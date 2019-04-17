Commencal Vallnord DH Team Unveils World Cup Colours and New Partners

Press Release: Commencal

Fresh colours and new partners.With just over a week to go before the first round of the 2019 DH World Cup, the Commencal vallnord DH Team unveil their new colours.The 27th and 28th of this month sees the first round on WC circuit which will be held in Maribor, Slovenia. This will be the perfect opportunity for the team to reveal their new look!This season, the team includes Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Rémi Thirion, Thibaut Daprela plus Thibaut and Gaëtan Ruffin.Amongst their new partners this year are Enve brand of components, who will equip the bikes with wheels and handlebars, while Bell will provide the helmets.After a good build-up to another summer of racing, the team is ready to do battle and it sure promises to include breathtaking action. Last year's World Cup winner Amaury Pierron will have a lot to do to retain his accolades this year and managing the pressure of defending his plate of N°1 plate will be a new experience for him, just like Thibaut Daprela in the junior category - we definitely have confidence in them!Unfortunately for Myriam Nicole, the injury to her foot just days before the first major meeting of the season will slow her down for some time. For sure she will miss a few months of competition but her teammates can count on her to support them at the beginning of the season and fingers and toes crossed we will she her in her new colours at some point in 2019.While waiting for the start of the World Cup, take a look at this team gallery with their shiny Supreme DH bikes and all new look!