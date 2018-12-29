Videos: Commencal Looks Back at their Top 5 Videos of 2018

Words: Commencal
It's been such an amazing year for us at Commencal! And we're not just talking about races and victories. Throughout the year we've worked hard to produce content, photos and videos.
We're especially proud of these 5 videos. Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!
1. Raw ControlWilliam Robert in Whistler by JB Liautard2. A Slice of Ariégeoise PieThomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, & Pierrick Lannes by Leon Perrin3. Yoann Barelli in SquamishBy Nico Brizin4. First Race, First WinCecile Ravanel in Olargues on her META AM 29, by JB Liautard5. 100% FreshCOMMENCAL 100% Team in Lousa by Leon Perrin
So which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
