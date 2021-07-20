Complete Entry List - Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race

After a long qualification period, we finally have the complete entry list of the 38 men and women who will be competing for Olympic glory in Tokyo next week. The men's race will take place on July 26th at 3pm local time and the women's race will be held at the same time on July 27th. The course is located in Izu City and measures 4,100m in length with elevations of up to 150m.
To watch the event live, you'll have to tune in at: Pacific Daylight Time (Vancouver):
11:00 pm previous day (-16 hours)Eastern Daylight Time (New York):
2:00 am (-13 hours)British Summer Time (London):
7:00 am (-8 hours)Central European Summer Time (Berlin):
8:00 am (-7 hours)Australian Eastern Standard Time (Melbourne):
4:00 pm (+1 hour)
Men:
Australia
Daniel McCONNELL
Austria
Maximilian FOIDL
Belgium
Jens SCHUERMANS
Brazil
Henrique AVANCINI
Luiz Henrique COCUZZI
Canada
Peter DISERA
Chile
Martin VIDAURRE KOSSMANN
China
Peng ZHANG
Czech Republic
Ondrej CINK
Denmark
Sebastian Fini CARSTENSEN
France
Victor KORETZKY
Jordan SARROU
Germany
Maximilian BRANDL
ManuelFUMIC
Great Britain
Thomas PIDCOCK
Greece
Periklis ILIAS
Hungary
Andras PARTI
Israel
Shlomi HAIMY
Italy
Luca BRAIDOT
Nadir COLLEDANI
Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER
Japan
Kohei YAMAMOTO
Mexico
Jose Gerardo ULLOA AREVALO
Namibia
Alex MILLER
Netherlands
Milan VADER
Mathieu van der POEL
New Zealand
Anton COOPER
Norway
Erik HAEGSTAD
Poland
Bartlomiej WAWAK
ROC
Anton SINTSOV
Romania
Vlad DASCALU
South Africa
Alan HATHERLY
Spain
Jofre CULLELL ESTAPE
David VALERO SERRANO
Switzerland
Filippo COLOMBO
Mathias FLUECKIGER
Nino SCHURTER
United States
Christopher BLEVINS
Women
Argentina
Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE
Australia
Rebecca McCONNELL
Austria
Laura STIGGER
Belgium
Githa MICHIELS
Brazil
Jaqueline MOURAO
Canada
Catharine PENDREL
Haley SMITH
China
Bianwa YAO
Czech Republic
Jitka CABELICKA
Denmark
Caroline BOHE
Denmark
Malene DEGN
Estonia
Janika LOIV
France
Pauline FERRAND PREVOT
Loana LECOMTE
Germany
Elisabeth BRANDAU
Ronja EIBL
Great Britain
Evie RICHARDS
Hungary
Kata Blanka VAS
Italy
Eva LECHNER
Japan
Miho IMAI
Mexico
Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON
Namibia
Michelle VORSTER
Netherlands
Anne TAUBER
Anne TERPSTRA
Poland
Maja WLOSZCZOWSKA
Portugal
Raquel QUEIROS
ROC
Viktoria KIRSANOVA
Slovenia
Tanja ZAKELJ
South Africa
Candice LILL
Spain
Rocio del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ
Sweden
Jenny RISSVEDS
Switzerland
Sina FREI
Linda INDERGAND
Jolanda NEFF
Ukraine
Yana BELOMOINA
United States
Haley BATTEN
Kate COURTNEY
Erin HUCK
*Athlete entry information is subject to change. Amendment as a result official Tokyo 2020 entries process, including late athlete replacement, will be reflected as soon as possible. See the latest list here
