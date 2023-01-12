Commencal/100% Race Team Disbands After 9 Years

COMMENCAL/100% is over



Thanks to the riders who contributed to this story and made it possible through the years under the different team namings. Thanks to the staff members, our dedicated sponsors and all the brands involved in the DH movement, photographers, videographers, all the fans.



Riders

Thomas Estaque, France: 9 years (2014—2022)

Amaury Pierron, France: 3 years (2015—2017)

Théotim Trabac, France: 2 years (2016—2017)

Reece Wilson, UK: 1 year (2018 )

Bruce Klein, USA: 2 years (2018—2019)

Antoine Rogge, France: 1 year (2019)

Hugo Frixtalon, France: 4 years (2019—2022)

Greg Williamson, UK: 3 years (2020—2022)

Mille Johnset, Norway: 1 year (2022)

Angel Suarez, Spain: 1 year (2022) — Commencal/100%

The Commencal/100% race team has announced on social media that it is coming to an end ahead of the 2023 season.Since 2014 the Commencal/100% has maintained a stacked lineup of riders and has kick-started the careers of some of today's biggest names with breakout performances over the years from the likes of Amaury Pierron and Reece Wilson.As the team comes to an end it means that the previous lineup of Mille Johnset, Angel Suarez, Greg Williamson, Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque will all be on the hunt for a fresh ride this year.