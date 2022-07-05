Company Behind Hunt & Privateer Receives Funding for Expansion

The whole team at The Rider Firm have worked hard to serve riders by developing the best available performance cycling products. With Santander UK as our funding partner, we are well positioned to grow our direct-to-consumer led business and serve more riders in our core UK and US markets and expand into Europe. We are very grateful for the tremendous support of both Santander UK and Gambit Corporate Finance in this process. — Peter Marchment, Founder, The Rider Firm