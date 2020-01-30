Commencal Updates Supreme with New Kinematics and Idler Pulley Position to Match World Cup Version



Increased stiffness and precision to decrease energy loss.



New Idler pulley position to increase pedalling efficiency.







New kinematics and main pivot point for increased agility.





We’ve been part of the racing world for a long time. Our engineers attend races to give technical support that is key to winning races where every hundredth of a second matter They are constantly working on new ways to improve our frame's performance and thanks to their aluminium construction, we can develop, modify, test and improve, very fast.Since the 2019 Fort William World Cup, the Commencal/Vallnord Team riders were on a new Supreme adaptation. It had its first race, first win under Amaury Pierron to be followed by two other beautiful victories in Les Gets and Lenzerheide.Rémi Thirion achieved many Top10 World Cup results in 2019 with the Supreme DH 27. This bike also had its first race, and gained its first win along with a World Championship title in Mont Saint-Anne with Myriam Nicole.All of this experience gained at the races finds its place in our range of bikes. We are offering you none other than the possibility to ride the same bike as Amaury and the benefits are numerous...The stiffness has been increased to gain precision and avoid any loss of energy. With a new idler pulley position, the pedalling efficiency has been improved. The new kinematics combined with a new main pivot point allows the bike to be more nimble, and allows the rider to reduce the sag without losing any comfort.The new Supreme is stronger and sharper.Available on pre-order today worldwide.