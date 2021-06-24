Comparing Miranda Miller & Connor Fearon's Kona Process X Race Bikes - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Photos: Andy Vathis
The EWS is finally back this week in Italy for the start of the 2021 race season. As it's the first stop of the EWS there are plenty of fresh race machines to check out, and we have brought together the two Kona Process X enduro bikes of Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon. So let's take a look at how Miranda and Connor choose to run their bikes and what differences there are between their setups.
Miranda MillerInstagram @mirandamillermtbBike DetailsWheel Size:
29 / 27.5"Fork
RockShox ZEB Blackbox 170mm // 55 psi with 1 tokenShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // Race Only 300-403lb progressive springDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and One Up chain guideBrakes:
SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotorsCockpit
Carbon One Up Bars cut to 755mm with a 35mm rise // 35mm stem // 15mm of spacers under the stem // AVS Hand GuardsWheels:
Enve M7 with Chris King HubsTires:
Maxxis Assegai/DHR II // Double down tire front, DH casing rear // Cushcore rear // 21/24 psi
Connor FearonInstagram: @connorahoyhoyBike DetailsWheel Size:
29"Fork:
RockShox ZEB 180mm // 67psi with 2 tokensShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // 425lb Super Alloy Racing springDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and a One Up chain guideBrakes:
SRAM Code RSC // 220mm front and 200mm rear rotorsCockpit:
Deity bars cut to 760mm with a 25mm rise // 50mm stemWheels:
Enve M9 29 with Chris King Hubs, Tires:
Maxxis DHR II Downhill Casing // Cushcore rear // 24/27psi
Along with rear wheel size, brake rotor size is another area of difference between Miranda and Connor's setups. They both run a 200mm rotor at the rear, but Connor swaps this out for a larger 220mm rotor for the front brake, while Miranda runs a 200mm rotor.
We see a big change in spec on their race bikes when it comes to pedals. Connor is running HT Flats with some pretty hefty pins to keep him secure on the pedals. We spotted HT prototypes on Miranda's bike as she opts for clipless pedals.
Tire choice for this weekend sees Miranda go for the Assegai and DHR II combo while Connor sticks with the double DHR II. Both riders are running Cushcore in the rear with Connor on full DH casing front and rear. Miranda runs the DH casing out back but chooses a Double Down for the front tire.
