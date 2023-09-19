Must Watch: Tor Cameron Keeps Freeride Alive in 'Compulsion'

Sep 19, 2023
by Liam Morgan  

Words: Liam Morgan

Our short piece, "Compulsion" is a testament to the passion and dedication that Vancouver Island freerider, Tor Cameron puts into his building and riding. Built and shot between October 2021 and May 2023, "Compulsion" features a series of freeride lines built by Tor and friends in the forests of Southern Vancouver Island.

No-look flip from Compulsion

Tor works full time doing tree service, yet is no stranger to spending hundreds of hours of his free time alone in the woods working to make a single idea come to life. In fact, the creative process of turning build ideas into reality is what drives Tor's riding and keeps him motivated to continue progressing.

Big build for Compulsion

bigquotesTrail building is a big creative outlet for me. I love to explore the forest and take inspiration from the nature around me. I'm always thinking about new features to build so when I find a spot that would work for one of my ideas it's very difficult to let go. When I'm out building, I feel like I'm releasing that creative energy. Taking an idea that I come up with in my head and making it a reality is an incredibly accomplishing feeling.Tor Cameron

Climbing trees

Our project name, "Compulsion" comes from the urgent energy that Tor feels about having to get out into the woods to start building once an idea is brewing in his mind.
bigquotesI start to think about how fun it would be to ride and I can't stop thinking about it until I build it.Tor Cameron

Compulsion
Compulsion

High speed drop from Compulsion

Although "Compulsion" may feel like a combination of one-off features scattered throughout the forest, it actually consists of just 2 trails that can be ridden top to bottom.

bigquotesIt was a different experience for me building longer trails for this video because I'm used to building shorter lines. They both started out as short lines, but the more we explored, the more things we found that lined up. It was also sweet to build longer lines because I like having to learn how to ride different sections of the trails and string them all together in a sequence. It's really good training, and it makes getting to the bottom a lot more satisfyingTor Cameron

Compusion Ft. Tor Cameron
Compusion Ft. Tor Cameron

Compusion Ft. Tor Cameron
photos: August Nesbitt

"Compulsion" turned out to be a long process for Tor and I to complete, but we are stoked on how it turned out, and we hope you will be too!

Video: Liam Morgan
Riding: Tor Cameron
Building: Tor Cameron & Nick Griffiths
Still Photography: Liam Morgan & August Nesbitt
Special Thanks: Sydney Rens, August Nesbitt, Andrew Giesbrecht, Max Field, Sam Eagles, Bradley Wright & Elwyn Thom
Music: Hovvdy/Lomelda - Swing, Knox Brown - The People
Shot on the Unceded Traditional Territories of the Coast Salish First Peoples

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Tor Cameron


Author Info:
lmfilms avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2011
35 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Santa Cruz Heckler SL eMTB
75937 views
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
74919 views
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
50465 views
2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced
50349 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
44457 views
Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre
42970 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
37456 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
36056 views

5 Comments
  • 4 0
 This is what the people want! Makes me want to dig, ride, and spend time in the forest. Good stuff. Thank you!
  • 4 0
 2 for 2 chew this one and Anthony Shellys edit just made my day
  • 3 0
 Cannon ball off that last feature was crazy!
  • 1 0
 Best thing I seen here since CDog edit! Out biking right away!
  • 2 5
 First





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039267
Mobile Version of Website