Complete Carnage in Loudenvielle | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro

Sep 4, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro with the biggest stories from this weekend's downhill race.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing DH Bikes Ben Cathro


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
995 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
93766 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
59327 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
57335 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
48019 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
47151 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
41123 views
Vintage MTB Gold from the Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine
34453 views
Bike Check: Tool's Machined Enduro Bike
31542 views

3 Comments
  • 3 0
 Think my computers broke as it seems there’s a PB article with no comments.

Either that or I’m spending way to much time on PB at the mo.
  • 1 0
 Considering the low numbers in womens elite they should extend the time between riders to allow each rider to have more screen time.

For example Pheobe Gale started, I looked away and the next second shes at the finish, I’d wondered if I’d blacked out and missed her run.
  • 1 0
 Cathro and Gwin would be an outstanding commentary duo. Use your industry contacts and get it done please PB.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046976
Mobile Version of Website