 is about to end... What a time!

As you know, the bike industry has generally been among the lucky ones to "benefit" from the situation. Demand has exploded. People have realised the value of cycling and the joys of mountain biking in the great outdoors. And this is obviously very good news for our planet.

But on the other hand, with this rapidly growing demand, several factors are now slowing momentum.

First of all, production. Particularly components. Finding the vast majority of components required to assemble a complete bike is extremely complicated today. Saddles, tyres, suspension, transmission. Major component brands such as Shimano, SRAM, FOX and Schwalbe, who produce mainly in Taiwan, give lead times of between 9 and 18 months. They are normally able to deliver within a maximum of 3 months. The reason for this stems from difficulties in finding certain raw materials and/or factories that have had to be shut down due to COVID, which also lengthened supply times.

On top of this, issues related to transport. The delays in moving goods from Asia to all other continents have skyrocketed. A concrete example, it took us about 3 weeks to ship a container from Taiwan to Golden, Colorado, but now we need between 2 and 3 months. The ports are full. Boats are floating outside port entrances for several weeks whilst waiting to be able to dock (see photo). Transportation prices have suddenly and strongly increased. We are currently paying on average 4 times more for the delivery of a container compared to the same time last year.




Final point, exchange rates. The currencies of our main countries (United States, Canada, Europe, Australia) have fallen sharply against the Taiwanese dollar. The cost price of our bikes has therefore increased sharply in just a few months.




Therefore, for all these reasons combined, our production and delivery times have been greatly extended, and the cost price has exploded. This is why we have been forced to review the price of some of our bikes in a number of currencies. And of course, we apologise to those who are patiently or impatiently waiting for their bike, or who can't find their dream bike in the right size.

We hope for a return to normal as soon as possible but we believe it won't be until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

Happy holidays to all and let’s look forward to 2021 anyway!

COMMENCAL Bicycles

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Commencal


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
92207 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
74017 views
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
58949 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56361 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
52368 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
51159 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
51087 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
45242 views

45 Comments

  • 86 7
 It's almost like we should stop relying on countries with zero employee and environmental protection agencies to cheaply produce our toys and bring that more directly under our control......
  • 7 1
 Sorry neg’d in error
  • 29 1
 Tawain isn't China. Their worker rights protections are relatively good (40 hour week, then overtime, annual vacation time, family and sick leave, etc.).
  • 6 2
 Oh my god imagine how expensive an all made-in-first-world-countries bike would be though
  • 5 0
 How would this address the issues put forward in this statement? The only one would be the exchange rate of the dollar, but that would be a non-issue because it would still cost more to produce locally.
  • 5 0
 @transam711: It depends. Guerilla Gravity manage to produce a competitively priced carbon frame. You just have to be smart with the design and manufacturing techniques. I.e. we probably don't need derailleurs at 10 different price points with basically just different surface finishes.
  • 4 0
 @TotalAmateur: Potential upside: Once the Fed has finished devaluing the dollar into the abyss, maybe countries like Taiwan will look at cheap manufacturing from the US and you'll get your wish.
  • 1 0
 @transam711: About the same it sounds like.
  • 1 0
 @SmashySmashy: Heyoo! I say bring on the trade wars. We're getting bled dry just because people can't control their spending and hate to be inconvenienced, might as well be making forward progress.
  • 16 0
 Let’s hope that this leads to more locally produced products.
  • 2 0
 That would come at cost too - raw materials, local higher wages and benefits, machines and technologies that are often gone. Import of components for kits. Im all for local production but it comes with the price and would not be probably cheaper. And im afraid people are not ready to pay for it in the todays world.
  • 1 0
 @kusa: And it's not just the cost of higher wages etc. In both our countries the red tape to go through to get a company with scale up and running is a significant barrier to entry. Unless you're already established in the industry and can add a new sku, it pretty much is not going to happen.
  • 27 12
 Wait until they add our brexit tax... God damn older generation
  • 14 7
 blaming the older generation for not understanding how things "really are" is the same as being an old curmudgeon shaking your balled up fist at the sky and crying out the "youngsters" are ruining everything bc they don't understand the world
  • 4 4
 You will never get out of mom's basement now right ?
  • 3 0
 Wait until you get the spanish inquisition !
  • 1 0
 Try voting for the correct outcome next time.
  • 11 0
 Thanks for the insight Commencal. Really appreciate that! Keep it up.
  • 3 0
 It’s brutal. Was going to buy a new Commemcal for both my wife and son. The wait times are insane and prices have jumped. There might be a massive surplus of stock come next November after people bail on waiting for their order.
  • 4 0
 buy canadian, you will save and ride your bike sooner
  • 3 0
 It’s not a great situation, is it? Bringing the manufacture of goods closer to home is one answer, but the picture of container ships waiting to dock is a bit mis-leading. Fly over any large port, and you’ll always see container ships waiting to dock, even without a global pandemic having an adverse impact.
  • 3 1
 Long lead times? Raising prices? We get it... and it’s overall a good problem to have. That said, Commencal et al need to work with their resellers to get better payment terms in place. I’m not going to put $3000 down to get a bike 12 months from now. No chance. Directly as a result of this, we bought a nice used SB5 instead of a new Tallboy for my partner. Go figure out better financing and deposit terms!
  • 4 0
 Canyon have put up there prices twice already this year. The Stitched 360 went from £799 > £999 and is now £1099
  • 1 0
 I'm all for the calls for build/manufacturer local, but you still have to contend with getting the raw materials from the point of origin to the destination, so that's just cutting out one stop at the factory which most likely has raw materials closer. So where are those raw materials coming from? You still may be running into road blocks.

In Canada we're lucky to have Devinci, chromag and a few others as "local" builders but those come at a price for higher end stuff. As well if your looking for components to build those local bike they're still coming from elsewhere. Manufacturers would basically have to have independent factory's on every continent with their own independent material sourcing that was also local. That's fox, Shimano, SRAM, FSA.

As mentioned above in another comment, new start ups or entire wings if current company's (imagine Cane Creek doing drivetrains) would require huge investment to get rolling to cover the needs of an entire region. How many wheels is weareone pumping out right now? Imagine if they were the only option what the lead times would be and how long it would take them to expand. The current surge in cycling could also be very temporary so expanding to big to fast could be the end for some.

It going to suck for bikes in 2021 until the surge dies down, but we'll get over it. It's not commencals fault or any other bike manufacturer that we're dealing with this issue. At least they've come right out and said it. I was going to order a TR in December but saw what was coming and held off. Unfortunately my new Rootdown ordered over a month ago is supposed to land in may but I'm not expecting it to be on time at this point, and it is what it is. I might not have a fork or drivetrain by the anyway with how things are going.

Just remember not to smash your derailleur this season, because you're not getting a new one.
  • 1 0
 Hoping the Clash is worth the wait. Ordered Beginning of October and was expected to be delivered in November at that time. Commencal USA called me personally to explain the situation and tell me that I would have to be waiting longer for the bike. Thought that customer service was top notch, going to stick it out and see what happens.
  • 3 1
 On exchange rates: There was a spike in early 2020, but the exchange rates for taiwan dollar to AUD, and Euro have mostly normalized and are similar to 2019.
  • 1 0
 About the time they would have been putting orders in for products
  • 1 0
 If currency prices were the only issue, a bike that cost $3000 USD in December of 2019 would cost $3191 right now.

Obviously this oversimplifies things as brands aren't buying their bikes from Taiwan at the full MSRP that their selling them to consumers, but it gives an upper bound on how much of price differences can be reasonably be attributed to fluctuations in exchange rates.
  • 2 0
 The Federal Reserve (and central banks of many other 1st world countries) have been printing cash at an extraordinary rate this year to fund their short-sighted measures to prevent the spread of Covid. I think you should check the rates for 2019 before saying they're similar this year. 1 USD was almost 31 TWD on average during 2019, while it was less than 29.5 TWD during 2020. That's almost a 5% difference. The same could be said for the AUD and EUR. They were much stronger 18 months ago (when the orders were possibly being negotiated) than they are now. While Commencal could arguably have hedged better, I don't think they unique in this position. nor will they be the last bike manufacturer to go down this route.
  • 2 0
 @SmashySmashy: I said AUD and Euro. USD and CAD are under performing in 2020.
  • 1 0
 I'm trying really hard to be stressed out about all this, but somehow I just can't Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @SmashySmashy: bingo...
  • 1 0
 @jayacheess: If you only take the last calendar year, maybe. But that's a very limited window, since Covid has been a thing for almost all of that time. Look at the historical performance over the previous 2-5 year timespan.
  • 1 0
 Starting 2020 I got myself an Meta TR29 2019 Frame. Love it. Can wait for this pandemic to end and don t have to pay the corona-fee for an upgrade. Lucky me
  • 4 1
 it's ok we just need to produce our own.. oh wait not allowed to work.
  • 1 3
 Does this theory hold any weight? Less bike companies = higher volume = more scale = lower prices. Isn’t this why a KTM 450 is less than a AXS build MTB. Maybe the problem is we have too many choices, or the entrance point to starting a bike company is too low. I like choices, but does the industry need a hundred brands to choose from? Is the cost driver in the components that are built in volume? There just has to be a way to make a high end cheap(er) bike. Educate me.
  • 1 0
 Capitalism
  • 2 0
 So are you going to tell XYZ bike company "Sorry, you can't start a business or you must close your current because, 'too many'"?
  • 1 0
 @bman33: of course not. Free enterprise is why we have a ton of sick bikes to choose from. As a guy that’s ridden motocross my whole life and MTB it’s just interesting to see the differences. I suppose the Ripmo AFs out there are already doing what I’m talking about. Dirt bikes are all “stock” also which helps the scale and price. That goes up with good components like cone valve forks etc.
  • 1 0
 Man! I got in just under the wire buying my new Commencal. Took delivery late November.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to being able to afford a clash
  • 1 4
 on socks instead of f**k Covid they had to write f**k customer.
  • 6 0
 You clearly don't work in the bike industry right now. If you think your mad about having to wait for a bike, just wait until you smash a derailleur this summer. Better get a chain tensioner and figure out what single speed gear you like.
  • 1 0
 @TheBrosCloset: Haha good call.
  • 1 0
 @TheBrosCloset: I explained myself badly, my comment referred more than anything else to the increase in prices due to the "games" of exchange rates, who always and only loses is the last, the buyer.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009749
Mobile Version of Website