Suspension Testing with Commencal's DH Prototype - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

This prototype Supreme DH is a bit longer up front, shorter out back, and gets a slightly more relaxed head angle.

Commencal's team bikes are often draped with wires during practice while the team gathers data to use for suspension setup.

The prototype sports a rear-end that's said to be stiffer side-to-side than the previous version.

Different linkages are available for the team's racers if they want to change the bike's suspension action.

More adjustments.