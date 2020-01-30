Commencal Updates Supreme with New Kinematics and Idler Pulley Position to Match World Cup Version

Jan 30, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


We’ve been part of the racing world for a long time. Our engineers attend races to give technical support that is key to winning races where every hundredth of a second matter They are constantly working on new ways to improve our frame's performance and thanks to their aluminium construction, we can develop, modify, test and improve, very fast.

Since the 2019 Fort William World Cup, the Commencal/Vallnord Team riders were on a new Supreme adaptation. It had its first race, first win under Amaury Pierron to be followed by two other beautiful victories in Les Gets and Lenzerheide.

Rémi Thirion achieved many Top10 World Cup results in 2019 with the Supreme DH 27. This bike also had its first race, and gained its first win along with a World Championship title in Mont Saint-Anne with Myriam Nicole.

All of this experience gained at the races finds its place in our range of bikes. We are offering you none other than the possibility to ride the same bike as Amaury and the benefits are numerous...



The stiffness has been increased to gain precision and avoid any loss of energy. With a new idler pulley position, the pedalling efficiency has been improved. The new kinematics combined with a new main pivot point allows the bike to be more nimble, and allows the rider to reduce the sag without losing any comfort.

The new Supreme is stronger and sharper.

Available on pre-order today worldwide.



Increased stiffness and precision to decrease energy loss.

New Idler pulley position to increase pedalling efficiency.



New kinematics and main pivot point for increased agility.









Supreme DH 29 Worlds Edition

Shock : Fox Factory Float X2
Fork : Fox 49 Factory Fit Grip 2
Brakes : SRAM Code RSC 220mm/220mm
Transmission : SRAM XO1 DH, 7 sp
Wheels : E13 LG1 DH Race Carbon Wheelset
Tires : E13 LG1 A/T Race 29x2.35

Price : 6.899 € / 6.899 USD / 9.499 CAD /
11.499 AUD / 12.499 NZD / 5.990 000 CHI /
162.900.00 MXN



Supreme DH 29 Signature

Shock : Fox Factory DHX2
Fork : Fox 49 Factory FIT Grip 2
Brakes : SRAM Code RSC 220mm/220mm
Transmission : SRAM GX DH, 7 sp
Wheels : E13 LG1 + Wheelset
Tires : Maxxis Assegai, 29x2.5

Price: 5.599 € / 5.699 USD / 7.499 CAD / 8.899 AUD
/ 9.499 NZD / 4.690 000 CHI / 129.900.00 MXN




Supreme DH 29 Team

Shock :Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Fork : Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate
Brakes : SRAM Code RSC 220mm/220mm
Transmission : SRAM GX DH, 7 sp
Wheels : E13 LG1 + Wheeset
Tires : Schwalbe Magic Mary 29x2.35 DH

Price: 4.999 € / 4.999 USD / 6.799 CAD / 7.899 AUD /
8.599 NZD / 4.290 000 CHI /114.900.00 MXN




SUPREME DH 29 RACE

Shock : Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Select
Fork : Rockshox Boxxer Select
Brakes : SRAM Coce RSC 220mm/220mm
Transmission : SRAM GX DH, 7 sp
Wheels : E13 LG1 + Wheelset
Tires : Schwalbe Magic Mary 29x2.35 DH

Price: 3.999 € / 3.999 USD / 5.499 CAD / 6.399 AUD /
6.899 NZD / 3.390 000 CHI / 92.900.00 MXN




Supreme DH 27 Team

Shock : Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Fork : Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate
Brakes : SRAM Code RSC 220mm/220mm
Transmission : SRAM GX DH, 7 sp
Wheels : E13 LG1 + Wheelset
Tires : Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5x2.35 DH

Price: 4.999 € / 4.999 USD / 6.799 CAD / 7.899 AUD /
8.599 NZD / 4. 290 CHI /114.900.00 MXN



16 Comments

  • 37 1
 All last season I thought I WAS on the same bike as Pierron. No fucking wonder he was faster than me.
  • 6 0
 can you imagine how much power loss you have suffered due to the lack of stiffness.
  • 3 0
 I like the part where they list seat tube angle. Super relevant.

Wasn't one of the selling points of these the slightly less stiff swing-arm so it tracks better? Wonder if this is a case of "best for WC-level racer vs best for local racer" and the less stiff version is faster for everyone that's not riding it to 11/10s of their ability.
  • 5 0
 We need a DH bike field test @mikekazmier
  • 5 3
 "Hello this is papa johns", yes id like to order one large DH supreme............. "we sell pizza not bikes!" oh my bad!........... I have a large pineapple pizza............. hello?............. hello?...........
  • 1 1
 Weed makes you fat man...
  • 1 0
 When there’s snow all over town this old idler piece is bringing you down, all the places you have been trying to find the new Supreme, the New Supreme
  • 1 0
 "New Idler pulley position to increase pedalling efficiency." I want to know who's pedaling a DH bike....
  • 1 0
 People trying to win?
  • 1 0
 Why make the stack the same across the range?
  • 2 0
 To see how different sizes stack up against each other...
  • 1 0
 The redesigned idler looks solid. The original, not so much
  • 2 1
 Ok, fine.
Now, what about a new Meta AM 29?
  • 1 1
 They all look so good but won't be in my price range for 5 years
  • 3 0
 Just sell a kidney
  • 1 0
 No xl 27? Ugh

