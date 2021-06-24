Comparing Miranda Miller & Connor Fearon's Kona Process X Race Bikes - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Miranda and Connor s Process X s
Photos: Andy Vathis


The EWS is finally back this week in Italy for the start of the 2021 race season. As it's the first stop of the EWS there are plenty of fresh race machines to check out, and we have brought together the two Kona Process X enduro bikes of Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon. So let's take a look at how Miranda and Connor choose to run their bikes and what differences there are between their setups.

Miranda Miller
Instagram @mirandamillermtb

Bike Details
Wheel Size: 29 / 27.5"
Fork RockShox ZEB Blackbox 170mm // 55 psi with 1 token
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // Race Only 300-403lb progressive spring
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and One Up chain guide
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotors
Cockpit Carbon One Up Bars cut to 755mm with a 35mm rise // 35mm stem // 15mm of spacers under the stem // AVS Hand Guards
Wheels: Enve M7 with Chris King Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai/DHR II // Double down tire front, DH casing rear // Cushcore rear // 21/24 psi

Connor s Process X
Connor Fearon
Instagram: @connorahoyhoy

Bike Details
Wheel Size: 29"
Fork: RockShox ZEB 180mm // 67psi with 2 tokens
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil // 425lb Super Alloy Racing spring
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32T chain ring, 170mm cranks and a One Up chain guide
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 220mm front and 200mm rear rotors
Cockpit: Deity bars cut to 760mm with a 25mm rise // 50mm stem
Wheels: Enve M9 29 with Chris King Hubs,
Tires: Maxxis DHR II Downhill Casing // Cushcore rear // 24/27psi

Miranda s Process X
Miranda is the latest rider to receive a RockShox Blackbox Zeb after we saw some of the top riders running Blackbox Boxxer forks at the first DH World Cup in Leogang. No word yet on what's different from the current version, other than the shape of the air spring top cap and the low speed compression dial.

Miranda s Process X
he cockpit setups for Miranda and Connor are pretty different, with Miranda running a 755mm carbon One-Up bar with a 35mm rise. She pairs this to a 35mm stem and runs AVS Hand Guards.
Connor s Process X
Connor opts for a Deity bar cut to 760mm with 25mm of rise and a 50mm stem. He will use the same AVS hand guards but only if he thinks it is needed.

Connor s Process X
Connor runs a longer steerer tube in order to be able to try out different stem heights.

Miranda s Process X
Miranda was running a standard Reverb dropper post as she prefers the 200mm of drop and this is not available with the wireless AXS options.

Miranda s Process X
Connor s Process X
Along with rear wheel size, brake rotor size is another area of difference between Miranda and Connor's setups. They both run a 200mm rotor at the rear, but Connor swaps this out for a larger 220mm rotor for the front brake, while Miranda runs a 200mm rotor.

Connor s Process X
Connor likes to keep a lot of things attached to his bike for racing. At the front is the One Up integrated steerer tube tools with a One Up pump mounted to his water botter holder and an extra derailleur drop out tied under the saddle.

Miranda s Process X
Connor s Process X
We see a big change in spec on their race bikes when it comes to pedals. Connor is running HT Flats with some pretty hefty pins to keep him secure on the pedals. We spotted HT prototypes on Miranda's bike as she opts for clipless pedals.

Miranda s Process X
For her wheels Miranda was running Enve M7 rims for the first round but she will swap these for Enve's AM30 rims depending on the track. Miranda likes to have plenty of options with her setup and is very big on testing different options and puts in a lot of work in the off-season to dial in her race bike.

Miranda s Process X
Connor s Process X
Tire choice for this weekend sees Miranda go for the Assegai and DHR II combo while Connor sticks with the double DHR II. Both riders are running Cushcore in the rear with Connor on full DH casing front and rear. Miranda runs the DH casing out back but chooses a Double Down for the front tire.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Kona Kona Process X Connor Fearon Miranda Miller Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
90109 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
74520 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
73874 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
70529 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56875 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
56580 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
44565 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
42803 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Cushcore and DH casings and they still carry tubes. Amazing.
  • 1 0
 just means it's a gnarly set of stages.
  • 1 0
 These riders are all on another level for sure.
  • 1 0
 Corner Fearon not using mullet "niania 29" does not turn"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008334
Mobile Version of Website