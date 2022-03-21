Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5

It's a prototype, a lab bike that means we can try many new concepts under the most testing and extreme conditions. This Supreme features a brand new kinematic with a Virtual High Pivot. Through this system, we're always looking for more performance and liveliness, without compromising the capacity of our now renowned High Pivot Point. There is no commercialisation on the cards yet, however it’s sure that this is the dawn of a new era for the future of Commencal DH.”