Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups

Photo taken by Jesse Melamed after winning the race. Taken on my disposable camera. Thanks Jesse! Choccy milk break during the heat wave in Austria

Matt Fairbrother

Age 18

Hometown Christchurch, NZ

Instagram @matthewfmtb



Bike Details

Model Deviate Claymore

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT

Cockpit TrailOne

Saddle Funn Adlib HD

Chamois No

Wheels & Rubber Raceface NextR & Maxxis

Eric Olsen (me)

Age 24

Hometown Bellingham WA, USA

Instagram: @jankyeric



Bike Details

Model Orbea Rallon

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox DHX2

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM 11 speed & Hayes Dominion

Cockpit Raceface

Saddle Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Saddle

Chamois Yes, Aliexpress $30

Wheels & Rubber WeAreOne, Chris King & Schwalbe

3rd for me in the Open race in Derby.

The rules are unclear with the recent UCI merge but rumor has it this is enough to get back in the big show. Pinkbike Academy conflicted with the East Coast rounds so I lost out on points.

Matt is on the same high pivot Deviate Claymore as last year. I've switched to an Orbea Rallon from a Forbidden Dreadnought

Rear Racks

Matt is running the Tailfin rack system While I'm using the Aeroe Spider rack

The Tailfin uses a special axle and mounts While the Aeroe straps to the seatstays

Matt is running the Tailfin fork bags I've got custom frame bags from Loam Equipment

Tires

Slicks for Matt on the road this time. Maxxis Grifter 29" for road and the ubiquitous Assegai/DHR2 setup on track I've chosen not to switch tires this trip. I'm running my all-time favorite Schwalbe Eddy Current / Big Betty combo. I chose 40psi F/R on the dirt roads here in Tassie and 23F 26R on track.

Last year I carried a whole spare wheelset. Never again. Matt loaded up with tires and inserts.

Matt stores his helmet on his bars and uses it to hold his snacks, GoPro, or drone as needed. He only lost a few gummys and one of his drone control sticks while I was with him. I have Loam Equipment feed bags for my dad cam and water, and then my Loam x Jank "ultra light bike travel system" wraps around a drybag of clothes

Flight Logistics

Matt goes for the bike box method at his final destination I've devised a system where the front roll is the travel bag. This is "V2" after testing a successful "V1" last season

Some assembly required My clothes and sleeping bag act as padding via built-in pockets. It takes me about 1hr to pack or unpack.

Brakes and Gearing

Matt is on a full Shimano package this year. Full range 10-51 12-speed and XT Trail brakes. Raceface Next R wheels. I have no drivetrain sponsor so I'm on the trusty SRAM GX 11-speed. Dominion brakes from Hayes, Chris King Hubs laced to WeAreOne Convergence rims, and Raceface Era cranks, all from Fanatik Bike Co.

Suspension Setup

We've both gone for a Fox 38 and DHX2 for enduro performance. We both tour with the climb switch on. The only notable difference is I'm running a Sprindex cranked up to 500lbs for the road.

Matt riding into Maydena Me riding into Derby

One thing we completely agree on is that the bike feels so light once you take the bags off Trouty in Derby

I want to pay respects to the original owners of the land upon which this trip took place, the Muwinina and Mumirimina people, who did not survive British colonisation. I want to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community as the continuing custodians of lutruwita (Tasmania) and honour Aboriginal Elders past and present.

Last year I headed off to Scotland for my first EWS with a plan to bike tour between the EWS rounds with my friend Dan Perl. When we arrived in Tweed Valley we were told by Wyn Masters that there was a Kiwi kid planning on doing the same. Wyn was of course talking about the legendary Matt Fairbrother. Dan and I joined forces with Matt and Lucas Walsh for the transfer from Petzen-Jamnica to Val di Fassa last season. Matt, as you know, continued his tour in North America. I planned to join him but I was instead selected for the Pinkbike Academy while riding to the airport in Venice.Now we're back for another season of "Enduro-Packing," starting things off in Tasmania with new and improved setups. Both of us were completely new to bikepacking last year. This year we have a bit more experience and have (theoretically) streamlined our setups to be more comfortable and useful.Both systems allow for more carrying capacity and less stress on the seatpost compared to a saddle bag. In my case I can still use the dropper post, which is handy for resting the hands on descents.To swap or not to swap? That is the question. After carrying a full wheelset on my back last year and then experimenting with knobby tires on the road I've decided to not bother swapping tires this time around. I just pump them up to 40psi and call it good. Matt swears by slicks and expressed no regrets about the whole hand cutting incident last year when I brought it up.Matt carried his spare tires to Maydena but opted to send them with a friend on the way to Derby.