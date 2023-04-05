Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups

Apr 5, 2023
by Eric Olsen  

Last year I headed off to Scotland for my first EWS with a plan to bike tour between the EWS rounds with my friend Dan Perl. When we arrived in Tweed Valley we were told by Wyn Masters that there was a Kiwi kid planning on doing the same. Wyn was of course talking about the legendary Matt Fairbrother.


Photo taken by Jesse Melamed after winning the race. Taken on my disposable camera. Thanks Jesse!
Choccy milk break during the heat wave in Austria

Dan and I joined forces with Matt and Lucas Walsh for the transfer from Petzen-Jamnica to Val di Fassa last season. Matt, as you know, continued his tour in North America. I planned to join him but I was instead selected for the Pinkbike Academy while riding to the airport in Venice.

Now we're back for another season of "Enduro-Packing," starting things off in Tasmania with new and improved setups. Both of us were completely new to bikepacking last year. This year we have a bit more experience and have (theoretically) streamlined our setups to be more comfortable and useful.

Matt Fairbrother
Age 18
Hometown Christchurch, NZ
Instagram @matthewfmtb

Bike Details
Model Deviate Claymore
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT
Cockpit TrailOne
Saddle Funn Adlib HD
Chamois No
Wheels & Rubber Raceface NextR & Maxxis

Eric Olsen (me)
Age 24
Hometown Bellingham WA, USA
Instagram: @jankyeric

Bike Details
Model Orbea Rallon
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM 11 speed & Hayes Dominion
Cockpit Raceface
Saddle Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Saddle
Chamois Yes, Aliexpress $30
Wheels & Rubber WeAreOne, Chris King & Schwalbe

3rd for me in the Open race in Derby.
The rules are unclear with the recent UCI merge but rumor has it this is enough to get back in the big show. Pinkbike Academy conflicted with the East Coast rounds so I lost out on points.

Matt is on the same high pivot Deviate Claymore as last year.
I've switched to an Orbea Rallon from a Forbidden Dreadnought

Rear Racks
Matt is running the Tailfin rack system
While I'm using the Aeroe Spider rack

The Tailfin uses a special axle and mounts
While the Aeroe straps to the seatstays

Both systems allow for more carrying capacity and less stress on the seatpost compared to a saddle bag. In my case I can still use the dropper post, which is handy for resting the hands on descents.

Matt is running the Tailfin fork bags
I've got custom frame bags from Loam Equipment

Tires
Slicks for Matt on the road this time. Maxxis Grifter 29" for road and the ubiquitous Assegai/DHR2 setup on track
I've chosen not to switch tires this trip. I'm running my all-time favorite Schwalbe Eddy Current / Big Betty combo. I chose 40psi F/R on the dirt roads here in Tassie and 23F 26R on track.

To swap or not to swap? That is the question. After carrying a full wheelset on my back last year and then experimenting with knobby tires on the road I've decided to not bother swapping tires this time around. I just pump them up to 40psi and call it good. Matt swears by slicks and expressed no regrets about the whole hand cutting incident last year when I brought it up.

EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022
Last year I carried a whole spare wheelset. Never again.
Matt loaded up with tires and inserts.

Matt carried his spare tires to Maydena but opted to send them with a friend on the way to Derby.

Matt stores his helmet on his bars and uses it to hold his snacks, GoPro, or drone as needed. He only lost a few gummys and one of his drone control sticks while I was with him.
I have Loam Equipment feed bags for my dad cam and water, and then my Loam x Jank "ultra light bike travel system" wraps around a drybag of clothes

Flight Logistics
Matt goes for the bike box method at his final destination
I've devised a system where the front roll is the travel bag. This is "V2" after testing a successful "V1" last season

Some assembly required
My clothes and sleeping bag act as padding via built-in pockets. It takes me about 1hr to pack or unpack.

Brakes and Gearing
Matt is on a full Shimano package this year. Full range 10-51 12-speed and XT Trail brakes. Raceface Next R wheels.
I have no drivetrain sponsor so I'm on the trusty SRAM GX 11-speed. Dominion brakes from Hayes, Chris King Hubs laced to WeAreOne Convergence rims, and Raceface Era cranks, all from Fanatik Bike Co.

Suspension Setup
We've both gone for a Fox 38 and DHX2 for enduro performance. We both tour with the climb switch on.
The only notable difference is I'm running a Sprindex cranked up to 500lbs for the road.

Matt riding into Maydena
Me riding into Derby

One thing we completely agree on is that the bike feels so light once you take the bags off
Trouty in Derby

Action shots by Piper Albrecht

I want to pay respects to the original owners of the land upon which this trip took place, the Muwinina and Mumirimina people, who did not survive British colonisation. I want to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community as the continuing custodians of lutruwita (Tasmania) and honour Aboriginal Elders past and present.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Eric Olsen Matthew Fairbrother


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
81245 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
57102 views
Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage
47487 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
46136 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
45863 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
33881 views
Video: How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
33735 views
First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized
33611 views

21 Comments

  • 29 1
 Following these two on Strava is also highly recommended - they're having some wild adventures. Matt recently broke a chain and decided to run the distance of a marathon wearing his bike shoes to get a replacement: www.strava.com/activities/8792223310.
  • 1 0
 That guy has quite the motor, damn.
  • 1 0
 That was insane. 40K's after midnight by foot/coasting!
  • 1 0
 What is Stavros?
  • 17 0
 This is inspirational. Time to strap more things to my enduro bike.
  • 4 0
 Agree. My young dudes, you are doing it right. This will build character that will make most anything in life seem surmountable.
  • 6 0
 Trusty ol' GX 11-speed. Somehow the most bombproof derailleur SRAM has ever put together until maybe XX. Pretty tall gear to be... IS THAT A 34t CHAINRING?!

You guys are both monsters but Eric how the f*ck are you managing this running 34-42? Nevermind how that'll be getting round to round in the Alps, the liaisons would melt me in that gear! Props dude!
  • 1 0
 Cadence? And Breathing? I run a 34t on my Honzo, sure apples to oranges here (there on full sus I'm on HT)....dudes got it right by switching to faster rolling tires. Mega kudos to these gents. Inspires me to strap a bunch of things to my bike and go somewhere far
  • 6 0
 As a Canadian, where acknowledgements of land are pretty common, it's interesting to see acknowledgements of past inhabitants who no longer exist. I had been wondering about Europe or Asia in this regard , as there must be countless layers of colonization, with layers increasing the further back you look.
  • 12 4
 Cheers on the land acknowledgements. Good luck this year!!
  • 3 0
 It's so refreshing to see people taking different approaches to the race scene and riding in general... The cast of various characters in this sport is what makes it so interesting
  • 4 0
 That travel bag/bar harness is slick!
  • 3 0
 Incredible, you guys are legends! I really want to go on an adventure on my long travel rig like this. Also 11 speed sram!
  • 1 0
 Next up, can we see what items made it into those bags?

Kind of like this Ryan Wilson post:

theradavist.com/everything-ryan-wilson-packed-for-his-turkish-bike-tour-and-six-new-favorites
  • 3 0
 Stay tuned for a video by @fanatikbikeco on my full packing list
  • 1 0
 Really awesome and quite inspirational. My first reaction sadly is to say if I were 20 years younger I'd totally do this but maybe it should be, I need to start planning to do this! 47 isn't too old.
  • 3 0
 You guys are awesome! Huge respect to you both
  • 2 0
 These dudes are so cool
  • 1 0
 Anyone know the weight of the bikes with all the bags?
  • 6 0
 No joke mine is 69lbs on the airport scale.
  • 1 0
 @ericolsen: Nice





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.043540
Mobile Version of Website