Commencal/100% Race Team Disbands After 9 Years

Jan 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Foot out flat out and on a lose and aggressive run Amaury Pierron took home his best WC result ever with a 2nd place.

The Commencal/100% race team has announced on social media that it is coming to an end ahead of the 2023 season.

Since 2014 the Commencal/100% has maintained a stacked lineup of riders and has kick-started the careers of some of today's biggest names with breakout performances over the years from the likes of Amaury Pierron and Reece Wilson.


bigquotesCOMMENCAL/100% is over

Thanks to the riders who contributed to this story and made it possible through the years under the different team namings. Thanks to the staff members, our dedicated sponsors and all the brands involved in the DH movement, photographers, videographers, all the fans.

Riders
Thomas Estaque, France: 9 years (2014—2022)
Amaury Pierron, France: 3 years (2015—2017)
Théotim Trabac, France: 2 years (2016—2017)
Reece Wilson, UK: 1 year (2018 )
Bruce Klein, USA: 2 years (2018—2019)
Antoine Rogge, France: 1 year (2019)
Hugo Frixtalon, France: 4 years (2019—2022)
Greg Williamson, UK: 3 years (2020—2022)
Mille Johnset, Norway: 1 year (2022)
Angel Suarez, Spain: 1 year (2022)Commencal/100%

As the team comes to an end it means that the previous lineup of Mille Johnset, Angel Suarez, Greg Williamson, Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque will all be on the hunt for a fresh ride this year.

What a run for Amaury Pierron.

Reece Wilson coming in hotter than any Scotsman in Fort William history.

Reece Wilson became the first Scotsman to climb onto a World Cup podium and he did it with style in front of his family and friends.



On paper 9th place looks like a great result for Thomas Estaque which it is but his splits and rear mech tell a different story. He was running on pace for 3rd until the third split.


Thomas Estaque was gutted to miss out on the first race after a big mistake in qualifying. He cleaned it up today and came down in 12th.


Fifth for Mille Johnset who looked strong all weekend.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 I guess the recession is hitting hard. Sad news !
  • 5 1
 It's such crap, if companies would look just a bit further ahead in their "playbooks" they would see that they could ride out the wave of a recession without worrying about company "bonus" material. Sometimes making bold moves to cut "unnecessary costs" only bites you in the @$$ in the long run. Good luck to the riders looking for a new team support. They deserve it!
  • 4 2
 @Tandaman: I dont know… Im pretty deep into finance, and I will say, big companies are going to really need to cut back to survive this one out. Its going to be a very long, and rough ride for them. Unfortunately, for a majority of the world, things will begin to look worse than 2008.
  • 1 0
 Bike Armageddon Incoming! Same with automobiles and housing.
  • 1 0
 Slowly but sure





