Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups

Photo taken by Jesse Melamed after winning the race. Taken on my disposable camera. Thanks Jesse! Choccy milk break during the heat wave in Austria

Matt Fairbrother

Age 18

Hometown Christchurch, NZ

Instagram @matthewfmtb



Bike Details

Model Deviate Claymore

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT

Cockpit TrailOne

Saddle Funn Adlib HD

Chamois No

Wheels & Rubber Raceface NextR & Maxxis

18Christchurch, NZDeviate ClaymoreMedium29"Fox 38 and Fox DHX2Shimano XTTrailOneFunn Adlib HDNoRaceface NextR & Maxxis

Eric Olsen (me)

Age 24

Hometown Bellingham WA, USA

Instagram: @jankyeric



Bike Details

Model Orbea Rallon

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM 11 speed & Hayes Dominion

Cockpit Raceface

Saddle Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Saddle

Chamois Yes, Aliexpress $30

Wheels & Rubber WeAreOne, Chris King & Schwalbe

24Bellingham WA, USAOrbea RallonLarge29"Fox 38 and Fox DHX2SRAM 11 speed & Hayes DominionRacefaceNukeproof Sam Hill Enduro SaddleYes, Aliexpress $30WeAreOne, Chris King & Schwalbe

3rd for me in the Open race in Derby.

The rules are unclear with the recent UCI merge but rumor has it this is enough to get back in the big show. Pinkbike Academy conflicted with the East Coast rounds so I lost out on points.

Matt is on the same high pivot Deviate Claymore as last year. I've switched to an Orbea Rallon from a Forbidden Dreadnought

Rear Racks

Matt is running the Tailfin rack system While I'm using the Aeroe Spider rack

The Tailfin uses a special axle and mounts While the Aeroe straps to the seatstays

Matt is running the Tailfin fork bags I've got custom frame bags from Loam Equipment

Tires

Slicks for Matt on the road this time. Maxxis Grifter 29" for road and the ubiquitous Assegai/DHR2 setup on track I've chosen not to switch tires this trip. I'm running my all-time favorite Schwalbe Eddy Current / Big Betty combo. I chose 40psi F/R on the dirt roads here in Tassie and 23F 26R on track.

Last year I carried a whole spare wheelset. Never again. Matt loaded up with tires and inserts.

Matt stores his helmet on his bars and uses it to hold his snacks, GoPro, or drone as needed. He only lost a few gummys and one of his drone control sticks while I was with him. I have Loam Equipment feed bags for my dad cam and water, and then my Loam x Jank "ultra light bike travel system" wraps around a drybag of clothes

Flight Logistics

Matt goes for the bike box method at his final destination I've devised a system where the front roll is the travel bag. This is "V2" after testing a successful "V1" last season

Some assembly required My clothes and sleeping bag act as padding via built-in pockets. It takes me about 1hr to pack or unpack.

Brakes and Gearing

Matt is on a full Shimano package this year. Full range 10-51 12-speed and XT Trail brakes. Raceface Next R wheels. I have no drivetrain sponsor so I'm on the trusty SRAM GX 11-speed. Dominion brakes from Hayes, Chris King Hubs laced to WeAreOne Convergence rims, and Raceface Era cranks, all from Fanatik Bike Co.

Suspension Setup

We've both gone for a Fox 38 and DHX2 for enduro performance. We both tour with the climb switch on. The only notable difference is I'm running a Sprindex cranked up to 500lbs for the road.

Matt riding into Maydena Me riding into Derby

One thing we completely agree on is that the bike feels so light once you take the bags off Trouty in Derby

I want to pay respects to the original owners of the land upon which this trip took place, the Muwinina and Mumirimina people, who did not survive British colonisation. I want to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community as the continuing custodians of lutruwita (Tasmania) and honour Aboriginal Elders past and present.