Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks

Apr 23, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Cannondale have released the first proper footage of their new downhill bike and it confirms that the new bike uses two shocks to provide damping, one with a piggy back in the downtube and one without in the front triangle. Check out the video above for more information on the new system.


bigquotesDownhill is the ultimate proving ground - a place where relentless innovation requires fearless determination and a bit of creativity. For Cannondale, downhill racing is a kindred spirit, an attitude that has pushed the boundaries time and time again. Cannondale returns to the sport after a decade-long hiatus, bringing new knowledge and a fresh approach. We are here to test, here to learn and here to race.Cannondale

It would have been easy for Cannondale to produce something similar to the GT Fury, as both brands are part of the Dorel Sports group, however it's cool to see Cannondale going their own way and reaffirming their status as the mavericks of the mtb world. There's no word on whether this bike is a final production model or not but we're aiming to get our hands on one as soon as possible to learn what the system is all about.

91 Comments

  • + 101
 Twice as shocked as I thought I'd be.
  • + 1
 it's like its gone through 2stage's in its elite design process
  • - 4
flag Franziskaner (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I groaned but I also did a little lol (a lqtm?)
  • + 0
 @sewer-rat: clearly these young cucks don't know what 2stage is. And they probably don't know who Arraiz and K9 industries are.
  • + 1
 @74tenomresc: got to admit, his was much cleverer than mine
  • + 1
 @BenPea: i think yours was the more clever pun. i was just pointing out how people downvote because they dont know their mountain bike history.
  • + 1
 @74tenomresc: I don't even know if 2stage became that well known outside New Zealand though I definitely don't recall Arraiz having had anything to do with it. Cool to see him here though. That's the one they did share within the Dorel group Smile .
  • + 1
 @vinay: they probably weren't, ive just been a massive bike nerd for a long time so i know that sort of esoteric thing. and afaik Arraiz didnt, but they probably don't realize what a great engineering mind he is. He was ahead of the curve with alot of the K9 stuff he was doing ~10ish years ago
  • + 1
 @74tenomresc: Arriaz is probably well known, at least among the readers of Dirt magazine as he had a column there about bicycle suspension design. A good few of the British visitors here must have been reading those, probably a good few abroad too as it was a popular magazine. As for 2Stage I don't know. I happened to be in New Zealand by the end of 2004 and as I was missing my bike I picked up a copy of the New Zealand Mountainbike Rider magazine. It had a cool picture of Nathan Rankin kicking up some roost on a bike where the front triangle was wrapped in neoprene. Obviously that got me interested and soon enough they released that bike to the public. I do think it was featured in Dirt too at some point, though I am not sure. Arriaz was quite busy with K9 at the time and I don't recall him being involved with 2Stage back then. That said, Arriaz was here on PB quite recently answering questions in a "ask us anything" with GT Bicycles iirc.

So yeah I expect people to know Arraiz. As for 2Stage, for me that was just coincidence.
  • + 67
 Now I can fail at setting up two shocks instead of one!
  • + 11
 Learn how to turn your own knobs. I'm the best at turning my own knobs. I know just how I like it
  • + 61
 The Cannondale engineerings finally found the other side of the lefty and were tasked with figuring out where to put it! Voila.
  • + 4
 dude. dead
  • + 32
 If they're separating the spring and damper to generate two different spring and damping curves, that's brilliant. We wax poetic about separating pedaling, braking, and suspension forces, but we don't blink an eye about the spring and damper being locked into the same leverage ratio even though they're one of, if not the, most important tuning factors in full suspension bikes.
  • + 2
 Very possible, the bottom shock looks like a coil model with only the shaft remaining.

Edit: The timestamp is 1:52 . Everywhere else there is a regular shock
  • + 4
 That's more or less exactly what they say in the vid. Around the 1:20 mark the tech states that they're going to put him on a "separated damper / spring combo" where the damper has a specific leverage ratio, and the spring has a different, adjustable ratio. I agree it's brilliant... not sure why nobody else has tried this.
  • + 7
 @srjacobs: Frame Design Engineer, not a technician. An important distinction to some.
  • + 12
 I cant afford to service one shock...
  • + 9
 That's pretty cool, nice to see out of the box thinking and experimentation come back to CDale.. Luis is the man!
  • + 6
 Stoked to see Mr Simonds giving it some shred. They seem to be taking it seriously and the bike looks pretty nice (IMO). Rear hanger area is borrowed straight off a demo thou!
  • + 1
 A+ username
  • + 9
 I'm 2 shocked to fully comprehend
  • + 7
 * 2 shocked 2 comprehend
  • + 22
 @mattg95: 2 shocked 2 furious
  • + 9
 There's that classic Cannondale wackiness, and I love it
  • + 8
 Bike won't be available to purchase, so i've heard.
  • - 1
 Either was the Fulcrum if I recall...
  • + 1
 because its too expensive... Smile
  • + 1
 History just keeps repeating itself
  • + 3
 Don't they have to make them available for sale if they are to be used in UCI races?
  • + 1
 Yep 12 months after@acmilan1899:
  • + 1
 "Mavericks of the MTB world"

Translation: Noone's going to buy our dumb proprietary shit so we're not even going to put it up for sale.
  • + 7
 A regular suspension layout from Canondale would have been sorely disappointing!
  • + 6
 ShockWiz says: "challenge accepted."
  • + 6
 Two shocks, one frame.... I almost threw up in a cup!
  • + 2
 Curious but theres a lot of hate going on here towards cannondale lets be fair there is only one cannondale rider the best man in the world with only headshok on the bike back in the day thank you mr martyn ashton
  • + 1
 Hmmm... after watching the video, it sounds more like one damper and one spring, just located in two different locations. The upper "shock" is really just a coil spring with no real damping from the sounds of it.
  • + 1
 That’s what I got from it as well, near the beginning they literally say they want to split the forces going to the spring alone and then to the damper. So that they can make adjustments to both with out influencing the other. Whereas with a traditional shock set up the single shock is responsible for both spring rate and dampening which causes changes in either to effect one another.
  • + 1
 I saw a prototype a couple of years ago where one shock managed vertical travel and a second shock managed horizontal (rearward) travel. That'd be hawt. Glad to see CDale back in the game of making unique designs.
  • + 2
 I guess they're trying to separate compression and rebound damping into 2 pieces of hardware, with different leverage ratios? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • + 2
 This sounded really dumb, then I watched the video. Cool. Also, I did not know that they have Matt Simmonds, also, cool.
  • + 1
 Shock designers just got put on notice! The fact that a frame designer is out thinking the shock designer is a good thing. Nothing like a bit of engineering competition!
  • + 2
 Really happy to see this kind of innovation happening at the big company level.
  • + 1
 This would be interesting if they're using the separate damper as a bypass shock, baja style.
  • + 0
 Watching the video might help.
  • + 1
 @alexsin: I did in fact watch the video and there was no mention of the isolated damper being position sensitive.
  • + 2
 Needs a lefty in the front to completely fuck my head
  • + 3
 It's got a lefty and a righty! Crazy mofos.
  • + 1
 nah, a linkage fork
  • + 1
 They should have done a right handed single sided swingarm rear.
  • + 1
 But will it be faster? This is a timed event I believe not a comfort event.
  • + 2
 Karpiel - WE DID IT FIRST
  • + 1
 Armageddon tired of these copycats - Jan.
  • + 1
 Guys, don't get too Judgy...
  • + 1
 I've touched it......the bike too.
  • + 1
 Not really a dual shock but rather a non coil over design
  • + 0
 As usual, Cannondale have managed to make a complicated solution to a problem that never existed in the first place!
  • + 1
 The usually create another even worse problem
  • + 1
 Hope it's called the cannon
  • + 0
 It will be funny when somebody wants to change the shocks. €€€ x2.
  • + 0
 Scott and 1997 called, they want their ideas back....
  • + 1
 one shock one spring
  • + 0
 So does this shock make up for the lefty fork then??
  • - 1
 Cannondale has gone from half a fork to two shocks. Honey grab the kids and run!
  • + 0
 So what you're saying is that its twice as difficult to dial in.
  • - 2
 Smart move. With two shocks there the stresses of just riding along are spread out in the front triangle and the frame is 50% less likely to crack.
  • + 0
 Thats been done before i know it has
  • - 1
 Are the engineers behind this bike The same people that Talk Cannondale into making Motorbikez?
  • - 1
 it's been done before, and it has been forgotten.... At the image of Canon'
  • + 0
 Give it to Bender, he'll blow out both of those shocks...
  • + 0
 Comments section implosion in 3.....2.......1.....
  • + 1
 your comment ended with the correct number of shocks...
  • + 1
 Booya baby I two pair.
  • - 1
 Least this doesn’t look ???? like session, I would rather shit in my hands and clap ????????
  • + 0
 one fork leg two shocks. this is why stoners shouldn't be engineers
  • + 0
 Version 2.0 with two remote levers
  • + 0
 Not as good as two chains on Starling Sturn!
  • + 0
 That put another damper on my day
  • + 1
 That shit looks good.
  • + 0
 Wheres the lefty at?
  • - 3
 Well thats shocking
  • - 1
 Corsair crown?
  • + 1
 not the same
