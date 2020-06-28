Commencal Videographer Léon Perrin Picks his 5 Favourite Edits

Jun 28, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Emotion - Perseverance - Victory - Failure - Friendship

Only imagery makes it possible to feel this. Whether it’s rider or product orientated or simply an excuse for a road trip, we like our videos to show our vision of MTB.

Léon Perrin, 23, has been a videographer at Commencal for 4 years. Capable of making all types of videos, we're always speechless when we see every new edit.
We asked him to select 5 favourite videos he’s produced for us.

Hurricane - Hugo Frixtalon X Thomas Estaque:

Welcome Andreu Lacondeguy:

Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island:

New Furious - The Calm before the Storm:

Paul Couderc - My War:






5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Props to Leon for churning out banger edits on the reg. It would've been cool to read a little more about what makes these his favourite films he's produced.
  • 4 0
 The cut to the boys sitting on horse back gets me every time
  • 2 0
 I’d find it difficult not to enjoy an edit with Andreu in it.
  • 1 0
 Realy cool work, my favorite edits.
  • 1 0
 Reunion island might be my favorite edit ever. So damn good.

