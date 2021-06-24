Comparing Miranda Miller & Connor Fearon's Kona Process X Race Bikes - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Photos: Andy Vathis

Miranda Miller

Instagram @mirandamillermtb



Bike Details

Wheel Size: 29 / 27.5"

Fork RockShox ZEB Blackbox 170mm // 55 psi with 1 token

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // Race Only 300-403lb progressive spring

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and One Up chain guide

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotors

Cockpit Carbon One Up Bars cut to 755mm with a 35mm rise // 35mm stem // 15mm of spacers under the stem // AVS Hand Guards

Wheels: Enve M7 with Chris King Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/DHR II // Double down tire front, DH casing rear // Cushcore rear // 21/24 psi

Connor Fearon

Instagram: @connorahoyhoy



Bike Details

Wheel Size: 29"

Fork: RockShox ZEB 180mm // 67psi with 2 tokens

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // 425lb Super Alloy Racing spring

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and a One Up chain guide

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 220mm front and 200mm rear rotors

Cockpit: Deity bars cut to 760mm with a 25mm rise // 50mm stem

Wheels: Enve M9 29 with Chris King Hubs,

Tires: Maxxis DHR II Downhill Casing // Cushcore rear // 24/27psi

Miranda is the latest rider to receive a RockShox Blackbox Zeb after we saw some of the top riders running Blackbox Boxxer forks at the first DH World Cup in Leogang. No word yet on what's different from the current version, other than the shape of the air spring top cap and the low speed compression dial.

he cockpit setups for Miranda and Connor are pretty different, with Miranda running a 755mm carbon One-Up bar with a 35mm rise. She pairs this to a 35mm stem and runs AVS Hand Guards. Connor opts for a Deity bar cut to 760mm with 25mm of rise and a 50mm stem. He will use the same AVS hand guards but only if he thinks it is needed.

Connor runs a longer steerer tube in order to be able to try out different stem heights.

Miranda was running a standard Reverb dropper post as she prefers the 200mm of drop and this is not available with the wireless AXS options.

Along with rear wheel size, brake rotor size is another area of difference between Miranda and Connor's setups. They both run a 200mm rotor at the rear, but Connor swaps this out for a larger 220mm rotor for the front brake, while Miranda runs a 200mm rotor.

Connor likes to keep a lot of things attached to his bike for racing. At the front is the One Up integrated steerer tube tools with a One Up pump mounted to his water botter holder and an extra derailleur drop out tied under the saddle.

We see a big change in spec on their race bikes when it comes to pedals. Connor is running HT Flats with some pretty hefty pins to keep him secure on the pedals. We spotted HT prototypes on Miranda's bike as she opts for clipless pedals.

For her wheels Miranda was running Enve M7 rims for the first round but she will swap these for Enve's AM30 rims depending on the track. Miranda likes to have plenty of options with her setup and is very big on testing different options and puts in a lot of work in the off-season to dial in her race bike.

Tire choice for this weekend sees Miranda go for the Assegai and DHR II combo while Connor sticks with the double DHR II. Both riders are running Cushcore in the rear with Connor on full DH casing front and rear. Miranda runs the DH casing out back but chooses a Double Down for the front tire.

The EWS is finally back this week in Italy for the start of the 2021 race season. As it's the first stop of the EWS there are plenty of fresh race machines to check out, and we have brought together the two Kona Process X enduro bikes of Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon. So let's take a look at how Miranda and Connor choose to run their bikes and what differences there are between their setups.