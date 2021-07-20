Complete Entry List - Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race

Pacific Daylight Time (Vancouver):

Eastern Daylight Time (New York):

British Summer Time (London):

Central European Summer Time (Berlin):

Australian Eastern Standard Time (Melbourne):

Men:



Australia

Daniel McCONNELL



Austria

Maximilian FOIDL



Belgium

Jens SCHUERMANS



Brazil

Henrique AVANCINI

Luiz Henrique COCUZZI



Canada

Peter DISERA



Chile

Martin VIDAURRE KOSSMANN



China

Peng ZHANG



Czech Republic

Ondrej CINK



Denmark

Sebastian Fini CARSTENSEN



France

Victor KORETZKY

Jordan SARROU



Germany

Maximilian BRANDL

ManuelFUMIC



Great Britain

Thomas PIDCOCK



Greece

Periklis ILIAS



Hungary

Andras PARTI



Israel

Shlomi HAIMY



Italy

Luca BRAIDOT

Nadir COLLEDANI

Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER



Japan

Kohei YAMAMOTO



Mexico

Jose Gerardo ULLOA AREVALO



Namibia

Alex MILLER



Netherlands

Milan VADER

Mathieu van der POEL



New Zealand

Anton COOPER



Norway

Erik HAEGSTAD



Poland

Bartlomiej WAWAK



ROC

Anton SINTSOV



Romania

Vlad DASCALU



South Africa

Alan HATHERLY



Spain

Jofre CULLELL ESTAPE

David VALERO SERRANO



Switzerland

Filippo COLOMBO

Mathias FLUECKIGER

Nino SCHURTER



United States

Christopher BLEVINS

Women



Argentina

Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE



Australia

Rebecca McCONNELL



Austria

Laura STIGGER



Belgium

Githa MICHIELS



Brazil

Jaqueline MOURAO



Canada

Catharine PENDREL

Haley SMITH



China

Bianwa YAO



Czech Republic

Jitka CABELICKA



Denmark

Caroline BOHE



Denmark

Malene DEGN



Estonia

Janika LOIV



France

Pauline FERRAND PREVOT

Loana LECOMTE



Germany

Elisabeth BRANDAU

Ronja EIBL



Great Britain

Evie RICHARDS



Hungary

Kata Blanka VAS



Italy

Eva LECHNER



Japan

Miho IMAI



Mexico

Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON



Namibia

Michelle VORSTER



Netherlands

Anne TAUBER

Anne TERPSTRA



Poland

Maja WLOSZCZOWSKA



Portugal

Raquel QUEIROS



ROC

Viktoria KIRSANOVA



Slovenia

Tanja ZAKELJ



South Africa

Candice LILL



Spain

Rocio del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ



Sweden

Jenny RISSVEDS



Switzerland

Sina FREI

Linda INDERGAND

Jolanda NEFF



Ukraine

Yana BELOMOINA



United States

Haley BATTEN

Kate COURTNEY

Erin HUCK



After a long qualification period, we finally have the complete entry list of the 38 men and women who will be competing for Olympic glory in Tokyo next week. The men's race will take place on July 26th at 3pm local time and the women's race will be held at the same time on July 27th. The course is located in Izu City and measures 4,100m in length with elevations of up to 150m.To watch the event live, you'll have to tune in at:11:00 pm previous day (-16 hours)2:00 am (-13 hours)7:00 am (-8 hours)8:00 am (-7 hours)4:00 pm (+1 hour)