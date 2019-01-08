Commencal/Vallnord Enduro Team's 2019 Line Up Includes Another New Fast French Junior

Théotim Trabac picking up silverware in Finale last year Théotim Trabac picking up silverware in Finale last year

Ravanel will be targeting another clean sweep next year. Ravanel will be targeting another clean sweep next year.

Commencal have revealed their 2019 enduro team and it includes yet another name to add to the ranks of the fast Frenchies.Last year Commencal sponsored Théotim Trabac, who won two U21 rounds and finished second overall in the U21 EWS series, as well as Thibault Daprela, who topped the downhill junior men's overall despite being a first year. Let's not also forget Pierron, Vergier, Bruni, Nicole, Courdurier...basically there must be something in the water in France at the moment because they are churning out top gravity riders at an astonishing rate.It may not be long before you can add a new addition to that list as Antoine Vidal, the current French junior enduro champion and winner of the 2018 junior Megavalanche, has signed on the dotted line with Commencal. He's already built up a serious CV and will be hunting for podiums in the U21 EWS next year on a full factory set up.The rest of team is familiar with Cécile Ravanel hoping to claim her fourth EWS crown on the trot and put herself ahead of Tracey Moseley while also to doubling up with World Cups. Théotim Trabac will stay on the team and is moving up to the senior ranks this year, he's apparently targeting top ten results in the men's field.Interestingly, there's no mention of Yoann Barelli in this press release. He has already announced he will be riding on Commencal for the next two years and that he will be racing the EWS in 2019 but he also has a new deal with 100% for helmets and goggles (the Commencal/Vallnord team currently use Bell and Smith products). We'll wait and see what he has planned for next year soon.Best wishes also to Cédric Ravanel who will continue to manage the team next year but is currently recovering from breaking his T5 vertebrate in December.