Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5

Mar 21, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal

Rewind back to last year in Leogang where we presented a prototype Supreme DH, code name P019.

At that time, we wrote:

bigquotesIt's a prototype, a lab bike that means we can try many new concepts under the most testing and extreme conditions. This Supreme features a brand new kinematic with a Virtual High Pivot. Through this system, we're always looking for more performance and liveliness, without compromising the capacity of our now renowned High Pivot Point. There is no commercialisation on the cards yet, however it’s sure that this is the dawn of a new era for the future of Commencal DH.”

Here we are in 2022 with the results of this years’ worth of work on the ground plus those three years of reflection.

This is the Supreme DH V5

The result of the perfect synergy of work between our athletes and R&D department, with one clear objective, to be in the green at all the splits!

"The terms were simple... To make a bike with no compromises, which works very well whatever the type of track and which gives the rider confidence. Alongside the evolution of the discipline itself, we could see that the time when you could make a strategic choice on the settings of the bike at the start of the season is over. For example, making it very efficient, or very comfortable. Race tracks are complete and varied, and it takes versatility. Additionally, the level is so high that riders have to spend a lot of time working on their lines on track and they have less time to think about bike settings.

In the technical sense, we chose to work on the 'virtual high pivot point' kinematics. Using a 6 bar system allows us to create an ideally controlled virtual pivot point trajectory and suspension leverage ratio evolution, regardless of the range of travel used. The result is a significant improvement in the balance, shock absorption and overall liveliness of the bike. That was the goal and that's what we've got!"

-Arthur Quet

Availability:

- Frames and A La Carte: End of 2022
- Complete bikes: Beginning of 2023









Photos : @commencalbikes / @nicolasbrizin

55 Comments

  • 80 1
 Got to admit, commencal is making amazing mountain bikes
  • 5 0
 I have to agree
  • 29 0
 I would disagree, but I’d be wrong.
  • 2 0
 I’d even say, they are making supreme mountain bikes.
  • 13 0
 I'm assuming the idler cover is to keep mud out. Is there any other purpose to it? It seems pretty big, so I wonder if there'd be a way to jerry-rig a multi-tool or sensor into it...
  • 7 0
 Idler cover still at a development stage I guess. It is still 3D printing parts. I hoipe they will make it slimmer.
  • 1 0
 Probably not the final one, this version is 3D printed
  • 13 0
 squirrels
  • 2 0
 The idler cover is there just to look good (it also hides the complex looking linkage), remember, they are practically French. And I must say it looks so damn good that one could buy it even if it rode like crap Wink
  • 2 1
 @purplegorillaz: A very nice print. I wonder what printer they used.
  • 12 0
 Beginning of 2023… just in time to stock pile bearings (you’ll need a lot)
  • 6 0
 “Yeti has eighteen bearings”. “We can do better”
  • 3 3
 @usedbikestuff: it took me 4.5 years until i had to replace the bearings in the switch infinity link, and never needed to replace the ones in the linkage. they stayed dirt free and smooth in east coast mud. I couldn't believe it personally lol
  • 5 0
 @usedbikestuff: was "we can do better" said with a Guenther Steiner accent?
  • 3 0
 I know it is what it is nowadays in MTB and generally in bike industry, but still, not the best move marketing-wise to publish your pedigree, top-notch product in march, that will not be available for one whole year. It downgrades your current model like crazy...I wonder how many people will buy current modell supreme knowing the new one is coming...
  • 4 0
 Everyone's known this is coming for a long time with the racers using it and the current bike is sold out till mid-end of this year anyway, may as well get the orders and deposits in for next year.
  • 2 0
 I literally built up my new Supreme frame yesterday. I got it last week and ordered it last October. My response to seeing this post was... "of course there's a new frame" lol, Although I did know it was coming, seeing the prototypes raced last season and the new Commencal film. That being said, I'm super stoked on my new rig and nothing will dull that shine.
  • 6 0
 Shut up! You had me at "hello" !
  • 3 0
 So, Marzocchi is coating the Fox stanchions now? Looks better than Kashima Smile ! Expecting even more teams on Commencal bikes next season.
  • 2 1
 Just as I was growing on to the old curvy Supreme shape. But I gotta say, the idler cover looks sick. I wish I weren't so easily impressed by essentially a piece of plastic. Dunno why it tickles me. Lil star wars fighter vibin
  • 4 0
 Looks awesome, other than that idler cover.
  • 3 0
 Looks great! Very skinny tubes too, almost gives off some Mondraker vibe, but in aluminium. I should get one!
  • 2 0
 God this looks rapid. I'd like to see a video of the rear suspension being cycled through its travel, I can't figure out how it works from the pictures.
  • 2 0
 On a casual scroll through I thought that seatstay bridge was cracked in the studio shots for a second before I properly registered the bolts. Looks great!
  • 1 0
 Goddamn I don’t how Commencal does it but they make their bikes look so damn good!!
  • 2 1
 Virtual high pivot. Comparing this to the new canfield Jedi would be the ultimate basher dh bike shootout.
  • 2 0
 A "bike with no compromises" is sure to compromise our wallets.
  • 2 1
 That's the best thing I've seen since all them celebrity Icloud accounts were hacked
  • 2 0
 That bike is amazing. Would love to see that in a high polish model.
  • 2 0
 works good with 'any travel amount'... Foreshadow...
  • 1 0
 I don't race, am pretty slow, only ride park, and mostly stick to the jump lines on a 26inch, and yet I so want this bike.
  • 2 1
 Take my money immediately!!
  • 2 0
 Too fast looking.
  • 1 0
 Instantly the best part of my day.
  • 2 1
 Legit looks like evil made an alloy downhill bike
  • 1 0
 Alu Frame!!! well done!! that idler cover is ugly....wtf
  • 1 0
 Amazing looking bike. But what ist that idler in a box?
  • 1 0
 Is that a black box idler?
  • 1 0
 Damn good looking bike though, excited to hear about all the details.
  • 1 0
 Looks like it can hold plenty of water bottles in the front triangle
  • 2 0
 Looks like a BTR.
  • 1 0
 It looks like a B9er, but is it?
  • 1 0
 Design bar raised. Soooo Sic!
  • 1 0
 Looks like it has room for a water bottle. Pinkbike's gotta be frothing Razz
  • 1 0
 Coming to a world cup podium near you
  • 2 1
 That is one sexy bike.
  • 1 1
 Commencal's design and graphics team needs a raise, this bike is a beaut
  • 1 4
 That is some of the worst Photoshop stamp work I have seen. So many ghosts!! Missed one... you can see the threaded rod kick stand in the non-drive side photo! Bike looks FAST!
  • 1 0
 beauty!!
  • 1 1
 I'm not going to lie guys it really looks like a session.
  • 1 0
 Badass looking bike!
  • 1 0
 New Saint drivetrain?
  • 2 2
 Looks like a Session.
