Complete Carnage in Loudenvielle | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
Sep 4, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
Ben Cathro with the biggest stories from this weekend's downhill race.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
DH Bikes
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
995 articles
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
93766 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
59327 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
57335 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
48019 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
47151 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
41123 views
Vintage MTB Gold from the Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine
34453 views
Bike Check: Tool's Machined Enduro Bike
31542 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
cypher74
(13 mins ago)
Think my computers broke as it seems there’s a PB article with no comments.
Either that or I’m spending way to much time on PB at the mo.
[Reply]
1
0
cypher74
(6 mins ago)
Considering the low numbers in womens elite they should extend the time between riders to allow each rider to have more screen time.
For example Pheobe Gale started, I looked away and the next second shes at the finish, I’d wondered if I’d blacked out and missed her run.
[Reply]
1
0
Td5819
(5 mins ago)
Cathro and Gwin would be an outstanding commentary duo. Use your industry contacts and get it done please PB.
[Reply]
