Myriam Nicole is the Women's DH World Cup Number One - Video

Jul 25, 2017
by COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM  

Just how much did it mean for Myriam Nicole to become the leader of the DH World Cup? What happened to the team during the last couple of weeks?

This is the second episode of our Inside Line series, our behind the scenes look at what goes down on the Commencal/Vallnord bus.

Commencal Vallnord DH Team - Inside Line Episode Two.
Crankworx Les Gets, Vallnord and Lenzerheide World Cups. Myriam Nicole took three back to back wins! This part of the season was completely dominated by her, and she's now leading the World Cup overall which is absolutely fantastic.

Follow the whole team during and between these competitions. Our time off with our friends and family, and our time at the races. It's important to be able to switch off, and that was important for Pompon to perform at her best.

We are always happy to ride in Les Gets, the track there is simply one of the best on the circuit. And we aren't only saying that because it's in France because George Brannigan loved it too!
Vallnord was sick as always, and it was just magical to win in Andorra where our two main partners Commencal and Vallnord are based.Lenzerheide was the cherry on top of the cake with Pompon taking yet another win and the lead in the overall standings!

The whole team live together for a big chunk of the year and sharing these good times is just amazing. We're happy to share them with you!

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Great video! Very well edited!

