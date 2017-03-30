Commencal Vallnord DH Racing Team 2017

Mar 30, 2017 at 6:14
Mar 30, 2017
by Gaet Ruffin  
 
COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

You have hopefully seen on social media that Myriam Nicole, Rémi Thirion, Gaëtan and Thibaut Ruffin chose Portugal to concentrate and refine their training before the opening round of the UCI World Cup in Lourdes (France) next month. George Brannigan, the team’s Kiwi contingent, is making his international comeback this week at Crankworx in Rotorua (NZ). Therefore, it’s time for the Commencal Vallnord DH Racing Team to give you all of our 2017 news and the schedule for the coming season!

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

Our Partners

Commencal and Vallnord remain the title sponsors of the team.The whole team will ride the Supreme DH V4.2 frame and continue to work closely with the Andorran brand's RandD department. Vallnord's support remains a real bonus because, in addition to offering the riders a prime training ground, it reinforces the Andorran identity of the team.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

The partnership is expanding with Spank since, in addition to wheels, the bikes will be equipped with a combo of bars and stems from the Spike Race range and its famous vibrocore technology which will be a real asset on the most difficult tracks.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017
COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

The team is very happy to continue with SRAM for transmissions and brakes as well as Rockshox for suspension. The X01 DH and the Boxxer have already proven themselves, the super deluxe and super deluxe coil rear shocks, new in 2017, immediately impressed the riders during testing.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017
COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

iXS is one of the big changes of the off-season. The riders will wear the complete kit which includes helmets, protections, and clothing. Come to Lourdes to check out the new look!

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

For tires, the contract with Hutchinson extends to the delight of the riders who will continue to mix between the Toro and DZO from the DH range!

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

In addition, the team is proud to welcome Oakley (eyewear) and Lizard Skins (grips) and continues to have the support of Prologo (saddles), E13 (chains-guides) and CN Spoke (spokes). Also, after having benefited from Axxios (anti-vibration sensors) throughout last season, the partnership with the Swiss company becomes official for 2017.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

Thanks also to Unior Tools, Five Ten, Rynopower, Finishline, GoPro, HT, Thomson, Feedback Sports, Works Components, Crankbrothers, Huck Norris, Forbike, and Super alloy springs. What a great list of sponsors to have!

The 2017 program

It’s no surprise that the UCI World Cup DH rounds and the UCI World Championships are among the main goals of the year. Parts of the Crankworx Series, the National Championships as well as some National races, are also on the program.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

The Staff

Let's finish by focusing on who makes the team tick! The bro-duo Thibaut and Gaëtan Ruffin continue to manage the Riding Addiction structure. Damien Bideau begins his third year as Head Mechanic, and he works alongside Ryan Thom and Maxime Auguin.

The media department creates its beautiful stories with Kéno Derleyn in charge of photography, and we’re pleased to see the return of Jean Rémy Céron for videography. Bérengère Boës joins the team to manage the PR. The physiotherapist, Brieuc Duplessis-Kergomard has the task of optimizing everyone’s performance! Finally, Marilyne and Jean-Pierre Ruffin pursue with their passion for the management of the logistics, transportation and cooking side of things.

COMMENCAL VALLNORD DH RACING 2017

See you soon at the first events and thank you for your continued support,
The Commencal Vallnord DH Racing Team.

Follow us!

https://www.facebook.com/ridingaddiction/
https://www.instagram.com/commencal_vallnord_dh_team/
https://twitter.com/RidingAddiction
https://www.ridingaddiction.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjYhLleH82ixzqStAB5OMNw

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles / @Spank-Ind / @iXSsports / @uniortools
