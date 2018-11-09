VIDEOS

Video: Ripping Through the Gorgeous Fall Colours

Nov 9, 2018
by Jackson Parker  
Closing Down the Season

by clear-glass-media
Without a doubt, Kelowna has some of the best riding during the fall. Emmett has finished his race season and has now settled back into his hometown trails!

Photo Niall Pinder

Emmett will be getting ready for his first year in junior, he ended up on top for points overall in his U-17 year!


Checking out the shot

Emmett and I will be going onto our fourth year of working together... things can only go up from here!

The man behind the production

Niall Pinder was on set with us shooting some photos, check out his gallery here! he's such a talented photographer and genuine dude!

bigquotesBig thanks to Katrina Strand and Yoann Barelli, as well as Joel Harwood for the coaching and opportunities they gave me this season. See you out there next year!Emmett

