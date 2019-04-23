Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks

Downhill is the ultimate proving ground - a place where relentless innovation requires fearless determination and a bit of creativity. For Cannondale, downhill racing is a kindred spirit, an attitude that has pushed the boundaries time and time again. Cannondale returns to the sport after a decade-long hiatus, bringing new knowledge and a fresh approach. We are here to test, here to learn and here to race. — Cannondale

Cannondale have released the first proper footage of their new downhill bike and it confirms that the new bike uses two shocks to provide damping, one with a piggy back in the downtube and one without in the front triangle. Check out the video above for more information on the new system.It would have been easy for Cannondale to produce something similar to the GT Fury, as both brands are part of the Dorel Sports group, however it's cool to see Cannondale going their own way and reaffirming their status as the mavericks of the mtb world. There's no word on whether this bike is a final production model or not but we're aiming to get our hands on one as soon as possible to learn what the system is all about.