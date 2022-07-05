Company Behind Hunt & Privateer Receives Funding for Expansion

Jul 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The Rider Firm is set to receive seven-figure funding to grow further in the UK, USA and Europe.

The UK-based company is behind brands such as Hunt Bike Wheels and Privateer Bikes. While those brands already offer international sales, the funding package from Santander Bank is set to help the company grow further with a key focus on marketing, social media presence, and the sponsorship of professional cycling teams.

The Rider Firm also plans to hire 20 new staff members and it is working with Santander Universities to add two employees to its Graduate Leadership Scheme, which offers job opportunities to recent graduates. The additional funding is also going to assist one of The Rider Firm's long-term goals of using recycled materials in its products and becoming a B Corp certified company.

bigquotesThe whole team at The Rider Firm have worked hard to serve riders by developing the best available performance cycling products. With Santander UK as our funding partner, we are well positioned to grow our direct-to-consumer led business and serve more riders in our core UK and US markets and expand into Europe. We are very grateful for the tremendous support of both Santander UK and Gambit Corporate Finance in this process. Peter Marchment, Founder, The Rider Firm

bigquotesAs The Rider Firm’s banking partner, we are proud to have supported its growth and evolution over the past six years. Its technical and research and development expertise have driven its growth and excellent reputation among customers. We are pleased to provide it with this latest funding, which will propel its expansion in the UK and overseas. Peter Abel, Growth Capital Director at Santander UK

bigquotesThe Rider Firm is an exciting and dynamic business driven by a passion for cycling and its products are widely recognised and very well-respected. Gambit Corporate Finance is pleased to provide advisory support on this funding with Santander UK and looks forward to seeing the continued success and growth of the business over the years to come. Jason Evans, Partner, Gambit Corporate Finance


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Hunt Mountain Privateer Bikes


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Excellent. Looking forward to the 181.





