Videos: Commencal Looks Back at their Top 5 Videos of 2018

Dec 29, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Rider: Bruce Klein


Words: Commencal

It's been such an amazing year for us at Commencal! And we're not just talking about races and victories. Throughout the year we've worked hard to produce content, photos and videos.

We're especially proud of these 5 videos. Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!





1. Raw Control
William Robert in Whistler by JB Liautard



2. A Slice of Ariégeoise Pie
Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, & Pierrick Lannes by Leon Perrin



3. Yoann Barelli in Squamish
By Nico Brizin



4. First Race, First Win
Cecile Ravanel in Olargues on her META AM 29, by JB Liautard



5. 100% Fresh
COMMENCAL 100% Team in Lousa by Leon Perrin




So which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Raw control is a banger, the sound of fast moving tread on hardpack with big whips just makes it.
  • + 1
 Barelli’s one!

