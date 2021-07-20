Complete Entry List - Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race

Jul 20, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Graphic from Olympics.com


After a long qualification period, we finally have the complete entry list of the 38 men and women who will be competing for Olympic glory in Tokyo next week. The men's race will take place on July 26th at 3pm local time and the women's race will be held at the same time on July 27th. The course is located in Izu City and measures 4,100m in length with elevations of up to 150m.

To watch the event live, you'll have to tune in at:

Pacific Daylight Time (Vancouver): 11:00 pm previous day (-16 hours)
Eastern Daylight Time (New York): 2:00 am (-13 hours)
British Summer Time (London): 7:00 am (-8 hours)
Central European Summer Time (Berlin): 8:00 am (-7 hours)
Australian Eastern Standard Time (Melbourne): 4:00 pm (+1 hour)


Men:

Australia
Daniel McCONNELL

Austria
Maximilian FOIDL

Belgium
Jens SCHUERMANS

Brazil
Henrique AVANCINI
Luiz Henrique COCUZZI

Canada
Peter DISERA

Chile
Martin VIDAURRE KOSSMANN

China
Peng ZHANG

Czech Republic
Ondrej CINK

Denmark
Sebastian Fini CARSTENSEN

France
Victor KORETZKY
Jordan SARROU

Germany
Maximilian BRANDL
ManuelFUMIC

Great Britain
Thomas PIDCOCK

Greece
Periklis ILIAS

Hungary
Andras PARTI

Israel
Shlomi HAIMY

Italy
Luca BRAIDOT
Nadir COLLEDANI
Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER

Japan
Kohei YAMAMOTO

Mexico
Jose Gerardo ULLOA AREVALO

Namibia
Alex MILLER

Netherlands
Milan VADER
Mathieu van der POEL

New Zealand
Anton COOPER

Norway
Erik HAEGSTAD

Poland
Bartlomiej WAWAK

ROC
Anton SINTSOV

Romania
Vlad DASCALU

South Africa
Alan HATHERLY

Spain
Jofre CULLELL ESTAPE
David VALERO SERRANO

Switzerland
Filippo COLOMBO
Mathias FLUECKIGER
Nino SCHURTER

United States
Christopher BLEVINS
Women

Argentina
Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE

Australia
Rebecca McCONNELL

Austria
Laura STIGGER

Belgium
Githa MICHIELS

Brazil
Jaqueline MOURAO

Canada
Catharine PENDREL
Haley SMITH

China
Bianwa YAO

Czech Republic
Jitka CABELICKA

Denmark
Caroline BOHE

Denmark
Malene DEGN

Estonia
Janika LOIV

France
Pauline FERRAND PREVOT
Loana LECOMTE

Germany
Elisabeth BRANDAU
Ronja EIBL

Great Britain
Evie RICHARDS

Hungary
Kata Blanka VAS

Italy
Eva LECHNER

Japan
Miho IMAI

Mexico
Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON

Namibia
Michelle VORSTER

Netherlands
Anne TAUBER
Anne TERPSTRA

Poland
Maja WLOSZCZOWSKA

Portugal
Raquel QUEIROS

ROC
Viktoria KIRSANOVA

Slovenia
Tanja ZAKELJ

South Africa
Candice LILL

Spain
Rocio del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ

Sweden
Jenny RISSVEDS

Switzerland
Sina FREI
Linda INDERGAND
Jolanda NEFF

Ukraine
Yana BELOMOINA

United States
Haley BATTEN
Kate COURTNEY
Erin HUCK

*Athlete entry information is subject to change. Amendment as a result official Tokyo 2020 entries process, including late athlete replacement, will be reflected as soon as possible. See the latest list here

30 Comments

  • 9 0
 Super excited to see where the dog relief area is... This level of detail and coverage has been missing from WC XC races... UCI could learn a few things here I think...
  • 1 0
 along with the prayer room. I know who I'm praying for!
  • 1 0
 right next to the baby care area.
  • 1 0
 Curious to see how Mathieu van der Poel does since he dropped out of the TDF while holding the yellow and green jerseys for this (I also assume he's doing the men's road race on Friday....?)
  • 3 1
 I don't think he is doing the road race. He's focusing on mtb and the Dutch have really strong road guys. The road course is pretty climbing heavy too which doesn't suit MVdP as well.
  • 3 0
 He wasn't the holder of either jersey when he withdrew.
  • 2 0
 MVDP isn't competing in the road race. The TDF most likely gave him great form for this event, and dropping out of the TdF was the plan all along. He had already lost the yellow jersey when he abandoned, and he never had the green jersey.
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC 2nd place after Nino would be ideal!
  • 1 0
 @DBone95: you are correct..... I thought he withdrew after Stage 5 (time trials) when he still had yellow. Didn't realize he tried the first alpine stage THEN withdrew (lost 22min and yellow went to Tadej Pogačar).
  • 2 0
 Why don’t they have more than one discipline? And what made them choose XC?
  • 1 0
 Time and cost. 2 races is easier to plan and manage compared to multiple stages or quali and finals. Tbh just got be hyped it’s at the olympics!
  • 6 0
 We will just blame Dick Pound.
  • 1 1
 I think downhill should be in the olympics. But thats just me.
  • 3 0
 First, the disciplines need to petition for inclusion. It usually takes years to do so because the IOC approves and they are a bunch of corrupt A-holes. My guess is the DH and enduro folks dont care enough to go thru that hassle, at least not yet. Secondly, XC has been around a lot longer than DH and enduro. Third, its a whole lot easier for them to run an XC course than it is to find a worth DH or enduro course around a lot of these host cities. Not saying the others shouldn't be included, they should, just giving reasons as to why they might not be.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: Found a downhill park they could have used: www.fujimipanorama.com/mtb/en
  • 1 0
 @HB208: For sure, not saying they couldn't have. Point 1 is the most crucial there. Im sure they could make it work in a lot of diff locations, just depends on enough people wanting it there. Doesnt seem to be a priority for UCI and others i guess.
  • 1 0
 There can only be so many medal events and nothing epitomizes the Olympic ideal more than breakdancing.
  • 3 0
 i think the 'wasabi' section will be especially spicy
  • 1 0
 My wife and I booked our trip to Snowshoe and will be flying in from SoCal for 6 days mainly for XCO, but I can't wait for the double header DH too! So freakin' excited.
  • 2 0
 The way things are going an incomplete entry list is probably more apt.
  • 1 0
 this race is 75 miles away from Tokyo. Hopefully that distance means the riders aren't hanging around the Olympic village like most of the other athletes
  • 1 0
 Bummed you didn't include broadcast times for Texas. Surely you don't expect me to do math.
  • 1 0
 It's 1am in Austin, Texas! I used timeanddate.com.
  • 1 0
 I'm amazed the Italian men out scored the French.
