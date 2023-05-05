CompoTech's CDuro Frame Receives Innovation Award Nomination

May 5, 2023
by Matt Beer  

We first featured CompoTech’s (a division of Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic) Cduro carbon frame back in April, 2021. The unique construction earned the company an Innovation Awards Finalist in the sports, leisure, and recreation at the recent JEC World 2023 composite show held in Paris, France.

The manufacturing method uses Integrated Loop Technology (ILT) which continuously feeds fibers to an automated robotic arm that winds them around a mandrel, creating the tubes and lugs in one process.



CompoTech claims that their proprietary construction method for the CDuro frame is more productive than hand-building and more efficient in the use of materials. ILT is also said to result in stronger joints and eliminates unnecessary lamination around the joints. Other key benefits to note are the reduced machining and labor required after the winding process finishes.

There's no word on when or how you can buy a CDuro frame yet, but we've reached out to ask for an update on availability.



4 Comments

