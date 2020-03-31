Commencal Welcomes Aaron Chase

We are proud to announce our newest partnership with no other than, Aaron Chase! Aaron has been a respected name in the mountain bike industry for many years, and we are more than excited to be working with him.

Not only will Aaron be riding a COMMENCAL, he will also be operating his own demo fleet out of his home AKA the “Chase Compound” in New Hampshire, just 15 minutes from Highland Bike Park! He will have a full fleet of META AM, META POWER 29, META POWER 24", CLASH JR, and CLASH 24".

Feel free to contact Aaron for bike availability and pickup times! Welcome aboard Aaron!

We would like to encourage everyone to please respect your local authorities on social distancing during these times, and we hope everyone is staying safe!




14 Comments

  • 13 0
 Huge win for Commencal.
  • 6 0
 Nice pick up by Commencal! Chase is a legend!
  • 2 0
 man how does commencal have this many big level athletes on their bikes. They must have added quite a bit to their budget it seems
  • 2 0
 Donnez lui un absolut aussi ! Smile
  • 1 0
 Yes Bear photos on main page and NW compound radness! Congratulations Aaron!
  • 1 0
 Commencals team is stacked now we
  • 1 0
 Commencal knows what's up
  • 1 0
 I'd like to have more details on the "Chase compound"
  • 1 1
 Another one... Surely he will be riding his electric power moped with Sam Pilgrim.
  • 1 0
 He signed my Pivot hat! Aaron is rad.
  • 1 0
 I’ve been wondering what he’s up to since Breaking Bad.
  • 2 2
 he can hardly get that beast off the ground.
