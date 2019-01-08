RACING

Commencal/Vallnord Enduro Team's 2019 Line Up Includes Another New Fast French Junior

Jan 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Commencal have revealed their 2019 enduro team and it includes yet another name to add to the ranks of the fast Frenchies.

Last year Commencal sponsored Théotim Trabac, who won two U21 rounds and finished second overall in the U21 EWS series, as well as Thibault Daprela, who topped the downhill junior men's overall despite being a first year. Let's not also forget Pierron, Vergier, Bruni, Nicole, Courdurier...basically there must be something in the water in France at the moment because they are churning out top gravity riders at an astonishing rate.

Your U21 Men Overall from left to right Theotim Trabac Elliott Heap Cole Lucas.
Théotim Trabac picking up silverware in Finale last year

It may not be long before you can add a new addition to that list as Antoine Vidal, the current French junior enduro champion and winner of the 2018 junior Megavalanche, has signed on the dotted line with Commencal. He's already built up a serious CV and will be hunting for podiums in the U21 EWS next year on a full factory set up.


The rest of team is familiar with Cécile Ravanel hoping to claim her fourth EWS crown on the trot and put herself ahead of Tracey Moseley while also to doubling up with World Cups. Théotim Trabac will stay on the team and is moving up to the senior ranks this year, he's apparently targeting top ten results in the men's field.

Cecile Ravanel powers through the top corners of stage four.
Ravanel will be targeting another clean sweep next year.

Interestingly, there's no mention of Yoann Barelli in this press release. He has already announced he will be riding on Commencal for the next two years and that he will be racing the EWS in 2019 but he also has a new deal with 100% for helmets and goggles (the Commencal/Vallnord team currently use Bell and Smith products). We'll wait and see what he has planned for next year soon.

Best wishes also to Cédric Ravanel who will continue to manage the team next year but is currently recovering from breaking his T5 vertebrate in December.

Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
80936 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
71923 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
69030 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
52161 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
49660 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
46923 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
45469 views
RIP Dan Hanebrink: Inventor, Competitor & Mountain Bike Pioneer
41311 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Barelli in a self made one man structure or something to see with commencal/100% enduro bro?
Didn't know that Cedric was injured, best recovery to him!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020583
Mobile Version of Website