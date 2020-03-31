Commencal Welcomes Aaron Chase

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bikes

Aaron Chase!

We are proud to announce our newest partnership with no other than,Aaron has been a respected name in the mountain bike industry for many years, and we are more than excited to be working with him.Not only will Aaron be riding a COMMENCAL, he will also be operating his own demo fleet out of his home AKA the “Chase Compound” in New Hampshire, just 15 minutes from Highland Bike Park! He will have a full fleet of META AM, META POWER 29, META POWER 24", CLASH JR, and CLASH 24".Feel free to contact Aaron for bike availability and pickup times! Welcome aboard Aaron!We would like to encourage everyone to please respect your local authorities on social distancing during these times, and we hope everyone is staying safe!