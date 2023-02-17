The Roam Collective Launched by Community Behind Roam Fest

Feb 17, 2023
by The Roam Collective  
Roam Rowdies at Roam Fest Sedona 2022

Press Release: The Roam Collective

After months of hard work, our community of change-makers, including the party planners behind Roam Fest, the world’s first and largest femme-focused mountain bike party, has launched a new nonprofit called The Roam Collective. Our mission? To celebrate and elevate representation in mountain biking.

In 2022, we realized that our Inclusion Programming, like our BIPOC Scholarship, could be - and deserved to be - bigger than Roam Fest. Since collaboration over competition is our favorite way to upend the status quo, we decided to go the nonprofit route in order to partner with more industry events and organizations to expand the scope of and participation in said Inclusion Programming.

Roam Para Adaptive at Roam Fest Fruita 2022

Our goal for The Roam Collective is to use it to make genuine, welcoming and accessible spaces like Roam Fest an industry standard. In 2023, we'll be focused on four core programs: the Roam BIPOC Fellowship, Roam Para + Adaptive, Roam Rowdies and SHREDtalk Panel. Each program is aimed at increasing representation, eliminating barriers to access, celebrating joy, and fostering community in mountain biking.

Roam Fest Fruita 2021

We believe without question that a rising tide lifts all ships. By funding programs designed to establish lasting, positive changes for Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), femme, trans, women, non-binary (FTWN-B), queer, para and adaptive athletes, and other non-traditional folks in mountain biking, we hope to share our community's equity stoke with the entire mountain bike industry.

The Roam Collective at Roam Fest Fruita 2022

Our Seed Money Fundraising campaign is running now through March 15. If folks want to support us through a donation or learn more about our Inclusion Programming, including ways an event or organization can partner with us, they are highly encouraged to head to our website: http://theroamcollective.org

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Vowels included…





