Commencal Videographer Léon Perrin Picks his 5 Favourite Edits

Emotion - Perseverance - Victory - Failure - Friendship

Hurricane - Hugo Frixtalon X Thomas Estaque:

Welcome Andreu Lacondeguy:

Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island:

New Furious - The Calm before the Storm:

Paul Couderc - My War:

Only imagery makes it possible to feel this. Whether it’s rider or product orientated or simply an excuse for a road trip, we like our videos to show our vision of MTB.Léon Perrin, 23, has been a videographer at Commencal for 4 years. Capable of making all types of videos, we're always speechless when we see every new edit.We asked him to select 5 favourite videos he’s produced for us.Léon Perrin Picks his 5 Favourite Edits he has Produced for Commencal