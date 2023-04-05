Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups

Last year I headed off to Scotland for my first EWS with a plan to bike tour between the EWS rounds with my friend Dan Perl. When we arrived in Tweed Valley we were told by Wyn Masters that there was a Kiwi kid planning on doing the same. Wyn was of course talking about the legendary Matt Fairbrother.
Dan and I joined forces with Matt and Lucas Walsh for the transfer from Petzen-Jamnica to Val di Fassa last season. Matt, as you know, continued his tour in North America. I planned to join him but I was instead selected for the Pinkbike Academy while riding to the airport in Venice.
Now we're back for another season of "Enduro-Packing," starting things off in Tasmania with new and improved setups. Both of us were completely new to bikepacking last year. This year we have a bit more experience and have (theoretically) streamlined our setups to be more comfortable and useful.
Matt FairbrotherAge
18Hometown
Christchurch, NZInstagram @matthewfmtbBike DetailsModel
Deviate ClaymoreFrame Size
MediumWheel Size
29" Suspension
Fox 38 and Fox DHX2Drivetrain & Brakes
Shimano XTCockpit
TrailOneSaddle
Funn Adlib HDChamois
NoWheels & Rubber
Raceface NextR & Maxxis
3rd for me in the Open race in Derby. Eric Olsen (me)Age
24Hometown
Bellingham WA, USAInstagram: @jankyericBike DetailsModel
Orbea RallonFrame Size
LargeWheel Size
29"Suspension
Fox 38 and Fox DHX2Drivetrain & Brakes
SRAM 11 speed & Hayes DominionCockpit
RacefaceSaddle
Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro SaddleChamois
Yes, Aliexpress $30 Wheels & Rubber
WeAreOne, Chris King & Schwalbe
The rules are unclear with the recent UCI merge but rumor has it this is enough to get back in the big show. Pinkbike Academy conflicted with the East Coast rounds so I lost out on points.Rear Racks
Both systems allow for more carrying capacity and less stress on the seatpost compared to a saddle bag. In my case I can still use the dropper post, which is handy for resting the hands on descents.Tires
To swap or not to swap? That is the question. After carrying a full wheelset on my back last year and then experimenting with knobby tires on the road I've decided to not bother swapping tires this time around. I just pump them up to 40psi and call it good. Matt swears by slicks and expressed no regrets about the whole hand cutting incident last year when I brought it up.
Matt carried his spare tires to Maydena but opted to send them with a friend on the way to Derby.Flight LogisticsBrakes and GearingSuspension SetupI want to pay respects to the original owners of the land upon which this trip took place, the Muwinina and Mumirimina people, who did not survive British colonisation. I want to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community as the continuing custodians of lutruwita (Tasmania) and honour Aboriginal Elders past and present.
You guys are both monsters but Eric how the f*ck are you managing this running 34-42? Nevermind how that'll be getting round to round in the Alps, the liaisons would melt me in that gear! Props dude!
Kind of like this Ryan Wilson post:
theradavist.com/everything-ryan-wilson-packed-for-his-turkish-bike-tour-and-six-new-favorites